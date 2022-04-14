Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 4/14

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Another defensive player in the Valley is Aiden Herring , who received another offer on Wednesday. It came from Air Force for the D-End from Perry. Herring, a 6-3, 260-pounder, was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection last season. In his junior year, he totaled 57 tackles and 12 sacks. Perry is prepping for spring ball with Saturday morning workouts during the month of April led by new head coach Joseph Ortiz. The offer from the Falcons is his third from an FBS school. This year's Air Force-Army game will again be played at a neutral site. Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas will host the Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic on Nov. 5. This will be the second consecutive year the home of the Texas Rangers will stage the game. Air Force leads the all-time series 38-16-1. The Falcons finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record, including a win in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas over Louisville.

On Tuesday, Washington officially offered Chaparral defensive end Gavin Geweniger , becoming the first Power Five school to go in on an intriguing pass rusher in the Valley. Geweniger is 6-5, 255-pounds, and has an 82-inch wingspan. A two-sport athlete (he also wrestles), Geweniger had 39 tackles and six sacks for the Firebirds last season. It was a comeback junior year for him as an ACL injury wiped out his sophomore season. Washington will finish up its spring practice season with the annual Spring Preview on April 30 in Seattle. It begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be shown on the Pac-12 Network. Fans will get free admission and can even stick around for baseball and softball games in the afternoon against Stanford. The Huskies, 4-8 last season, will play the Arizona schools in back-to-back weeks in October. First, UW travels to Tempe to face Arizona State on Oct. 8. The following Saturday, the Huskies will host Arizona.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

After an unofficial visit to Baylor two weeks ago, Matthew Klopfenstein said he was blown away with what the Bears' program had to offer. On Thursday, he held a commitment ceremony at Horizon High School in the centrally-located quad and verbally committed to BU.

"It is an overall great program," Klopfenstein said in a text message. "The culture is rich and I can't wait to be a part of it."

The 6-5, 230-pound tight end caught 45 passes for 575 yards and scored 10 touchdowns during a breakthrough junior year for the Huskies. Horizon won the 5A Conference championship in 2021 after a 12-2 season.

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes loves to use the tight end in his scheme. Last season, Ben Sims and Drake Dabney combined for 41 catches, 452 yards, and eight touchdowns for the Bears, who went 12-2 and won the Sugar Bowl over Ole Miss.

Klopfenstein is the ninth known commitment for Baylor in the '23 class and second tight end. He had 24 offers, including Louisville, Michigan State, and Arizona.

Baylor is at about the halfway point of its spring drills. The Bears finished up a third week of practice on Thursday and will scrimmage this Saturday. The annual Green & Gold Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 23 at 10 am Arizona time. Baylor kicks off its 2022 season at home in Waco's McLane Stadium against FCS-opponent Albany (2-9 in 2021) on Sept. 3.



Another Valley player impressed with a college visit made his decision on Friday as Wyatt Milkovic committed to Boise State. The Basha linebacker was offered by the Broncos last Friday upon his arrival to Boise, went on what he called a "great visit" where he had an "awesome time" over the weekend and has chosen BSU.

Milkovic played on the inside for the Bears last season and led the team in tackles with 132. Basha finished 10-1 and made the Open Division playoffs for the first time. Milkovic had 4.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron caught up with Milkovic earlier this week and discussed his visits to Utah State and Boise State in a video interview. Milkovic had 11 offers, including Nevada, Colorado, Cal, and Iowa State.

Milkovic is the second commitment for Boise State in this class. The other is a name familiar to Arizona HS football fans as quarterback CJ Tiller was the first to pledge to the Broncos. Tiller has recently moved to Southern California and will play his senior year at Rancho Cucamonga HS.

This week, Boise State announced plans for an Athletics Master Village. The project includes facility improvements and additions for all 18 of its sports programs. Included for the football team are completion of a 360-degree concourse, increasing capacity of Albertsons Stadium to 40,000 (from its current 36,400), and renovating the restrooms and concessions. Boise State finished 7-5 last season and was invited to the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, but had to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues. The Broncos begin 2022 with a trip to Corvallis to face Oregon State (7-6 last year) on Sept. 3.

