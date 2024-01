This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Valley Christian kicker Wilson Kaehr collected his first Division I offer last Saturday. Gardner-Webb extended it to the Trojans' special teamer. Kaehr was named to the Second Team All-3A Metro East Region. He booted eight field goals last season and scored 69 points for VCHS. Kaehr took over the varsity placekicking duties midway through his junior season. With 111 points scored, he became the school's career scoring leader. One of those kicks was a 32-yard game-winner to defeat ALA-Ironwood 24-21 in the first round of last year's playoffs. Gardner-Webb was a co-champion in the Big South-OVC Football Association last season with a 5-1 record (7-5 overall). The Runnin' Bulldogs will begin their eight-game conference slate on Sept. 28 with a home game in North Carolina against Tennessee Tech. Gardner-Webb made the FCS playoffs in 2023.

Was out of town last weekend, so the Recruiting Page fell a little behind. This is the first update since Jan. 9.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Since the last update a little more than a week ago, we've had a total of 16 new commitments. Let's take a look at a few of those that just recently made their college choices.



Cactus linebacker Raymond Jones announced his commitment to Concordia University in Wisconsin on Jan. 10. The 6-2, 215-pounder was a First Team All-5A Desert West Region selection. The Cobras went 4-1 in region play, including a victory over Desert Edge to take their fourth straight league region crown. Jones tallied 87 tackles in his second year as a starter.



"I just really liked the school on my visit," Jones said in a text message. "Also, I know some Cactus alumni that have gone there, plus one of my former coaches worked there as well."



Concordia (7-3) finished the year in second place in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III). The Falcons went 6-2 in league play. It was the first time since 2012-13 that they finished in the top two in back-to-back seasons.





One of the best ball-hawkers in the state over the past couple of years, Trey Smith, has made his college decision. The Apollo cornerback is heading for Butte, Montana and Rocky Mountain College. Smith finished his high school career with the Hawks having their best season in decades, going 11-2 and reaching the 5A semifinals. He had 11 interceptions over the past two years (five in 2023). He was up there for a visit last weekend and committed on Monday.



"The program as a whole treated my family and me great," Smith said in a text message. "On top of that, CB Coach Broderick Thomas and I have been building a bond for a little now and I feel like the school and the community is the right place for me to not only grow on the field, but as a man. Rocky offers a lot of stuff that you wouldn't think an NAIA program would and the coaches and players are all just a family."



Rocky Mountain (6-4 in 2023) plays in the Frontier Conference. Millennium alum Kaysan Barnett was named a First Team All-American for the Battlin' Bears last season. The defensive back had four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He's the first to obtain this honor from RMC since 2017. Rocky Mountain finished the season strong with a three-game win streak and outscored its opponents 134-41 in that stretch.



Last Friday, Paradise Honors offensive guard Elias Ortiz announced his commitment to Judson University. The Eagles were the first to offer the 5-11, 235-pound lineman earlier this month. Ortiz played for a Paradise Honors team that led the state in total points with 753 during an 11-3 season. Talk with a couple of the Judson coaches told Ortiz all he needed to know.

"It was the consistency Coach Q (head coach Quintin Demps) and Coach Iggy (Horvath) had with communicating with me," Ortiz said in a text message. "It was just something that showed their passion and the care they have for their program and their players. I feel like I can make an impact with the O-line and hopefully, I do make that impact. But, I know I'm gonna have to work for the spot and I am willing to do that."

Judson (0-9) just had its first class of seniors complete four years with the football program. The Eagles play in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA). Judson is in Streamwood, which is a northwest suburb of Chicago.



Noah Petrauschke finished his senior season as part of the winningest class of players at Lee Williams. He will next be suiting up at the University of Mount Union in eastern Ohio. The 6-1, 190-pound quarterback made his decision on Tuesday.

"MU is a championship-caliber program with 13 national championships, 64 straight regular-season wins, and a winning pedigree," Petrauschke said in a text message. "They have great facilities and amazing coaches. Braxton Plunk was the QB for the last five years and exits as the leading passer in D-III history, so there is a need for quarterback. The campus was fantastic and they have several academic programs that fit my desires. Excited to go get #14!"

Petrauschke was the 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year after the dual-threat passed for 2,024 yards and 25 touchdowns and led the Volunteers in rushing with 991 yards and 13 TDs. LWHS followed up a 6-4 year in 2022 with a 9-2 mark and a region title.

Mount Union (11-1) plays in the Ohio Athletic Conference. The Purple Raiders made the playoffs for the 34th time in their history. MU suffered its only defeat in the second round to Alma (Mich.).



Also making their commitments since Jan. 10 were:

Amphitheater wide receiver Rudy Rios to Hastings (Neb.).

Valley Vista linebacker Tony Romano to Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver Jayden Williams to Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Paradise Honors quarterback Gage Baker to South Dakota School of Mines.

Higley cornerback Chansyn Mapa to Arizona Christian.

Valley Vista linebacker Nathan Beard to Rocky Mountain.

O'Connor offensive tackle TJ Millsap to Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Basha defensive end Brody Jones to Black Hills State.

Corona del Sol wide receiver Zuri Glenn to Washburn (Kans.).

Desert Ridge linebacker Logan Rogers to Winona State (Minn.).

Saguaro safety Omar Lazcano to Central Washington.

Centennial offensive guard Ivan Olivas to Rocky Mountain.