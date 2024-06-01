Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 5/31
Western New Mexico offers LB Redwing from Red Mountain
UPDATED: 5/31/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Game times listed are in Arizona time.
May 30th marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 23.
Tolleson defensive end Zion Lancaster received his first three offers on Thursday from Lake Erie, Wayne State, and Marshall. He is a 6-6, 205-pound defensive end who recorded 27 tackles and a sack in nine games last season. The three schools saw Lancaster this week at a national college showcase at Wayne State (in Detroit) that had over 80 colleges in attendance. After his senior season with the Wolverines, Lancaster is planning to play in the Game Time Senior Bowl in Phoenix next January. Lake Erie has a new head coach in David Price. He will lead the Storm on Sept. 7 at Ferris State (Mich.). Lake Erie (1-10 last season) plays in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (Div. II) and is located in Ohio. Wayne State will have two home games each month of the season starting on Thursday, Sept. 5 against Tiffin (Ohio). Wayne State (3-8 in 2023) is a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. II). This is the 118th season of Marshall football and the Thundering Herd's second game at Virginia Tech on Sept. 7 will be shown nationally on The CW with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. Marshall (6-7 last year) plays in the Sun Belt Conference (FBS) and made the Frisco Bowl last December.
Earning a new offer on Friday was Jacob Redwing. The Red Mountain linebacker secured it from Western New Mexico. Like Lancaster, Redwing performed in front of coaches at a camp. In this case, WNMU's camp was in the East Valley at Corona del Sol HS in Tempe. Redwing, who is 5-10 and 195 pounds, had 61 tackles and a pair of sacks for the Mountain Lions last season. He carries a 4.13 GPA in the classroom as well. Redwing ran track this spring competing in the 100 and 200 meters. Western New Mexico was tapped into the state of Arizona last year. The Mustangs signed 25 players from Arizona, including four from Red Mountain. They will try to help WNMU rebound from a 2-8 season. The Mustangs play in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).
Here's the rest of the offers from Thursday and Friday:
Queen Creek offensive tackle Landon Hendricks received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Horizon tight end Jax Markovich received an offer from Southern Illinois.
Marana offensive tackle Tyler Evans received offers from Fort Lewis and Western New Mexico.
Salpointe offensive guard Cidro Guillen received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Valley Vista linebacker Jordan Villa received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Centennial offensive tackle Luke Farley received offers from Fort Lewis and Livingstone (N. Car.).
Horizon wide receiver Adem Wagner received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Desert Edge offensive tackle Joshua Campbell received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Mountain Pointe wide receiver Chase Shumate received an offer from Kent State (Ohio).
Northwest Christian offensive tackle Nick Boschma recieved his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Camelback Da'jieon Carter received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Red Mountain offensive guard Gabriel Romero received his first offers from Bethany Coll. (Kans.) and Fort Lewis.
Desert Edge safety Tony Brydie received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Ironwood Ridge cornerback Grant Dooling received an offer from Minot State (N. Dak.).
Ironwood Ridge wide receiver Matthew Kroner received an offer from Minot State.
Thunderbird defensive end Ryan Kavalami received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Horizon offensive guard Matteo Johnson received his first offer from Wabash (Ind.).
Ironwood Ridge linebacker David Baba received an offer from Minot State.
Brophy linebacker Dominic Mitchell received an offer from Kansas State.
Salpointe safety Nathan Spivey received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Tucson safety Kevin Bruns received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Sunnyslope wide receiver Mack Kump recieved his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Hamilton safety Zach Stowe received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Ty Hadlock received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Florence quarterback Logan Stenson received an offer from Lake Forest.
Boulder Creek offensive guard John Thomas received his first offer from Hampden-Sydney (Va.).
Liberty safety Malachi Holliday received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Liberty quarterback Hayden Fletcher received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Sunrise Mountain wide receiver Dennis Ionica received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Liberty offensive guard Cameron Uresti received an offer from Western New Mexico.
McClintock wide receiver Amari Scroggins received an offer from Western New Mexico.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Fort Lewis
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, California, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, Sul Ross State, Wabash
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Washington State
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Hastings, Rocky Mountain
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Minot State
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho, Montana State
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Fort Lewis, Minot State, Sioux Falls
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Western New Mexico
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (C): Crown, Lake Forest
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Sioux Falls
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, Rocky Mountain
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Denison, Lake Forest
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Army, Cornell, New Mexico State, Southern Utah
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Western New Mexico
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Wabash
Dennis Ionica - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest, Wabash
Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Hastings
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Lake Forest
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State
Zion Lancaster - Tolleson (DE): Lake Erie, Marshall, Wayne State
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Sioux Falls
Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wabash
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, Kansas State, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Wabash
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Lake Forest, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Hastings, Lake Forest
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Lake Forest
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, Kent State, San Diego State
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Lake Forest
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Diesel Taylor - Perry (QB): Black Hills State
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Sul Ross State
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Minot State
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Desert Edge CB Jamar Beal-Goines commits to Texas A&M Aggies
UPDATED: 4/30/24
Texas A&M is closing in on the national Top 10 when it comes to recruiting rankings and on Sunday, the Aggies added a corner from Arizona.
Three-star Desert Edge cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines announced his commitment to the Aggies as the school's 10th known commitment for the '25 class.
The 6-foot, 175-pound secondary player and speedster holds 18 offers with Texas A&M coming in relatively later in the process. Beal-Goines received his offer from the Aggies last January. He went on an unofficial visit a couple weeks ago and his talks with the coaching staff helped solidify his decision.
"My relationship with (defensive backs) Coach (Jordan) Peterson is what started it," Beal-Goines said in a text message. "When I visited and met with (Head) Coach (Mike) Elko, it sealed the deal."
A track athlete, Beal-Goines is one of the fastest players in the state. He ranks in the top five in Arizona for both the 100-meters (10.43) and 200-meters (21.41). Beal-Goines has been laser-timed at 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. On the football field, he had 24 tackles last season and has intercepted three passes in his two-year varsity career with the Scorpions.
Texas A&M had four players drafted by NFL teams last weekend. That list includes linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was selected by Green Bay in the second round. Elko just completed his first season of spring practices with the Aggies. He was hired in November after leading Duke the past two seasons. Texas A&M opens its schedule on Aug. 31 at Kyle Field in College Station against Notre Dame.
For the second week in a row, Arizona State has added an in-state commitment. Saguaro athlete Dajon Hinton announced his intentions to play for his hometown school.
The 5-11, 175-pounder plays both cornerback and receiver for the Sabercats. He is eager to get back on the field this fall because he missed his entire junior season due to an ACL tear. The last time he played in a game for Saguaro, Jason Mohns was his head coach. Mohns is now the tight ends coach at Arizona State.
In his sophomore year in 2022, Hinton caught 25 passes for 457 yards and scored five touchdowns (one on a kick return). Defensively, he made 12 tackles and intercepted a pass. It was just a few weeks after playing in the Open Division championship game that he received his offer from the Sun Devils.
Hinton has a multi-sport background (basketball and track) and carries a 3.83 GPA. He selected ASU over 16 other offers.
A couple weeks ago, Arizona State named a new receivers coach in Hines Ward. He played 14 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl MVP in the team's win over Seattle. Ward started his coaching career with the Steelers before moving on to the Jets and Florida Atlantic. ASU (3-9 last season) opens on Aug. 31 in Tempe against Wyoming.
NOTE: Since this article intially ran, Rylon Dillard-Allen decommitted from ASU. Also, on Memorial Day, Hinton announced he has transferred to Hamilton.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Dajon Hinton (ATH) - Hamilton
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central