Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 4/14
Washington sends out an offer to Chaparral defensive end Geweniger
UPDATED: 4/14/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
On Tuesday, Washington officially offered Chaparral defensive end Gavin Geweniger, becoming the first Power Five school to go in on an intriguing pass rusher in the Valley. Geweniger is 6-5, 255-pounds, and has an 82-inch wingspan. A two-sport athlete (he also wrestles), Geweniger had 39 tackles and six sacks for the Firebirds last season. It was a comeback junior year for him as an ACL injury wiped out his sophomore season. Washington will finish up its spring practice season with the annual Spring Preview on April 30 in Seattle. It begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be shown on the Pac-12 Network. Fans will get free admission and can even stick around for baseball and softball games in the afternoon against Stanford. The Huskies, 4-8 last season, will play the Arizona schools in back-to-back weeks in October. First, UW travels to Tempe to face Arizona State on Oct. 8. The following Saturday, the Huskies will host Arizona.
Another defensive player in the Valley is Aiden Herring, who received another offer on Wednesday. It came from Air Force for the D-End from Perry. Herring, a 6-3, 260-pounder, was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection last season. In his junior year, he totaled 57 tackles and 12 sacks. Perry is prepping for spring ball with Saturday morning workouts during the month of April led by new head coach Joseph Ortiz. The offer from the Falcons is his third from an FBS school. This year's Air Force-Army game will again be played at a neutral site. Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas will host the Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic on Nov. 5. This will be the second consecutive year the home of the Texas Rangers will stage the game. Air Force leads the all-time series 38-16-1. The Falcons finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record, including a win in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas over Louisville.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Yale
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Idaho State, New Mexico State
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Whittier
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Morgan State, New Mexico
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Arizona, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, Yale
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Morgan State
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Wisconsin, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Army, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV, Washington
Jordan Gile - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Florida International, Kansas, Missouri S&T, Missouri Western State, San Diego State
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Air Force, Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Arizona State, New Mexico State
Kyler Kasper - Williams Field (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Morgan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Butler, Valparaiso
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): New Mexico State
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Idaho State, Pennsylvania, Portland State
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Graceland
Gianni Mascolino - Cooldige (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Illinois State, New Mexico State, Ohio
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Washington State
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Northern Arizona, Northwestern
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, Northwestern, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Arizona, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Whittier
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Columbia, Grambling State, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Nevada, South Dakota
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Baylor lands commitment from Horizon tight end Matthew Klopfenstein
UPDATED: 4/8/22
After an unofficial visit to Baylor two weeks ago, Matthew Klopfenstein said he was blown away with what the Bears' program had to offer. On Thursday, he held a commitment ceremony at Horizon High School in the centrally-located quad and verbally committed to BU.
"It is an overall great program," Klopfenstein said in a text message. "The culture is rich and I can't wait to be a part of it."
The 6-5, 230-pound tight end caught 45 passes for 575 yards and scored 10 touchdowns during a breakthrough junior year for the Huskies. Horizon won the 5A Conference championship in 2021 after a 12-2 season.
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes loves to use the tight end in his scheme. Last season, Ben Sims and Drake Dabney combined for 41 catches, 452 yards, and eight touchdowns for the Bears, who went 12-2 and won the Sugar Bowl over Ole Miss.
Klopfenstein is the ninth known commitment for Baylor in the '23 class and second tight end. He had 24 offers, including Louisville, Michigan State, and Arizona.
Baylor is at about the halfway point of its spring drills. The Bears finished up a third week of practice on Thursday and will scrimmage this Saturday. The annual Green & Gold Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 23 at 10 am Arizona time. Baylor kicks off its 2022 season at home in Waco's McLane Stadium against FCS-opponent Albany (2-9 in 2021) on Sept. 3.
Another Valley player impressed with a college visit made his decision on Friday as Wyatt Milkovic committed to Boise State. The Basha linebacker was offered by the Broncos last Friday upon his arrival to Boise, went on what he called a "great visit" where he had an "awesome time" over the weekend and has chosen BSU.
Milkovic played on the inside for the Bears last season and led the team in tackles with 132. Basha finished 10-1 and made the Open Division playoffs for the first time. Milkovic had 4.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.
Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron caught up with Milkovic earlier this week and discussed his visits to Utah State and Boise State in a video interview. Milkovic had 11 offers, including Nevada, Colorado, Cal, and Iowa State.
Milkovic is the second commitment for Boise State in this class. The other is a name familiar to Arizona HS football fans as quarterback CJ Tiller was the first to pledge to the Broncos. Tiller has recently moved to Southern California and will play his senior year at Rancho Cucamonga HS.
This week, Boise State announced plans for an Athletics Master Village. The project includes facility improvements and additions for all 18 of its sports programs. Included for the football team are completion of a 360-degree concourse, increasing capacity of Albertsons Stadium to 40,000 (from its current 36,400), and renovating the restrooms and concessions. Boise State finished 7-5 last season and was invited to the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, but had to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues. The Broncos begin 2022 with a trip to Corvallis to face Oregon State (7-6 last year) on Sept. 3.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha