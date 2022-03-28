Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 3/27

UPDATED: 3/27/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 320 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Picking up his first offer from a military academy was Genesis Smith, who got one on Sunday from Army. Smith, a 6-2, 185-pound safety at Hamilton, already has five FBS offers, including a pair from Mountain West schools. He had 40 tackles and led the Huskies with four interceptions last season. Earlier in March, Smith competed in the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles. He shows range and can cover receivers that enter his area. Army has added a new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. Scot Sloan comes to West Point after spending four seasons at Georgia Southern working in both of those capacities. The Black Knights finished 9-4 last year and defeated Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. It was Army's fourth win in that bowl in as many tries.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.