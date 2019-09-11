STAT BLOG: 9/10/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Chubba Purdy (Perry)

The 6-3, 200-pounder played the biggest role in an unforgettable game for the Pumas at Red Mountain. Purdy completed 19 of his 28 passes for five touchdowns and 299 yards in a 68-67 four-overtime victory. But that wasn't all. The dual-threat QB ran for 110 yards and scored the other five touchdowns that Perry accumulated on the night. His scoring passes went to four different receivers, including tight end Broc Lane, who nabbed two of them. Through three games, the Louisville commit has thrown for nine TDs and run for seven more.

Next Up: Perry (2-1) is at home in Gilbert against O'Connor (1-2) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Jared Williams (Chaparral)

The 5-11, 205-pound junior running back needed to step up with the Firebirds' missing several starters, including QB Jack Miller and WR Tommy Christakos. Williams did just that with 213 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns in a 75-35 victory over La Joya. It was the third 100-yard game in his two years on varsity and produced career highs for both yardage and TDs. After an opening-night loss, the Firebirds have back-to-back lopsided victories. The 75 points posted by Chaparral was the most since 2011.

Next Up: Chaparral (2-1) has a bye this week. The Firebirds will resume on Sept. 20 at home against Saguaro.

WIDE RECEIVER - Cash Clark (Mesa Mountain View)

The 6-foot, 175-pound player had the fourth 100-yard game of his Toro career and his game against Mountain Pointe set a new personal best with 221 yards on 13 catches. Clark also had a pair of touchdowns in Mountain View's come-from-behind 35-28 win. The Toros trailed 28-10 in the third quarter, before rallying for their first victory of the year, and the 400th in school history. Clark caught his TDs from two different quarterbacks - Brandon Nieto (30 yards) and Willy Roberts (63 yards).

Next Up: Mesa Mountain View (1-2) is at home against Queen Creek (2-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Nathan Steffen (Sunnyslope)

The senior defensive tackle tallied three sacks and had nine tackles for the Vikings as they won their first game against Cienega, 38-10. Steffen (6-1, 200) was part of a Sunnyslope defense that forced five sacks, intercepted three passes, and shut the Bobcats out in the second half.

Next Up: Sunnyslope (1-1) is on the road in Scottsdale against Horizon (2-1) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Alonzo Maya (Pinnacle)

The 5-10, 210-pound senior intercepted a pass and took it the other way for a touchdown for the second consecutive week. The Pioneers remained perfect against their Paradise Valley District rival Horizon with a 63-46 victory - the 13th meeting in the series. Maya's return against the Huskies was 58 yards, and he also contributed seven tackles.

Next Up: Pinnacle (3-0) has a bye this week. The Pioneers will resume on Sept. 20 at Eastside Catholic (Wash.).

DEFENSIVE BACK - Emeka (Meek) Ogbonna (Brophy)

Brophy kept its undefeated record intact with an easy 42-0 win over Tolleson. Ogbonna, a 5-9, 175-pound junior, had two interceptions for the Broncos. He also had seven tackles, with two for a loss. In three games, Brophy has allowed a total of six points.

Next Up: Brophy (3-0) is on the road in Glendale at Copper Canyon (0-2) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Chris Villalobos (Campo Verde)

The 5-8, 145-pound cornerback had a unique trifecta in Friday's 56-0 shutout of Kellis. Villalobos returned a fumble, an interception, and a kickoff all for touchdowns. The kickoff was for 66 yards. Campo Verde is perfect at 3-0 and has defeated its last two opponents by a combined score of 120-6.

Next Up: Campo Verde (3-0) is on the road in Oro Valley against Ironwood Ridge (1-1) this Friday.

TEAM - Liberty

The Liberty-Sunrise Mountain rivalry has normally been defined by close games. The previous three meetings were decided by two, three, and six points. Friday's was the exception as the Lions pounded an undefeated Sunrise Mountain team, 41-14. Senior QB Jonah Guevara had three touchdown passes, two of them to Jaiden Pina. The offensive line, led by Arizona State commit Frank Thompson, dug in and powered LHS to 286 yards rushing. Jace Accurso had 114 of those yards on just 11 carries. On defense, the Lions held a Mustang team that was averaging 47.5 points in its first two games to just a pair of second-half touchdowns. Shane Pitts, Isaiah Pittman, and Luke Stephenson all recovered fumbles.

Next Up: Liberty (2-1) is at home in Peoria against Desert Ridge (2-1) this Friday.

