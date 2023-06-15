Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 6/14
Fort Lewis offers Chandler S JoJo Taylor
UPDATED: 6/14/23
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
June 1st marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time, it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 25.
All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).
Northern Arizona offered a pair of offensive linemen on Sunday. Sa'Kylee Woodard and Kaden Haeckel received them from the Lumberjacks. Woodard is a 6-4, 285-pound tackle at Canyon del Oro. He was in Flagstaff on Sunday and was named the overall MVP among linemen at Northern Arizona's Mega Camp. Earlier in the week, Woodard helped the Dorados win the big man tournament at the Victory Sports Foundation event in Tucson. Haeckel is a 6-6, 275-pound guard at Liberty. The offer from NAU is his second from a D-I school. In addition to competing in camps at Arizona State and the Lake Forest Mega Camp in Ahwatukee, Haeckel earned straight A's last semester to maintain his 4.0 GPA. Northern Arizona will open with road games at Arizona and North Dakota before its first home game in Flagstaff on Sept. 16. Utah Tech will provide the opposition for that one. The Lumberjacks finished 3-8 in 2022.
Mica Mountain wide receiver Devin Hayward now has a pair of Division II offers. They came from Saint Anselm College and New Mexico Highlands last Sunday. Hayward is 5-11, 175 pounds, and led the Thunderbolts in receiving last year. He caught 29 passes for 475 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Last weekend, Hayward competed in football camps at both Northern Arizona and New Mexico State. He also had a great camp at SMU earlier this month. Saint Anselm, located in Manchester, New Hampshire, started last season at 4-0. The Hawks ended up at 6-4. Saint Anselm plays in the Northeast-10 Conference and will begin the 2023 campaign on the road at Millersville (Pa.) on Thursday night, Aug. 31. New Mexico Highlands went 3-7 last year. The Cowboys play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. NMHU will play on the road, but stay in state to begin the 2023 season at Eastern New Mexico on Aug. 31. New Mexico Highlands is in the northern part of the state in Las Vegas, 120 miles east of Santa Fe.
Fort Lewis offered a trio of defensive players on Wednesday. Collecting them from the Skyhawks were Dax Monestime, Brock Barilla, and JoJo Taylor III. Monestime is a 6-3, 270-pound defensive tackle at Boulder Creek. He had five sacks for the Jaguars last season and is a three-sport athlete (wrestling/volleyball). Barilla is a 6-3, 230-pound edge rusher at Canyon View. He had eight tackles for loss along with a pair of interceptions and two sacks last season for that group of Jaguars. He can squat 425 pounds and also carries a 4.08 GPA. Taylor is a 5-10, 160-pound safety at Chandler. He competed in a camp at New Mexico State last week. Fort Lewis, located in Durango, Colorado, will start the season with road games in Missouri (at William Jewell College) and Arizona (at Arizona Christian). The game at ACU will be played on Sept. 9 in Glendale at 7 p.m. The Skyhawks are members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and were winless last year (0-10).
Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (6/11):
Hamilton running back Breylon Blount received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Casteel wide receiver Braden Greene received his first offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Canyon View wide receiver Santino Varvel received an offer from Furman (S. Car.).
Chaparral defensive end Keegan Shank received an offer from Navy.
Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Karambir Singh received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Chandler safety Christian Compian received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Arizona Christian.
Saguaro linebacker Jordan Kunz received his first offer from Ottawa.
Casteel defensive tackle Simon Kelly received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).
Hamilton linebacker Dallas Baxter received his first offer from Beloit.
Gila Ridge quarterback Leonardo Valencia received his first offer from Northern Arizona.
Mesa linebacker McKy Peters received his first offer from Beloit.
Chandler cornerback Sammie Hunter received an offer from California.
Basha defensive end Xavier Sharp received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).
Hamilton wide receiver Jack Lewis received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Chandler offensive tackle Mateo Rodriguez received an offer from Idaho.
Empire cornerback Ace Weissenberger received his first offer from Saint Anselm.
Camelback quarterback Rocco Mortensen received his first offer from Southern Virginia.
Mesquite quarterback Phillip Jones received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Arizona College Prep defensive end Cayden Gibson received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Perry linebacker Jordan Lee received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Skyline quarterback Randy Branton received his first offers from Arizona Christian, Hastings (Neb.) and Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Casteel linebacker Ethan Beasley received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Brophy offensive guard Chaz Carson received his first offer from Claremont McKenna (Calif.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS
Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho
Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell
Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico
Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Fort Lewis
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit
Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Western New Mexico
Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit
Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State
Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell
Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, North Dakota
Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest
Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State
Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown
Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy
Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State
Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee
Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force
Freddie Budwine - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian
Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Carleton, Grinnell, Puget Sound
Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): Claremont McKenna
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, Washington, Washington State
JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Lake Forest
Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands
Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell
Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler
Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona
Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown
Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm
Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, Yale
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest
Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Western New Mexico
Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Layton Firestone - Hamilton (OT): Drake
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy
Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Hastings, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound
James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis
Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian
Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota
Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): Drake, Western New Mexico
Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Puget Sound
Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Northern Arizona
Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia
Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa
Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Northern Arizona, San Diego
Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Fort Lewis, Idaho
Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona
Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian
Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Saint Anselm
Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State
Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Lake Forest
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa
Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Beloit
Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest
Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings
Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis
Demetris Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Fort Lewis
Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky
Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Utah State
Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington
Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Beloit
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon State, UTEP
Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Southern Utah
Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell
Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa
Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grinnell
Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian
Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown
Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa
Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State
Dylan Laflamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Kansas, Oregon State, San Diego State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State
Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis
Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): Lewis & Clark
Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State
Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings, Western New Mexico
Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY
Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown
Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa
Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg
TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Arizona, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, North Dakota
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia
Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Fort Lewis, Valparaiso
Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Western New Mexico
Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown
Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa
Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines
Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown
Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian
McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown
Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern
Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State
Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Western New Mexico
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, GEORGIA, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico
Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian
Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Bowling Green, Idaho, New Mexico State, Weber State
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): Arizona Christian
Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown
Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Jamestown
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson
Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, Idaho (preferred walk-on), Washington (preferred walk-on)
Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Fort Lewis
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Fort Lewis
Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart
Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Western New Mexico
Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Yale
Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Ottawa
Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown
Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian
Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Leonardo Valencia - Gila Ridge (QB): Northern Arizona
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Furman, Navy, North Dakota, Utah Tech
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian
Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State
Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU
Ace Weissenberger - Empire (CB): Saint Anselm
Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown
Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian
Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian
Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Western New Mexico
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Northern Arizona
Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian
Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Western New Mexico
Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Cougars land Basha S Tommy Prassas
American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek quarterback Enoch Watson will join his brother, Pierson, at BYU following his senior year of high school and a church mission.
The younger Watson received an offer from the Cougars last month and chose to accept it last Sunday.
"Overall, the energy and the atmosphere," Watson cited as reasons he will be attending BYU in a text message. "It's somewhere you get better every day. Most of all, the staff with (Head) Coach (Sitake) and (Quarterbacks) Coach (Aaron) Roderick is who I want to be coached by! They're positive and want you to be great!"
Watson transferred to ALAQC last spring from Coconino HS. In an offense that ran the ball 80 percent of the time, he threw for 641 yards and had six touchdown passes. Watson also ran for 322 yards and scored eight TDs (7.2 yards per carry).
He is BYU's first quarterback commit for the '24 class. Watson's new head coach with the Patriots is former Cougar Ty Detmer, who won the Heisman trophy at BYU. The offensive coordinator is Max Hall, who is still the winningest quarterback in Brigham Young's history.
Pierson Watson signed with BYU last December as part of the Class of '23. He will join the Cougars after his current church mission in Argentina.
BYU is officially a member of the Big 12 Conference this season. The Cougars open at home in Provo against Sam Houston on Sept. 2. FS1 will have the broadcast of the game at 7:15 p.m. The first conference game in the Cougars' new league will be on Sept. 23 at Kansas.
BYU made it two commits within the week as Basha safety Tommy Prassas announced his intentions to play for the Cougars on Wednesday.
The 6-2, 195-pound safety for the Bears selected BYU over six other Division I schools. BYU was the first Power Five offer for Prassas and that offer came a week ago.
"Coach Jay Hill, the defensive coordinator, really sealed the deal for me," Prassas said in a text message. "He is highly talked about by everyone I talk to. He sends guys to the league and that's my goal! I also really like the family aspect they have at BYU and how close everyone is. They are also in the Big 12 now, and that's bigtime football."
Prassas will be a three-year starter for the defending-Open champion Bears. Last season, he had 103 tackles. In his two years on varsity, Prassas has intercepted five passes.
Heading into the 2023 season, Micah Harper, a Basha alum, is No. 1 on the Cougars' depth chart at strong safety. Prassas is the sixth known commitment to BYU for the '24 class, and second defensive back.
Arizona State has landed an in-state commitment from last season's 4A Grand Canyon Region Defensive Player of the Year. James Giggey, a 6-4, 235-pound linebacker/defensive end, earned his first Division I scholarship last week after his Bradshaw Mountain team played in a 7-on-7 tournament on the ASU campus. On Monday night, Giggey decided to commit to the Sun Devils.
Giggey led BMHS with 133 tackles last season, according to MaxPreps. He also had three sacks and two interceptions. At the next level, he could be moved inside as a defensive tackle.
He is the ninth commitment for ASU for this class and the third from within the state. Giggey is an excellent student with a 4.1 GPA. Away from football, he has also played on the Bears' varsity basketball team the past two seasons.
Arizona State will induct its annual Hall of Fame class this October 6. Among the new members will be Shadow Mountain alum Shaun McDonald. McDonald had seven 150-yard receiving games for the Devils. After ASU, he went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with the Rams and Lions. McDonald and the class will be honored during the Oct. 7 game against Colorado. ASU starts its season with four straight home games beginning on Aug. 31 against Southern Utah. The Pac-12 Network will have the broadcast of that one at 7 p.m. Arizona State, which finished 3-9 last season, has a new head coach in Kenny Dillingham.
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
BYU COUGARS
Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
Dylan Raiola (QB) - Pinnacle
IDAHO VANDALS
Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope