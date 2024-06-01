Advertisement
Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 5/31

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Western New Mexico offers LB Redwing from Red Mountain

UPDATED: 5/31/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

May 30th marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 23.

Tolleson defensive end Zion Lancaster received his first three offers on Thursday from Lake Erie, Wayne State, and Marshall. He is a 6-6, 205-pound defensive end who recorded 27 tackles and a sack in nine games last season. The three schools saw Lancaster this week at a national college showcase at Wayne State (in Detroit) that had over 80 colleges in attendance. After his senior season with the Wolverines, Lancaster is planning to play in the Game Time Senior Bowl in Phoenix next January. Lake Erie has a new head coach in David Price. He will lead the Storm on Sept. 7 at Ferris State (Mich.). Lake Erie (1-10 last season) plays in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (Div. II) and is located in Ohio. Wayne State will have two home games each month of the season starting on Thursday, Sept. 5 against Tiffin (Ohio). Wayne State (3-8 in 2023) is a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. II). This is the 118th season of Marshall football and the Thundering Herd's second game at Virginia Tech on Sept. 7 will be shown nationally on The CW with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. Marshall (6-7 last year) plays in the Sun Belt Conference (FBS) and made the Frisco Bowl last December.

Earning a new offer on Friday was Jacob Redwing. The Red Mountain linebacker secured it from Western New Mexico. Like Lancaster, Redwing performed in front of coaches at a camp. In this case, WNMU's camp was in the East Valley at Corona del Sol HS in Tempe. Redwing, who is 5-10 and 195 pounds, had 61 tackles and a pair of sacks for the Mountain Lions last season. He carries a 4.13 GPA in the classroom as well. Redwing ran track this spring competing in the 100 and 200 meters. Western New Mexico was tapped into the state of Arizona last year. The Mustangs signed 25 players from Arizona, including four from Red Mountain. They will try to help WNMU rebound from a 2-8 season. The Mustangs play in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).

Here's the rest of the offers from Thursday and Friday:

Queen Creek offensive tackle Landon Hendricks received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Horizon tight end Jax Markovich received an offer from Southern Illinois.
Marana offensive tackle Tyler Evans received offers from Fort Lewis and Western New Mexico.
Salpointe offensive guard Cidro Guillen received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Valley Vista linebacker Jordan Villa received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Centennial offensive tackle Luke Farley received offers from Fort Lewis and Livingstone (N. Car.).
Horizon wide receiver Adem Wagner received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Desert Edge offensive tackle Joshua Campbell received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Mountain Pointe wide receiver Chase Shumate received an offer from Kent State (Ohio).
Northwest Christian offensive tackle Nick Boschma recieved his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Camelback Da'jieon Carter received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Red Mountain offensive guard Gabriel Romero received his first offers from Bethany Coll. (Kans.) and Fort Lewis.
Desert Edge safety Tony Brydie received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Ironwood Ridge cornerback Grant Dooling received an offer from Minot State (N. Dak.).
Ironwood Ridge wide receiver Matthew Kroner received an offer from Minot State.
Thunderbird defensive end Ryan Kavalami received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Horizon offensive guard Matteo Johnson received his first offer from Wabash (Ind.).
Ironwood Ridge linebacker David Baba received an offer from Minot State.
Brophy linebacker Dominic Mitchell received an offer from Kansas State.
Salpointe safety Nathan Spivey received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Tucson safety Kevin Bruns received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Sunnyslope wide receiver Mack Kump recieved his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Hamilton safety Zach Stowe received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Ty Hadlock received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Florence quarterback Logan Stenson received an offer from Lake Forest.
Boulder Creek offensive guard John Thomas received his first offer from Hampden-Sydney (Va.).
Liberty safety Malachi Holliday received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Liberty quarterback Hayden Fletcher received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Sunrise Mountain wide receiver Dennis Ionica received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Liberty offensive guard Cameron Uresti received an offer from Western New Mexico.
McClintock wide receiver Amari Scroggins received an offer from Western New Mexico.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Tolleson DE Zion Lancaster (Photo Courtesy of Zion Lancaster)
Tolleson DE Zion Lancaster (Photo Courtesy of Zion Lancaster)

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Fort Lewis

Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico

David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, California, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis

Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, Sul Ross State, Wabash

Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis

Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State

Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Washington State

Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark

Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest

Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest

Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest

Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Hastings, Rocky Mountain

Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico

Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State

Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis

Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Minot State

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico

Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash

Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego

Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho, Montana State

Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington

Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Fort Lewis, Minot State, Sioux Falls

Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska, Northern Arizona

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain

David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis

Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State

Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Western New Mexico

Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis

Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis

Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (C): Crown, Lake Forest

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis

Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Sioux Falls

Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona

Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce

Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State

Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, Rocky Mountain

Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Denison, Lake Forest

Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest

Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Army, Cornell, New Mexico State, Southern Utah

Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings

Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Western New Mexico

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest

Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Wabash

Dennis Ionica - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone

Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest

Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest

Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army

Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest, Wabash

Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash

Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Hastings

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Western New Mexico

Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Lake Forest

Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State

Zion Lancaster - Tolleson (DE): Lake Erie, Marshall, Wayne State

Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State

Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy

Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone

Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest

George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis

Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island

John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Sioux Falls

Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest

Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wabash

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, Kansas State, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown

Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Wabash

Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis

Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston

Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest

Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest

Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Lake Forest, Wabash

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian

Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown

Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wabash

Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown

Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Hastings, Lake Forest

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Demico Price - West Point (DE): Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash

Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Lake Forest

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State

Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest

Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV

Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois

Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound

Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls

Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest

Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, Kent State, San Diego State

Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Lake Forest

Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Western New Mexico

Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego

Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Diesel Taylor - Perry (QB): Black Hills State

Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest

Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest

Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego

Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Sioux Falls

Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Sul Ross State

Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army

Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest

Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP

Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State

MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Minot State

Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash

Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash

Desert Edge CB Jamar Beal-Goines commits to Texas A&M Aggies

UPDATED: 4/30/24

Texas A&M is closing in on the national Top 10 when it comes to recruiting rankings and on Sunday, the Aggies added a corner from Arizona.

Three-star Desert Edge cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines announced his commitment to the Aggies as the school's 10th known commitment for the '25 class.

The 6-foot, 175-pound secondary player and speedster holds 18 offers with Texas A&M coming in relatively later in the process. Beal-Goines received his offer from the Aggies last January. He went on an unofficial visit a couple weeks ago and his talks with the coaching staff helped solidify his decision.

"My relationship with (defensive backs) Coach (Jordan) Peterson is what started it," Beal-Goines said in a text message. "When I visited and met with (Head) Coach (Mike) Elko, it sealed the deal."

A track athlete, Beal-Goines is one of the fastest players in the state. He ranks in the top five in Arizona for both the 100-meters (10.43) and 200-meters (21.41). Beal-Goines has been laser-timed at 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. On the football field, he had 24 tackles last season and has intercepted three passes in his two-year varsity career with the Scorpions.

Texas A&M had four players drafted by NFL teams last weekend. That list includes linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was selected by Green Bay in the second round. Elko just completed his first season of spring practices with the Aggies. He was hired in November after leading Duke the past two seasons. Texas A&M opens its schedule on Aug. 31 at Kyle Field in College Station against Notre Dame.


For the second week in a row, Arizona State has added an in-state commitment. Saguaro athlete Dajon Hinton announced his intentions to play for his hometown school.

The 5-11, 175-pounder plays both cornerback and receiver for the Sabercats. He is eager to get back on the field this fall because he missed his entire junior season due to an ACL tear. The last time he played in a game for Saguaro, Jason Mohns was his head coach. Mohns is now the tight ends coach at Arizona State.

In his sophomore year in 2022, Hinton caught 25 passes for 457 yards and scored five touchdowns (one on a kick return). Defensively, he made 12 tackles and intercepted a pass. It was just a few weeks after playing in the Open Division championship game that he received his offer from the Sun Devils.

Hinton has a multi-sport background (basketball and track) and carries a 3.83 GPA. He selected ASU over 16 other offers.

A couple weeks ago, Arizona State named a new receivers coach in Hines Ward. He played 14 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl MVP in the team's win over Seattle. Ward started his coaching career with the Steelers before moving on to the Jets and Florida Atlantic. ASU (3-9 last season) opens on Aug. 31 in Tempe against Wyoming.

NOTE: Since this article intially ran, Rylon Dillard-Allen decommitted from ASU. Also, on Memorial Day, Hinton announced he has transferred to Hamilton.

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Dajon Hinton (ATH) - Hamilton

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

