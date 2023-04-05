Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 4/5
Huskies offer elusive Chaparral wide receiver Johnson
UPDATED: 4/5/23
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We are currently in a Quiet Period. During this time, college coaches can only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on their college campus. Coaches are not allowed to visit the players' high schools. This continues through April 14. From April 15 to May 31, we will be in the spring Evaluation Period. Many college coaches will visit during this time. It includes the weeks of spring practices and also showcases, which are practices with multiple schools at one location (but not squaring off in drills against one another).
Washington finished last season on a seven-game winning streak, including a victory in the Alamo Bowl. The Huskies averaged 370 passing yards per game and looked towards that phase of the game as they offered Chaparral wide receiver Plas Johnson on Monday. The 6-1, 165-pound player led the Firebirds in all receiving categories with 88 catches, 1,157 yards, and eight touchdowns last season. Johnson is also a sprinter on the track and has clocked 11.15 in the 100-meters and 22.34 in the 200. The offer from WSU is his ninth overall and fourth from the Pac-12 Conference. Washington will mark the end of its spring practice season with the Spring Preview set for Saturday, April 22 in Seattle. The Pac-12 Network will air it at 1 p.m. Bralen Trice, an edge rusher and an O'Connor alum, earned a spot on the Walter Camp Preseason Football All-America Team. He ranked third in the Pac-12 with nine sacks last season.
Chandler has several juniors with offers and one of them is Ca'lil Valentine. The 6-foot, 175-pound running back has received offers from all five Power 5 conferences with the latest coming from new Big 12 member UCF. Valentine missed a couple games, but still finished with 1,347 yards and scored 22 touchdowns (four receiving) for the Wolves. Among the reviews from the Arizona Varsity staff were phrases like "explosive speed", "shifts gears quick", and "stellar footwork". UCF will hold its spring game on Friday night, April 14. The Knights (9-5 last season) come to the Big 12 from the American Athletic Conference, where they compiled a regular-season record of 57-23 over the past 10 years with seven straight bowl appearances.
Fordham, a world-renowned Catholic university, offered a pair of receivers this week. Legend Bernard and Jack Freeburg collected them from the Rams. Bernard is a 6-foot, 175-pound, three-sport athlete at Hamilton. He caught 21 passes for 244 yards last season. Bernard, who also plays basketball and runs track, has been competing in 7-on-7 with True Buzz West Coast. Freeburg is 6-1, 175 pounds, and plays at Desert Mountain. He hauled in 87 passes for 1,278 yards and scored 12 touchdowns for the Wolves. Earlier this week, Freeburg visited Iowa State. Fordham is gearing up for its annual Spring Game slated for Saturday, April 22. There will be a lot to replace on offense as the Rams lost eight starters from last year's 9-3 team that made the FCS Playoffs. Fordham is a member of the Patriot League and the school is located in New York City (Bronx).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Brown, Bucknell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Yale
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Northern Arizona, Weber State
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Oregon State
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Puget Sound
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Basha (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Idaho State, Washington State
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P/K): Air Force, Army, Navy
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Fordham, Georgetown, Northern Arizona
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Montana Tech, Puget Sound
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Northern Arizona
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Morgan State
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Louisville
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (CB): Air Force, Army, Kansas, Kansas State, UNLV, Utah State
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Fordham
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Colorado State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Idaho State
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Marshall, Northern Arizona
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, Navy
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, Idaho, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Boston College, Colorado State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Northern Arizona
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Central Michigan, New Mexico State
Kendre Pride - Carl Hayden (RB): Morgan State
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Anderson
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Pennsylvania, Yale
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, Central Florida, Colorado State, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Navy
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington State
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State, Weber State
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oregon, UNLV, Washington
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, Utah State
Williams Jr., 4-star Basha QB, commits to Ole Miss
UPDATED: 3/25/23
We already have five juniors that have announced their verbal commitments. All are to Power Five schools with two on offense, two on defense, and one that plays on both sides of the ball.
Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr. became the first signal caller from the state to commit when he pledged to the University of Mississippi in December. He is 5-11, 160 pounds, and a dual-threat that can beat you with his arm (2,339 yards and 23 TD passes last season) or his legs (764 rush yards & 5 TDs). Williams Jr. led the Bears to their first state championship and it was the big one - the Open Division. He was the starter for BHS since Game 1 of his freshman year and his record is 28-5. Among the schools he chose Ole Miss over were Oregon, TCU, UCLA, and Utah. The Rebels finished Week 1 of spring practice on Saturday morning. That will wrap up on Saturday, April 15 with the annual Grove Bowl, an intrasquad scrimmage. Ole Miss made a bowl game for the third straight year in 2022 (Texas Bowl) and went 8-5 with a 4-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play.
ALA-Gilbert North receiver Brandon Phelps will head south as he became the first commit for Arizona's 2024 recruiting class. The 6-3, 190-pound pass catcher made his announcement to play for the Wildcats last December. Phelps set a new state record with 28 touchdown catches as the Eagles went 12-2 and won the 4A Conference championship. He led the team with 97 catches for 1,710 yards. Phelps has played on varsity all three years at ALAGN and has 3,302 career yards and 44 touchdowns. Arizona had its fifth day of spring camp on Thursday. The Wildcats will hold their Red and Blue Spring Football game Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. It will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Arizona improved by four games last season to finish at 5-7, including its first Territorial Cup with over Arizona State since 2016.
Following a weekend visit in January, Jaxson Jones announced his commitment to Oregon. The 6-3, 215-pound edge rusher at Yuma Catholic had a breakthrough season on a Shamrock team that most people associate with offense. Jones recorded 17 sacks and 22 TFL among his 96 tackles. A one-time Washington commit, he selected the Ducks over offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, and Utah. Jones was the first defensive player to commit to Oregon for this class. Oregon has had two practices so far this spring and is in the midst of a two-week break for winter quarter final exams and spring break. Practice will resume after the spring quarter begins. The team's Spring Game will be on Saturday, April 29 and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network at 1 p.m. Oregon was 10-3 last season and won the Holiday Bowl in dramatic fashion over North Carolina, 28-27. The Ducks took their first, and only, lead with 19 seconds remaining.
Aundre Gibson made it known earlier this month that he will be going to Kansas. The 5-11, 180-pound cornerback plays for Desert Edge and had just visited the campus in Lawrence the week prior. Gibson picked the Jayhawks over eight other Power Five offers. In addition to being a lockdown corner, he is a feared kick returner who averaged 36 yards on kickoffs and 21.7 on punts. Gibson is on the track team and part of a 4x100 squad that recently posted a time of 42.7 seconds with four football players. Kansas is getting set to begin its 134th season of football. The Jayhawks will kick it off on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Missouri State. Before that, the team will have its annual Spring Showcase on Friday, April 7. Last season, KU improved from 2-10 to a 6-7 season and berth in the Liberty Bowl. Kansas battled hard, but lost to Arkansas in an epic triple-overtime game, 55-53.
The most recent commitment just happened on Saturday as Jeremiah Newcombe pledged to Oklahoma. The 5-11, 175-pound cornerback, who also plays receiver, from Casteel is the Sooners' first commit for the '24 class. He took an unofficial visit to Norman earlier this week. Newcombe selected OU over more than 20 offers, including BYU, Nebraska, and Notre Dame. Last season, he had 62 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Oklahoma is recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball. Newcombe was also a part of the Colts' offense, which finished the regular season at 7-3 and were the top seed in the 6A playoffs. He caught 35 passes for 516 yards and scored five touchdowns. Oklahoma will hold its Spring Game on April 22. Part of the festivities include the unveiling of a statue of Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray (who will be on hand). The Sooners finished 6-7 last season and played in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic