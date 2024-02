This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7 (tomorrow!). That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Cornell College in Iowa has been making its presence known in Arizona with several offers over the past month. The latest was on Tuesday to Connor Wright , a center at Cienega. The 6-foot, 240-pound lineman was a Second Team All-5A Southern Region selection last season. He's well over the 1,000-pound club as he squats 420 and deadlifts 455. That strength helped as he laid out 37 pancake blocks last season and allowed just one sack. Wright is versatile as he shared in the punting duties for the Bobcats as well. Cornell had some Arizona representation on the All-Academic Team. Valley Christian alum Tony Gomez, a running back and punter, made the All-Academic District Team. He helped the Rams to a 6-4 finish, which was the team's first winning mark since 2014. Cornell finished third in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 2/6/24

Desert Edge linebacker Jaylen Dawson announced his commitment to Fordham on Monday. The 6-2, 220-pounder received his offer from the Rams back in November. He led the Scorpions in tackles with 97 with nine of them resulting in a loss.



Fordham (6-5) had 10 players in its December early signing class, including two players from Arizona. Jack Freeburg (Desert Mountain) and Mardale Rowe (Brophy) will also be freshmen Rams this fall. Fordham, located in the Bronx, plays in the Patriot League (FCS).





On Monday, Notre Dame Prep linebacker Deacon Shea made public his commitment to Black Hills State in South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets were the last of five schools to offer the 5-11, 210-pounder, doing so about a month ago.



Last season, Shea led the entire 5A Conference in tackles. He had 147 to help the Saints make the postseason and then win a playoff game for the seventh straight season.



Black Hills State (6-5 in 2023) was led in rushing by Florence alum Nolan Susel. The graudate student ran for 802 yards and totaled 1,087 all-purpose yards. Susel also made the All-Academic team in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) for a third straight season.







Centennial quarterback Daniel Avila committed to Muskingum University. The signal caller took everything into consideration with the six total offers that he had.



"The education is fantastic, social life there is very fun, there is a lot of support from the community, and they have had several successful graduates that went on to do great things," Avila said in a text message about Muskingum. "The coaches were very honest and straight-forward. They could not emphasize enough how much of an immediate impact that I could make as an addition to their program. Their facilities and overall campus structure was definitely above the norm. When it came to making a decision on commitment, there was not one box that I couldn't check when it came to Muskingum University."



Avila carries a 3.87 GPA, and that helped him garner offers from Divsion III and NAIA programs. He saw time behind center in seven games and threw for 506 yards and five touchdowns. Avila averaged almost 10 yards per carry as well and rushed for 238 yards (and a TD).



Muskingum (4-6) is located in Ohio, about 70 miles east of Columbus. The Muskies play in the Ohio Athletic Conference (Div. III) and saw its quarterback set a school record for passing yards in a game with 511 in a Senior Day win over Wilmington (Ohio), 64-63.





Here's the rest of the commitments from Sunday through Tuesday:

Millennium long snapper Landon Levandowski committed to Simpson (Iowa).

Highland long snapper Grant Candland committed to Weber State (Utah).

Williams Field offensive guard Syeed Alkhatib committed to Mary (N. Dak.).

Williams Field defensive end Javon Maxey committed to Mary.

Perry offensive guard Noah Watson committed to Mary.

Centennial safety Iverson Small committed to Livingstone (N. Car.).

Mica Mountain wide receiver Jack Bradley committed to Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Sunrise Mountain defensive tackle Brandon Robbins committed to Northwestern College (Iowa).

Higley defensive tackle Jaden Fisher committed to Dakota State (S. Dak.).

Hamilton offensive guard Diego Hurtado committed to Saint John's (Minn.).

Cesar Chavez quarterback Jeremiah Uriarte committed to Crown (Minn.).

Perry wide receiver Jaden Barth committed to Lake Forest (Ill.).

Hamilton offensive guard Carson Keim committed to Northern Arizona.

Millennium kicker James Weston committed to Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Desert Edge wide recfeiver Jaqua Anderson committed to Southwest Baptist (Mo.).

Saguaro running back Jaedon Matthews committed to Cal Poly.

Higley safety Donovan Aidoo committed to Weber State.

Saguaro linebacker Jordan Kunz committed to Central College (Iowa).

Corona del Sol linebacker Ariyon Wade committed to Ottawa.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Duncan Igbokwe committed to Western Colorado.

Perry defensive end Colten Swanson committed to Western New Mexico.

Paradise Honors wide receiver Josh Morales committed to South Dakota School of Mines.

Brophy offensive guard Kharlo Sandez committed to Borregos Monterrey (Mex.).

Valley Christian cornerback Will Bastian committed to Dordt (Iowa).

Casteel safety Zack Brown committed to Fort Lewis (Colo.).