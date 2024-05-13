This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Earning a new offer on Sunday was Dinos Drossos . The Salpointe linebacker secured it from Northern Arizona. Drossos, who is 6-4 and 210 pounds, had 72 tackles for the Lancers last season. Last month, he visited Louisville where he toured the ACC facilities and met coaches and players. We featured Drossos here in Arizona Varsity earlier this spring. It was after conversation with NAU linebacker coach Aaron Cheatwood that he received his offer. Northern Arizona hired a new director of player personnel and recruiting with Tim Roschmann taking the position. He held a similar job at New Mexico before helping coach at the high school level back in Arizona at Millennium and Liberty. The Lumberjacks begin their season on Aug. 31 at home in Flagstaff against Lincoln (CA). NAU finished 5-3 in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) last year and 5-6 overall. This will be the first year for new head coach Brian Wright, who was hired in December and most recently coached at Pittsburg State (Kans.).

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 420 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 4/30/24

Texas A&M is closing in on the national Top 10 when it comes to recruiting rankings and on Sunday, the Aggies added a corner from Arizona.



Three-star Desert Edge cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines announced his commitment to the Aggies as the school's 10th known commitment for the '25 class.



The 6-foot, 175-pound secondary player and speedster holds 18 offers with Texas A&M coming in relatively later in the process. Beal-Goines received his offer from the Aggies last January. He went on an unofficial visit a couple weeks ago and his talks with the coaching staff helped solidify his decision.

"My relationship with (defensive backs) Coach (Jordan) Peterson is what started it," Beal-Goines said in a text message. "When I visited and met with (Head) Coach (Mike) Elko, it sealed the deal."



A track athlete, Beal-Goines is one of the fastest players in the state. He ranks in the top five in Arizona for both the 100-meters (10.43) and 200-meters (21.41). Beal-Goines has been laser-timed at 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. On the football field, he had 24 tackles last season and has intercepted three passes in his two-year varsity career with the Scorpions.



Texas A&M had four players drafted by NFL teams last weekend. That list includes linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was selected by Green Bay in the second round. Elko just completed his first season of spring practices with the Aggies. He was hired in November after leading Duke the past two seasons. Texas A&M opens its schedule on Aug. 31 at Kyle Field in College Station against Notre Dame.



For the second week in a row, Arizona State has added an in-state commitment. Saguaro athlete Dajon Hinton announced his intentions to play for his hometown school.

The 5-11, 175-pounder plays both cornerback and receiver for the Sabercats. He is eager to get back on the field this fall because he missed his entire junior season due to an ACL tear. The last time he played in a game for Saguaro, Jason Mohns was his head coach. Mohns is now the tight ends coach at Arizona State.

In his sophomore year in 2022, Hinton caught 25 passes for 457 yards and scored five touchdowns (one on a kick return). Defensively, he made 12 tackles and intercepted a pass. It was just a few weeks after playing in the Open Division championship game that he received his offer from the Sun Devils.



Hinton has a multi-sport background (basketball and track) and carries a 3.83 GPA. He selected ASU over 16 other offers.

A couple weeks ago, Arizona State named a new receivers coach in Hines Ward. He played 14 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl MVP in the team's win over Seattle. Ward started his coaching career with the Steelers before moving on to the Jets and Florida Atlantic. ASU (3-9 last season) opens on Aug. 31 in Tempe against Wyoming.

