UPDATED: 9/28/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Desert Mountain is off to its best start since 2012. The Wolves brought plenty of talent back on defense, including defensive end Nolan Clement, who picked up an offer from Nevada on Monday. DMHS is 4-0 after a win at Chaparral last Friday. Like last year's playoff run, the Wolves have been powered by a strong defense, which has held two opponents under 10 points. Clement (6-3, 220) had eight tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a tackle for a safety last Friday and is getting better each week causing people to take notice.



Saguaro has another big game this Friday as the Sabercats host Liberty. Deric English had a second-quarter touchdown catch, where he had to outjump the defender, to give SHS an early 14-0 lead against Chandler last Friday. The 6-4, 210-pound wide receiver collected an offer from Colorado State on Monday. English has TD catches in all three games he's played in this season. After being injured in just his first game of action in his junior year, English has shown that he is back and has shown that he is quarterback Devon Dampier's favorite target.



Nevada and Colorado State are both idle this week and will face one another next Friday night (Oct. 7). This will be Nevada's Blackout home game in Reno. The Wolf Pack will be suited up in all-black uniforms with silver helmets. Nevada (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) dropped its conference opener last week at Air Force, 48-20. The Falcons won despite completing just 1-of-3 passes in the game. Colorado State (0-4, 0-0) heads into its bye week still in search of its first win of the season. The Rams lost at home last Saturday to Sacramento State, 41-10. CSU finally scored first-half points for the first time this season (10), but it wasn't enough as injuries and frustration continue to mount. The Colorado State-Nevada game will be shown on FS1 at 7:30 p.m.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Chandler offensive guard Lashown Ealim received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Salpointe linebacker Sean Madrid received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

O'Connor linebacker Blake Ware received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Chandler offensive guard Nicolas Martin received an offer from Knox (Ill.).

Chandler linebacker Donnovan Hamblin received an offer from Knox.

Sunnyslope running back Jackson Sriro received an offer from Knox.

Campo Verde wide receiver/quarterback Mason Shea received an offer from Knox.

Casa Grande defensive tackle Luke Luna received an offer from Knox.

Sunnyslope wide receiver Joseph Mickelson received his first offer from Knox.

Sunnyslope defensive end Preston Mosher received an offer from Knox.

ALA-Queen Creek defensive end Ryker Scott received his first offer from Knox.

Horizon quarterback Roman Funk received an offer from Hendrix (Ark.).

Buena offensive tackle Trevor Rudolph received his first offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Bisbee running back Diego Chavez received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Douglas running back Vicente Cardona received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Willow Canyon linebacker Dominic Jewell received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Casteel running back Brennen Hills received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Mohave long snapper Vincent Plancarte received an offer from William Penn (Iowa).

Casteel offensive guard Aidan Buggs received an offer from Knox.

Campo Verde cornerback Nate Gomez received an offer from Knox.

Sunnyslope defensive tackle Matthew Kruger received an offer from Graceland (Iowa).

Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Westminster College (Pa.).

Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.