Salpointe linebacker Dinos Drossos picks up offer from Northern Arizona
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 420 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Game times listed are in Arizona time.
We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.
Earning a new offer on Sunday was Dinos Drossos. The Salpointe linebacker secured it from Northern Arizona. Drossos, who is 6-4 and 210 pounds, had 72 tackles for the Lancers last season. Last month, he visited Louisville where he toured the ACC facilities and met coaches and players. We featured Drossos here in Arizona Varsity earlier this spring. It was after conversation with NAU linebacker coach Aaron Cheatwood that he received his offer. Northern Arizona hired a new director of player personnel and recruiting with Tim Roschmann taking the position. He held a similar job at New Mexico before helping coach at the high school level back in Arizona at Millennium and Liberty. The Lumberjacks begin their season on Aug. 31 at home in Flagstaff against Lincoln (CA). NAU finished 5-3 in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) last year and 5-6 overall. This will be the first year for new head coach Brian Wright, who was hired in December and most recently coached at Pittsburg State (Kans.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Army, California, Columbia, Dartmouth
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Hawaii, Iowa State, Washington State
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Northern Arizona
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Minot State
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Western New Mexico
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Navy, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Northern Arizona
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, California, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Montana State-Northern
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Montana State-Northern
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Cornell
Dajon Hinton - Saguaro (ATH): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Ithaca, Long Island
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Montana Tech
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Brown, Western Michigan
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, San Diego State
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Grinnell
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, UC Davis
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Minot State
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Desert Edge CB Jamar Beal-Goines commits to Texas A&M Aggies
UPDATED: 4/30/24
Texas A&M is closing in on the national Top 10 when it comes to recruiting rankings and on Sunday, the Aggies added a corner from Arizona.
Three-star Desert Edge cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines announced his commitment to the Aggies as the school's 10th known commitment for the '25 class.
The 6-foot, 175-pound secondary player and speedster holds 18 offers with Texas A&M coming in relatively later in the process. Beal-Goines received his offer from the Aggies last January. He went on an unofficial visit a couple weeks ago and his talks with the coaching staff helped solidify his decision.
"My relationship with (defensive backs) Coach (Jordan) Peterson is what started it," Beal-Goines said in a text message. "When I visited and met with (Head) Coach (Mike) Elko, it sealed the deal."
A track athlete, Beal-Goines is one of the fastest players in the state. He ranks in the top five in Arizona for both the 100-meters (10.43) and 200-meters (21.41). Beal-Goines has been laser-timed at 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. On the football field, he had 24 tackles last season and has intercepted three passes in his two-year varsity career with the Scorpions.
Texas A&M had four players drafted by NFL teams last weekend. That list includes linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was selected by Green Bay in the second round. Elko just completed his first season of spring practices with the Aggies. He was hired in November after leading Duke the past two seasons. Texas A&M opens its schedule on Aug. 31 at Kyle Field in College Station against Notre Dame.
For the second week in a row, Arizona State has added an in-state commitment. Saguaro athlete Dajon Hinton announced his intentions to play for his hometown school.
The 5-11, 175-pounder plays both cornerback and receiver for the Sabercats. He is eager to get back on the field this fall because he missed his entire junior season due to an ACL tear. The last time he played in a game for Saguaro, Jason Mohns was his head coach. Mohns is now the tight ends coach at Arizona State.
In his sophomore year in 2022, Hinton caught 25 passes for 457 yards and scored five touchdowns (one on a kick return). Defensively, he made 12 tackles and intercepted a pass. It was just a few weeks after playing in the Open Division championship game that he received his offer from the Sun Devils.
Hinton has a multi-sport background (basketball and track) and carries a 3.83 GPA. He selected ASU over 16 other offers.
A couple weeks ago, Arizona State named a new receivers coach in Hines Ward. He played 14 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl MVP in the team's win over Seattle. Ward started his coaching career with the Steelers before moving on to the Jets and Florida Atlantic. ASU (3-9 last season) opens on Aug. 31 in Tempe against Wyoming.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
Dajon Hinton (ATH) - Saguaro
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central