UPDATED: 9/21/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Saguaro is coming off its first Open Division state championship (and 13th overall Gold Ball). One of the many areas the Sabercats have excelled through the years is with their specialists. Shea Freibaum is one of those high-level performers for SHS this year. The 6-1, 195-pound long snapper is ranked as No. 2 at his position nationally by Kohl's Professional Camps. On Monday, he received an offer from Oklahoma State. At a national camp over the summer, Freibaum earned a spot in the Under Armour All-American Game next January. Oklahoma State will practice on Thursday and then give the players the weekend off as the Cowboys have a bye this week. OSU will then prepare for its first road game on Oct. 1 at Baylor (2-1). Oklahoma State is 3-0 and ranked No. 9 in this week's AP Top 25.



A quartet of defensive players collected offers this week from Concordia University in Wisconsin. Getting them from the Falcons were Mason Quitugua-Sanchez, Sean Madrid, Luke Luna, and Ethan Krominga. Quitugua-Sanchez is a 5-10 safety at Salpointe Catholic. In his second year as a starter, he has 20 tackles and an interception. Madrid, a teammate of Quitugua-Sanchez with the Lancers, is a 6-foot, 195-pound linebacker. he has six tackles this season and carries a 3.8 GPA. Luna is a 5-9, 220-pound defensive tackle at Casa Grande. As a junior on the 4A-Conference champion Cougar team, he had 84 tackles. Luna was also a wrestling state qualifier last winter. Krominga is a 5-11, 180-pound cornerback at Canyon del Oro. He had six tackles in the Dorados' opening win against Walden Grove and holds a 3.58 GPA. Concordia University Wisconsin started the season 2-0, but was handed its first loss last Saturday at Benedictine (Ill.). The Falcons (2-1) look to bounce back this Saturday at home against Concordia Chicago (1-2). CUW plays in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (Div. III).



Madrid added an offer on Tuesday from Knox College. The Prairie Fire dropped its record to 1-2 following a loss at Lake Forest last Saturday (44-14). Knox, located in northwestern Illinois, has a bye this week and will host the University of Chicago (3-0) on Oct. 1. Knox is a member of the Midwest Conference (Div. III).



Quitugua-Sanchez tacked on an offer on Monday from Clarke University. The Pride lost its starting quarterback and running back to injuries during a 36-18 loss to Benedictine (Kans.) last weekend. Clarke (2-2) , located in Dubuque, Iowa, will face its second straight ranked opponent when it travels to face No. 23 Baker (Kans.) this Saturday. The Pride play in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (NAIA).



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Chandler offensive guard Nicolas Martin received an offer from Colorado Mesa.

Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).

Empire wide recevier Hyrum Tanner received an offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).

Arizona College Prep wide receiver Jake Hoel received an offer from Rose-Hulman.

Mountain Pointe wide receiver Jaylen Johnson received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.