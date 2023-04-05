This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Fordham, a world-renowned Catholic university, offered a pair of receivers this week. Legend Bernard and Jack Freeburg collected them from the Rams. Bernard is a 6-foot, 175-pound, three-sport athlete at Hamilton. He caught 21 passes for 244 yards last season. Bernard, who also plays basketball and runs track, has been competing in 7-on-7 with True Buzz West Coast. Freeburg is 6-1, 175 pounds, and plays at Desert Mountain. He hauled in 87 passes for 1,278 yards and scored 12 touchdowns for the Wolves. Earlier this week, Freeburg visited Iowa State. Fordham is gearing up for its annual Spring Game slated for Saturday, April 22. There will be a lot to replace on offense as the Rams lost eight starters from last year's 9-3 team that made the FCS Playoffs. Fordham is a member of the Patriot League and the school is located in New York City (Bronx).

Chandler has several juniors with offers and one of them is Ca'lil Valentine . The 6-foot, 175-pound running back has received offers from all five Power 5 conferences with the latest coming from new Big 12 member UCF. Valentine missed a couple games, but still finished with 1,347 yards and scored 22 touchdowns (four receiving) for the Wolves. Among the reviews from the Arizona Varsity staff were phrases like "explosive speed", "shifts gears quick", and "stellar footwork". UCF will hold its spring game on Friday night, April 14. The Knights (9-5 last season) come to the Big 12 from the American Athletic Conference, where they compiled a regular-season record of 57-23 over the past 10 years with seven straight bowl appearances.

Washington finished last season on a seven-game winning streak, including a victory in the Alamo Bowl. The Huskies averaged 370 passing yards per game and looked towards that phase of the game as they offered Chaparral wide receiver Plas Johnson on Monday. The 6-1, 165-pound player led the Firebirds in all receiving categories with 88 catches, 1,157 yards, and eight touchdowns last season. Johnson is also a sprinter on the track and has clocked 11.15 in the 100-meters and 22.34 in the 200. The offer from WSU is his ninth overall and fourth from the Pac-12 Conference. Washington will mark the end of its spring practice season with the Spring Preview set for Saturday, April 22 in Seattle. The Pac-12 Network will air it at 1 p.m. Bralen Trice, an edge rusher and an O'Connor alum, earned a spot on the Walter Camp Preseason Football All-America Team. He ranked third in the Pac-12 with nine sacks last season.

We are currently in a Quiet Period. During this time, college coaches can only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on their college campus. Coaches are not allowed to visit the players' high schools. This continues through April 14. From April 15 to May 31, we will be in the spring Evaluation Period. Many college coaches will visit during this time. It includes the weeks of spring practices and also showcases, which are practices with multiple schools at one location (but not squaring off in drills against one another).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 3/25/23

We already have five juniors that have announced their verbal commitments. All are to Power Five schools with two on offense, two on defense, and one that plays on both sides of the ball.

Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr. became the first signal caller from the state to commit when he pledged to the University of Mississippi in December. He is 5-11, 160 pounds, and a dual-threat that can beat you with his arm (2,339 yards and 23 TD passes last season) or his legs (764 rush yards & 5 TDs). Williams Jr. led the Bears to their first state championship and it was the big one - the Open Division. He was the starter for BHS since Game 1 of his freshman year and his record is 28-5. Among the schools he chose Ole Miss over were Oregon, TCU, UCLA, and Utah. The Rebels finished Week 1 of spring practice on Saturday morning. That will wrap up on Saturday, April 15 with the annual Grove Bowl, an intrasquad scrimmage. Ole Miss made a bowl game for the third straight year in 2022 (Texas Bowl) and went 8-5 with a 4-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

ALA-Gilbert North receiver Brandon Phelps will head south as he became the first commit for Arizona's 2024 recruiting class. The 6-3, 190-pound pass catcher made his announcement to play for the Wildcats last December. Phelps set a new state record with 28 touchdown catches as the Eagles went 12-2 and won the 4A Conference championship. He led the team with 97 catches for 1,710 yards. Phelps has played on varsity all three years at ALAGN and has 3,302 career yards and 44 touchdowns. Arizona had its fifth day of spring camp on Thursday. The Wildcats will hold their Red and Blue Spring Football game Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. It will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Arizona improved by four games last season to finish at 5-7, including its first Territorial Cup with over Arizona State since 2016.

Following a weekend visit in January, Jaxson Jones announced his commitment to Oregon. The 6-3, 215-pound edge rusher at Yuma Catholic had a breakthrough season on a Shamrock team that most people associate with offense. Jones recorded 17 sacks and 22 TFL among his 96 tackles. A one-time Washington commit, he selected the Ducks over offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, and Utah. Jones was the first defensive player to commit to Oregon for this class. Oregon has had two practices so far this spring and is in the midst of a two-week break for winter quarter final exams and spring break. Practice will resume after the spring quarter begins. The team's Spring Game will be on Saturday, April 29 and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network at 1 p.m. Oregon was 10-3 last season and won the Holiday Bowl in dramatic fashion over North Carolina, 28-27. The Ducks took their first, and only, lead with 19 seconds remaining.

Aundre Gibson made it known earlier this month that he will be going to Kansas. The 5-11, 180-pound cornerback plays for Desert Edge and had just visited the campus in Lawrence the week prior. Gibson picked the Jayhawks over eight other Power Five offers. In addition to being a lockdown corner, he is a feared kick returner who averaged 36 yards on kickoffs and 21.7 on punts. Gibson is on the track team and part of a 4x100 squad that recently posted a time of 42.7 seconds with four football players. Kansas is getting set to begin its 134th season of football. The Jayhawks will kick it off on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Missouri State. Before that, the team will have its annual Spring Showcase on Friday, April 7. Last season, KU improved from 2-10 to a 6-7 season and berth in the Liberty Bowl. Kansas battled hard, but lost to Arkansas in an epic triple-overtime game, 55-53.

The most recent commitment just happened on Saturday as Jeremiah Newcombe pledged to Oklahoma. The 5-11, 175-pound cornerback, who also plays receiver, from Casteel is the Sooners' first commit for the '24 class. He took an unofficial visit to Norman earlier this week. Newcombe selected OU over more than 20 offers, including BYU, Nebraska, and Notre Dame. Last season, he had 62 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Oklahoma is recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball. Newcombe was also a part of the Colts' offense, which finished the regular season at 7-3 and were the top seed in the 6A playoffs. He caught 35 passes for 516 yards and scored five touchdowns. Oklahoma will hold its Spring Game on April 22. Part of the festivities include the unveiling of a statue of Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray (who will be on hand). The Sooners finished 6-7 last season and played in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.

