Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 10

STAT BLOG: 11/9/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Demond Williams Jr. (Basha)



The 5-9, 160-pound sophomore signal caller has taken Basha to a level it is never seen - 10 and 0. He completed 23-of-27 passes (85 percent) for 342 yards and a pair of touchdown passes as the Bears defeated Mountain View, 44-30 to win the 6A Central Region. In his second year as a starter, Williams Jr. has thrown for 2,405 yards and 20 TD passes. He rushed for 83 yards in the victory and scored his 13th touchdown of the season. Last weekend, Williams Jr. visited TCU. This week, Basha is on its bye and will actually have two full weeks off before returning to the field on Nov. 26 at home for the Open quarterfinals.

Next Up: Basha (10-0) will wait until Saturday to find out its opponent in the Open Division playoffs.

RUNNING BACK - Xavier Marshall (Tolleson)

It's been an incredible year for Tolleson. The Wolverines, who didn't have a season in 2020, extended their win streak to six and won the 6A Desert Southwest Region with a 53-24 win at Trevor Browne. Marshall, a 5-9, 155-pound senior transfer from Cesar Chavez, has been piling up yards since becoming eligible on Oct. 8. On Friday, it was deuces wild as he totaled 222 yards in his 22 carries. Marshall had four touchdowns giving him a total of 10 in just four games. He has had a run of at least 35 yards in each game this year.

Next Up: Tolleson (6-3) is at home against Copper Canyon (2-7) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Isaiah Arriola (Cibola)

It was a balanced attack for the Raiders last week in a 26-14 win over North. The ground game posted 202 yards and QB Andrey Acosta had 236 through the air with almost half of that going to Arriola. The 5-9, 150-pound receiver had nine catches for 114 yards and scored three touchdowns. It was the third 100-yard game for Arriola, who has 578 yards and has scored 12 touchdowns in just five games. The junior also carries a 4.0 GPA.

Next Up: Cibola (5-4) is at home in Yuma against Gila Ridge (1-8) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Russell Davis (Hamilton)

The senior defensive lineman (and Arizona commit) had nine tackles and 4.5 sacks as Hamilton remained perfect with a 58-17 win at Higley. Davis, one of the captains on the Huskies, has equaled his total of 13.5 sacks from last year. The 6-3, 215-pound edge rusher, who goes by Deuce, also forced a pair of fumbles. It was a tune up for the Big Show this week. If the regular season is coming to a close, that means it's time for the Battle For Arizona Avenue.

Next Up: Hamilton (9-0) is at home against Chandler (9-0) this Friday. In the latest MaxPreps rankings, Hamilton is No. 15 and Chandler is No. 10.

LINEBACKER - Ritchie McCormack (Cienega)

The 6-1, 215-pound senior posted double-digit tackles for the third time this season. McCormack, a middle linebacker, made 13 tackles and had a sack in a 42-14 win at Marana that allowed the Bobcats to claim the 5A Sonoran Region title. McCormack also plays offense and ran for 111 yards and a touchdown. Away from football, McCormack wrestles (state runner-up last year) and totes a 4.31 GPA. The Bobcats will finish the season on a six-game winning streak and are No. 9 in the latest 5A power point rankings.

Next Up: Cienega (7-3) was awarded a forfeit victory this week as Rincon/University does not have enough players to field a team. The Bobcats will find out Saturday who their opponent is and where they'll play in the 5A playoffs on Nov. 19.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Josh Sovereign (Williams Field)

The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete was a slot receiver as a junior, but is playing safety this year. Against Red Mountain, he intercepted his fifth pass of the season and had five tackles in a 21-7 win. In addition to his cover skills, Sovereign is a force against the run (and can put a big hit on as well). After missing out on an abbreviated eight-team field in 2020, the Black Hawks are peaking at the right time heading into the 2021 postseason. Williams Field has won four straight.

Next Up: Williams Field (7-2) is at home in Gilbert against Brophy (6-3) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Colin Franks & Perry Solinski (Desert Mountain)

Trailing on the road 21-6 early in the fourth quarter, Desert Mountain was looking for a spark and it got it with the special teams unit. Punting from inside its own 20, Cactus Shadows had its attempt blocked by Franks. The ball was then scooped up at the 7-yard line by Solinski, who ran it into the end zone. The points closed the gap to 21-13 and the Wolves went on to tie the game at 24 and then win it with a touchdown in overtime. Desert Mountain can finish unbeaten in the region with a win this week.

Next Up: Desert Mountain (8-1) is at home in Scottsdale against Paradise Valley (2-7) this Friday.

TEAM - Desert Ridge

The Jaguars came in reeling on a three-game losing streak and hadn't won since Oct. 1. Their opponent, Casteel, had just played Chandler to the wire and was full of confidence after that close call. The first three quarters were a defensive battle with the Colts holding a 12-8 lead. Fourth quarter was winning time for Desert Ridge. The Jaguars notched a pair of rushing TDs for a 22-12 win. The defense came up big as Casteel had just one offensive touchdown (other was a pick-six). Senior Keiyon Turner had two interceptions. Washington-commit Lance Holtzclaw recovered a fumble and had five tackles. Special teams blocked both extra point attempts by Casteel. On offense, Jordan Wilson was a workhorse back with 33 carries for 145 yards and two TDs. Jacob Condie caught four passes for 55 yards when the Jags opted to take it to the air. DRHS moved from 15 to 14 in the 6A power point rankings and look to be a playoff team in 2021. This week brings a chance to play Open spoiler and raise their seed.

Next Up: Desert Ridge (4-5) is on the road at Queen Creek (7-2) this Friday.

