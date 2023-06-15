UPDATED: 6/14/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 1st marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time, it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 25.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Northern Arizona offered a pair of offensive linemen on Sunday. Sa'Kylee Woodard and Kaden Haeckel received them from the Lumberjacks. Woodard is a 6-4, 285-pound tackle at Canyon del Oro. He was in Flagstaff on Sunday and was named the overall MVP among linemen at Northern Arizona's Mega Camp. Earlier in the week, Woodard helped the Dorados win the big man tournament at the Victory Sports Foundation event in Tucson. Haeckel is a 6-6, 275-pound guard at Liberty. The offer from NAU is his second from a D-I school. In addition to competing in camps at Arizona State and the Lake Forest Mega Camp in Ahwatukee, Haeckel earned straight A's last semester to maintain his 4.0 GPA. Northern Arizona will open with road games at Arizona and North Dakota before its first home game in Flagstaff on Sept. 16. Utah Tech will provide the opposition for that one. The Lumberjacks finished 3-8 in 2022.



Mica Mountain wide receiver Devin Hayward now has a pair of Division II offers. They came from Saint Anselm College and New Mexico Highlands last Sunday. Hayward is 5-11, 175 pounds, and led the Thunderbolts in receiving last year. He caught 29 passes for 475 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Last weekend, Hayward competed in football camps at both Northern Arizona and New Mexico State. He also had a great camp at SMU earlier this month. Saint Anselm, located in Manchester, New Hampshire, started last season at 4-0. The Hawks ended up at 6-4. Saint Anselm plays in the Northeast-10 Conference and will begin the 2023 campaign on the road at Millersville (Pa.) on Thursday night, Aug. 31. New Mexico Highlands went 3-7 last year. The Cowboys play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. NMHU will play on the road, but stay in state to begin the 2023 season at Eastern New Mexico on Aug. 31. New Mexico Highlands is in the northern part of the state in Las Vegas, 120 miles east of Santa Fe.

Fort Lewis offered a trio of defensive players on Wednesday. Collecting them from the Skyhawks were Dax Monestime, Brock Barilla, and JoJo Taylor III. Monestime is a 6-3, 270-pound defensive tackle at Boulder Creek. He had five sacks for the Jaguars last season and is a three-sport athlete (wrestling/volleyball). Barilla is a 6-3, 230-pound edge rusher at Canyon View. He had eight tackles for loss along with a pair of interceptions and two sacks last season for that group of Jaguars. He can squat 425 pounds and also carries a 4.08 GPA. Taylor is a 5-10, 160-pound safety at Chandler. He competed in a camp at New Mexico State last week. Fort Lewis, located in Durango, Colorado, will start the season with road games in Missouri (at William Jewell College) and Arizona (at Arizona Christian). The game at ACU will be played on Sept. 9 in Glendale at 7 p.m. The Skyhawks are members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and were winless last year (0-10).

Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (6/11):

Hamilton running back Breylon Blount received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Casteel wide receiver Braden Greene received his first offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

Canyon View wide receiver Santino Varvel received an offer from Furman (S. Car.).

Chaparral defensive end Keegan Shank received an offer from Navy.

Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Karambir Singh received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Chandler safety Christian Compian received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Arizona Christian.

Saguaro linebacker Jordan Kunz received his first offer from Ottawa.

Casteel defensive tackle Simon Kelly received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).

Hamilton linebacker Dallas Baxter received his first offer from Beloit.

Gila Ridge quarterback Leonardo Valencia received his first offer from Northern Arizona.

Mesa linebacker McKy Peters received his first offer from Beloit.

Chandler cornerback Sammie Hunter received an offer from California.

Basha defensive end Xavier Sharp received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).

Hamilton wide receiver Jack Lewis received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Chandler offensive tackle Mateo Rodriguez received an offer from Idaho.

Empire cornerback Ace Weissenberger received his first offer from Saint Anselm.

Camelback quarterback Rocco Mortensen received his first offer from Southern Virginia.

Mesquite quarterback Phillip Jones received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Arizona College Prep defensive end Cayden Gibson received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Perry linebacker Jordan Lee received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Skyline quarterback Randy Branton received his first offers from Arizona Christian, Hastings (Neb.) and Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Casteel linebacker Ethan Beasley received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Brophy offensive guard Chaz Carson received his first offer from Claremont McKenna (Calif.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.