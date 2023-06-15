News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 6/14

Photo Courtesy of Paul Mason Photography
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Fort Lewis offers Chandler S JoJo Taylor

UPDATED: 6/14/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 1st marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time, it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 25.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Northern Arizona offered a pair of offensive linemen on Sunday. Sa'Kylee Woodard and Kaden Haeckel received them from the Lumberjacks. Woodard is a 6-4, 285-pound tackle at Canyon del Oro. He was in Flagstaff on Sunday and was named the overall MVP among linemen at Northern Arizona's Mega Camp. Earlier in the week, Woodard helped the Dorados win the big man tournament at the Victory Sports Foundation event in Tucson. Haeckel is a 6-6, 275-pound guard at Liberty. The offer from NAU is his second from a D-I school. In addition to competing in camps at Arizona State and the Lake Forest Mega Camp in Ahwatukee, Haeckel earned straight A's last semester to maintain his 4.0 GPA. Northern Arizona will open with road games at Arizona and North Dakota before its first home game in Flagstaff on Sept. 16. Utah Tech will provide the opposition for that one. The Lumberjacks finished 3-8 in 2022.

Mica Mountain wide receiver Devin Hayward now has a pair of Division II offers. They came from Saint Anselm College and New Mexico Highlands last Sunday. Hayward is 5-11, 175 pounds, and led the Thunderbolts in receiving last year. He caught 29 passes for 475 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Last weekend, Hayward competed in football camps at both Northern Arizona and New Mexico State. He also had a great camp at SMU earlier this month. Saint Anselm, located in Manchester, New Hampshire, started last season at 4-0. The Hawks ended up at 6-4. Saint Anselm plays in the Northeast-10 Conference and will begin the 2023 campaign on the road at Millersville (Pa.) on Thursday night, Aug. 31. New Mexico Highlands went 3-7 last year. The Cowboys play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. NMHU will play on the road, but stay in state to begin the 2023 season at Eastern New Mexico on Aug. 31. New Mexico Highlands is in the northern part of the state in Las Vegas, 120 miles east of Santa Fe.

Fort Lewis offered a trio of defensive players on Wednesday. Collecting them from the Skyhawks were Dax Monestime, Brock Barilla, and JoJo Taylor III. Monestime is a 6-3, 270-pound defensive tackle at Boulder Creek. He had five sacks for the Jaguars last season and is a three-sport athlete (wrestling/volleyball). Barilla is a 6-3, 230-pound edge rusher at Canyon View. He had eight tackles for loss along with a pair of interceptions and two sacks last season for that group of Jaguars. He can squat 425 pounds and also carries a 4.08 GPA. Taylor is a 5-10, 160-pound safety at Chandler. He competed in a camp at New Mexico State last week. Fort Lewis, located in Durango, Colorado, will start the season with road games in Missouri (at William Jewell College) and Arizona (at Arizona Christian). The game at ACU will be played on Sept. 9 in Glendale at 7 p.m. The Skyhawks are members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and were winless last year (0-10).

Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (6/11):

Hamilton running back Breylon Blount received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Casteel wide receiver Braden Greene received his first offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Canyon View wide receiver Santino Varvel received an offer from Furman (S. Car.).
Chaparral defensive end Keegan Shank received an offer from Navy.
Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Karambir Singh received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Chandler safety Christian Compian received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Arizona Christian.
Saguaro linebacker Jordan Kunz received his first offer from Ottawa.
Casteel defensive tackle Simon Kelly received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).
Hamilton linebacker Dallas Baxter received his first offer from Beloit.
Gila Ridge quarterback Leonardo Valencia received his first offer from Northern Arizona.
Mesa linebacker McKy Peters received his first offer from Beloit.
Chandler cornerback Sammie Hunter received an offer from California.
Basha defensive end Xavier Sharp received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).
Hamilton wide receiver Jack Lewis received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Chandler offensive tackle Mateo Rodriguez received an offer from Idaho.
Empire cornerback Ace Weissenberger received his first offer from Saint Anselm.
Camelback quarterback Rocco Mortensen received his first offer from Southern Virginia.
Mesquite quarterback Phillip Jones received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Arizona College Prep defensive end Cayden Gibson received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Perry linebacker Jordan Lee received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Skyline quarterback Randy Branton received his first offers from Arizona Christian, Hastings (Neb.) and Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Casteel linebacker Ethan Beasley received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Brophy offensive guard Chaz Carson received his first offer from Claremont McKenna (Calif.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Canyon del Oro OT Sa'Kylee Woodard (Photo Courtesy of Sa'Kylee Woodard)
Canyon del Oro OT Sa'Kylee Woodard (Photo Courtesy of Sa'Kylee Woodard)

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho

Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell

Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico

Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Fort Lewis

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Western New Mexico

Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit

Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State

Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, North Dakota

Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest

Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State

Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown

Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy

Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State

Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force

Freddie Budwine - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian

Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Carleton, Grinnell, Puget Sound

Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): Claremont McKenna

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, Washington, Washington State

JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Lake Forest

Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands

Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell

Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler

Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona

Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown

Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm

Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, Yale

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest

Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Western New Mexico

Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Layton Firestone - Hamilton (OT): Drake

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings, Lake Forest

Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Hastings, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound

James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis

Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian

Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota

Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): Drake, Western New Mexico

Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Puget Sound

Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Northern Arizona

Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia

Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa

Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Northern Arizona, San Diego

Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Fort Lewis, Idaho

Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona

Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian

Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Saint Anselm

Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State

Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Lake Forest

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Beloit

Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest

Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings

Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis

Demetris Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Fort Lewis

Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky

Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Utah State

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington

Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Beloit

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon State, UTEP

Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Southern Utah

Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell

Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa

Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grinnell

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian

Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown

Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa

Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State

Dylan Laflamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Kansas, Oregon State, San Diego State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State

Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis

Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): Lewis & Clark

Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings, Western New Mexico

Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown

Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg

TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Arizona, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, North Dakota

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia

Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Fort Lewis, Valparaiso

Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Western New Mexico

Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown

Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa

Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines

Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian

McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown

Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern

Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State

Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Western New Mexico

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, GEORGIA, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian

Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Bowling Green, Idaho, New Mexico State, Weber State

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): Arizona Christian

Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown

Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Jamestown

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson

Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, Idaho (preferred walk-on), Washington (preferred walk-on)

Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Fort Lewis

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Fort Lewis

Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Western New Mexico

Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Yale

Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Ottawa

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown

Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian

Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Leonardo Valencia - Gila Ridge (QB): Northern Arizona

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Furman, Navy, North Dakota, Utah Tech

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian

Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State

Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU

Ace Weissenberger - Empire (CB): Saint Anselm

Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown

Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian

Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian

Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Western New Mexico

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Northern Arizona

Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian

Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Western New Mexico

Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Cougars land Basha S Tommy Prassas

UPDATED: 6/14/23

American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek quarterback Enoch Watson will join his brother, Pierson, at BYU following his senior year of high school and a church mission.

The younger Watson received an offer from the Cougars last month and chose to accept it last Sunday.

"Overall, the energy and the atmosphere," Watson cited as reasons he will be attending BYU in a text message. "It's somewhere you get better every day. Most of all, the staff with (Head) Coach (Sitake) and (Quarterbacks) Coach (Aaron) Roderick is who I want to be coached by! They're positive and want you to be great!"

Watson transferred to ALAQC last spring from Coconino HS. In an offense that ran the ball 80 percent of the time, he threw for 641 yards and had six touchdown passes. Watson also ran for 322 yards and scored eight TDs (7.2 yards per carry).

He is BYU's first quarterback commit for the '24 class. Watson's new head coach with the Patriots is former Cougar Ty Detmer, who won the Heisman trophy at BYU. The offensive coordinator is Max Hall, who is still the winningest quarterback in Brigham Young's history.

Pierson Watson signed with BYU last December as part of the Class of '23. He will join the Cougars after his current church mission in Argentina.

BYU is officially a member of the Big 12 Conference this season. The Cougars open at home in Provo against Sam Houston on Sept. 2. FS1 will have the broadcast of the game at 7:15 p.m. The first conference game in the Cougars' new league will be on Sept. 23 at Kansas.


BYU made it two commits within the week as Basha safety Tommy Prassas announced his intentions to play for the Cougars on Wednesday.

The 6-2, 195-pound safety for the Bears selected BYU over six other Division I schools. BYU was the first Power Five offer for Prassas and that offer came a week ago.

"Coach Jay Hill, the defensive coordinator, really sealed the deal for me," Prassas said in a text message. "He is highly talked about by everyone I talk to. He sends guys to the league and that's my goal! I also really like the family aspect they have at BYU and how close everyone is. They are also in the Big 12 now, and that's bigtime football."

Prassas will be a three-year starter for the defending-Open champion Bears. Last season, he had 103 tackles. In his two years on varsity, Prassas has intercepted five passes.

Heading into the 2023 season, Micah Harper, a Basha alum, is No. 1 on the Cougars' depth chart at strong safety. Prassas is the sixth known commitment to BYU for the '24 class, and second defensive back.


Arizona State has landed an in-state commitment from last season's 4A Grand Canyon Region Defensive Player of the Year. James Giggey, a 6-4, 235-pound linebacker/defensive end, earned his first Division I scholarship last week after his Bradshaw Mountain team played in a 7-on-7 tournament on the ASU campus. On Monday night, Giggey decided to commit to the Sun Devils.

Giggey led BMHS with 133 tackles last season, according to MaxPreps. He also had three sacks and two interceptions. At the next level, he could be moved inside as a defensive tackle.

He is the ninth commitment for ASU for this class and the third from within the state. Giggey is an excellent student with a 4.1 GPA. Away from football, he has also played on the Bears' varsity basketball team the past two seasons.

Arizona State will induct its annual Hall of Fame class this October 6. Among the new members will be Shadow Mountain alum Shaun McDonald. McDonald had seven 150-yard receiving games for the Devils. After ASU, he went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with the Rams and Lions. McDonald and the class will be honored during the Oct. 7 game against Colorado. ASU starts its season with four straight home games beginning on Aug. 31 against Southern Utah. The Pac-12 Network will have the broadcast of that one at 7 p.m. Arizona State, which finished 3-9 last season, has a new head coach in Kenny Dillingham.

ALA-Queen Creek QB Enoch Watson (Photo Courtesy of Enoch Watson)
ALA-Queen Creek QB Enoch Watson (Photo Courtesy of Enoch Watson)

CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain

BYU COUGARS

Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Dylan Raiola (QB) - Pinnacle

IDAHO VANDALS

Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope

