STAT BLOG: 9/6/22

The 2022 season has officially begun! For all of the 82 schools in 5A and 6A, the first of 10 regular season games have been played.

I launched this review back in 2017 where we look back at eight different categories and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Chris Arviso (Mountain Pointe)

The 6-2, 175-pound signal caller started nine games for the Pride in his junior year and had 11 touchdown passes. After just one game in 2022, Arviso is nearly halfway there as he threw five TD passes in a 49-14 win at Valley Vista. He was accurate, completing 30 of 39 passes for 386 yards. In the MaxPreps era (2004-2022), Arviso is the only MPHS quarterback to throw for more than 310 yards in a game, and he's now done it twice. Last year, he had 329 yards against Brophy. Arviso connected with six different receivers with Matty Braun (8 catches, 143 yards, 1 TD) leading the way. New running back Christian Clark (a transfer from Desert Vista) had a pair of TD catches with the other scores hauled in by Timothy Allen and Jaylen Johnson. Mountain Pointe improved last year going from a 1-7 season to 4-7 and a spot in the 6A playoffs. This year's Pride team is driven for another leap with senior leadership behind center.

Next Up: Mountain Pointe (1-0) travels to Las Vegas to compete in the Polynesian Football Classic this Saturday night at Bishop Gorman HS. The Pride will face Arbor View (NV) (2-0).

RUNNING BACK - Adam Mohammed (Apollo)

The 5-11, 180-pound athlete technically didn't play quarterback. He filled in at the position for the Hawks' opener. Instead of taking handoffs though, he called his own number for much of the night. Mohammed had 29 rushing attempts for 307 yards and scored six touchdowns. As a passer, he was 14-of-19 for 155 yards and a TD throw to Cedric Moore. Apollo needed all of those points as it survived a shootout against Glendale, 48-42. Mohammed, a junior, is coming off a 1,500-yard season and is well on his way to surpassing that number again this year.

Next Up: Apollo (1-0) plays on the road this Friday at Sunnyslope (1-0) in North Phoenix.

WIDE RECEIVER - Dylan Tapley (Desert Mountain)

The 6-4, 205-pound junior was a part of several big plays on both sides of the ball on a night where the Wolves pulled away in the second half. During a 29-6 victory over Cactus, Tapley caught four passes for 109 yards (27.25-yard average) and scored three touchdowns. He added an interception on defense along with a forced fumble, and three tackles. Last season, Tapley had eight touchdowns and eight interceptions and he is racking up numbers in both categories already in 2022. On Monday, he received his sixth Division I offer from Kansas.

Next Up: Desert Mountain (1-0) plays on the road this Friday at Camelback (1-0) in Phoenix.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Aiden Herring (Perry)

The senior defensive end helped the Pumas put on a defensive clinic in Las Vegas at Spring Valley. In a 19-14 win, Herring (6-3, 260), finished with four sacks. The Pumas limited a team that came in at 2-0 and averaging 40 points per game to just two touchdowns. Herring, an Air Force commit, brings the combination of power and speed to his game and the hosts had trouble all night with his swim move. As a junior, Herring had 12 sacks, so he's well on his way to double digits again this year. Cody Cameron made the trip out of state and recapped the Pumas' big win. This was Perry's first out-of-state game in its 15-year history.

Next Up: Perry (1-0) plays on the road this Friday at Desert Vista (0-1) in Ahwatukee.



LINEBACKER - Alex McLaughlin (Hamilton)



The Huskies' defense started the year with a 38-14 win over Centennial with both of the Coyotes' touchdowns coming in the fourth quarter. McLaughlin led Hamilton in tackles with 10 (five solo) and also forced a fumble, blocked a punt, made a sack, and had an interception. That last one ended up being an 85-yard pick six to finish off the scoring for the Huskies. McLaughlin, who is 6-2, and 200 pounds, has nine Division I offers and visited Ohio last weekend. This is the rare weekend where Hamilton goes into a game as the underdog.

Next Up: Hamilton (1-0) travels to Las Vegas to play Bishop Gorman (2-1) as part of the Polynesian Football Classic on Friday night. The Gaels are ranked No. 10 in the USA Today Sports Super 25.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Kennedy Urlacher (Chandler)

The 6-1, 180-pound safety showed why he already has four college offers to begin his junior season. Urlacher had six tackles and scooped up a fumble bringing it all the way down the field (90 yards) for a touchdown in the Wolves' 63-7 demolition of Cathedral Catholic, one of San Diego's top teams, in the Honor Bowl. He was also laying down the hits as Chandler limited the Dons to just one touchdown. Urlacher brings elite athleticism and leaping ability to the Wolves' defense.

Next Up: Chandler (1-0) is home against Corona del Sol (1-0) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Ryan Meza (ALA-Queen Creek)

The 6-foot, 195-pound senior was named to the Second Team All-4A Conference as a punt returner last year and is ready to maintain that all-state status at the 5A level. In its first game since moving up, the Patriots defeated Verrado, 47-27. Meza had two punt returns, both in the second quarter, that went for touchdowns of 59 and 57 yards. The defensive back/wide receiver has now scored 16 varsity TDs in his career with four of them returns.

Next Up: ALA-Queen Creek (1-0) plays on the road this Friday, heading across town to Glendale to face Cactus (0-1).

TEAM - Notre Dame

The Saints were the last team to defeat defending-5A Conference champion Horizon and they did it again to kick off the 2022 season. This one was more resounding than last year's 31-28 regular season ender. NDP had a two-score lead at halftime and pulled away for a decisive 48-21 victory. The defense held the Huskies in check with just 216 yards. In his first varsity start, junior Noah Trigueros was able to find Cooper Perry and Jameson Bush with fades and bubble screens. Trigueros threw for 364 yards with much of that going to Perry (eight catches, 145 yards) and Bush (five catches, 151 yards). He had five touchdown passes (four to Perry and one to Bush) and no interceptions. All seven of the Saints' TDs were scored by underclassmen as Deacon Shea and Jason Samis scored on runs. Notre Dame won the turnover battle, 3-0 as sophomore Joseph Francis had two interceptions and Harrison Stuart had another one. The future has arrived for NDP now and it will be very exciting to watch this team into next year as well.

Next Up: Notre Dame (1-0) is home in Scottsdale against Ironwood (0-1) this Thursday.