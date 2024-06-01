UPDATED: 5/31/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

May 30th marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 23.



Tolleson defensive end Zion Lancaster received his first three offers on Thursday from Lake Erie, Wayne State, and Marshall. He is a 6-6, 205-pound defensive end who recorded 27 tackles and a sack in nine games last season. The three schools saw Lancaster this week at a national college showcase at Wayne State (in Detroit) that had over 80 colleges in attendance. After his senior season with the Wolverines, Lancaster is planning to play in the Game Time Senior Bowl in Phoenix next January. Lake Erie has a new head coach in David Price. He will lead the Storm on Sept. 7 at Ferris State (Mich.). Lake Erie (1-10 last season) plays in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (Div. II) and is located in Ohio. Wayne State will have two home games each month of the season starting on Thursday, Sept. 5 against Tiffin (Ohio). Wayne State (3-8 in 2023) is a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. II). This is the 118th season of Marshall football and the Thundering Herd's second game at Virginia Tech on Sept. 7 will be shown nationally on The CW with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. Marshall (6-7 last year) plays in the Sun Belt Conference (FBS) and made the Frisco Bowl last December.



Earning a new offer on Friday was Jacob Redwing. The Red Mountain linebacker secured it from Western New Mexico. Like Lancaster, Redwing performed in front of coaches at a camp. In this case, WNMU's camp was in the East Valley at Corona del Sol HS in Tempe. Redwing, who is 5-10 and 195 pounds, had 61 tackles and a pair of sacks for the Mountain Lions last season. He carries a 4.13 GPA in the classroom as well. Redwing ran track this spring competing in the 100 and 200 meters. Western New Mexico was tapped into the state of Arizona last year. The Mustangs signed 25 players from Arizona, including four from Red Mountain. They will try to help WNMU rebound from a 2-8 season. The Mustangs play in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).



Here's the rest of the offers from Thursday and Friday:



Queen Creek offensive tackle Landon Hendricks received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Horizon tight end Jax Markovich received an offer from Southern Illinois.

Marana offensive tackle Tyler Evans received offers from Fort Lewis and Western New Mexico.

Salpointe offensive guard Cidro Guillen received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Valley Vista linebacker Jordan Villa received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Centennial offensive tackle Luke Farley received offers from Fort Lewis and Livingstone (N. Car.).

Horizon wide receiver Adem Wagner received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Joshua Campbell received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Mountain Pointe wide receiver Chase Shumate received an offer from Kent State (Ohio).

Northwest Christian offensive tackle Nick Boschma recieved his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Camelback Da'jieon Carter received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Red Mountain offensive guard Gabriel Romero received his first offers from Bethany Coll. (Kans.) and Fort Lewis.

Desert Edge safety Tony Brydie received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Ironwood Ridge cornerback Grant Dooling received an offer from Minot State (N. Dak.).

Ironwood Ridge wide receiver Matthew Kroner received an offer from Minot State.

Thunderbird defensive end Ryan Kavalami received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Horizon offensive guard Matteo Johnson received his first offer from Wabash (Ind.).

Ironwood Ridge linebacker David Baba received an offer from Minot State.

Brophy linebacker Dominic Mitchell received an offer from Kansas State.

Salpointe safety Nathan Spivey received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Tucson safety Kevin Bruns received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Sunnyslope wide receiver Mack Kump recieved his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Hamilton safety Zach Stowe received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Ty Hadlock received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Florence quarterback Logan Stenson received an offer from Lake Forest.

Boulder Creek offensive guard John Thomas received his first offer from Hampden-Sydney (Va.).

Liberty safety Malachi Holliday received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Liberty quarterback Hayden Fletcher received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Sunrise Mountain wide receiver Dennis Ionica received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Liberty offensive guard Cameron Uresti received an offer from Western New Mexico.

McClintock wide receiver Amari Scroggins received an offer from Western New Mexico.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.