WEEKLY BLOG: 9/6/19

Prior to the start of their season, the Sunnyslope Vikings found themselves on the cusp of the Arizona Varsity 5A Top 10 Media Poll with the 11th-highest vote total. And then, a 41-14 loss to Notre Dame Prep happened on Aug. 30. That not only kept SHS from appearing in this week's rankings, but it didn't receive a single vote from the 12 panelists (including this author).

But the Vikings didn't get down on themselves after wearing down against a bigger NDP offensive line and failing to hold a 14-13 third quarter lead. They picked themselves back up. They studied film, showcased one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the state, unleashed a ferocious swarming defense, and owned the field position battle.

The result is what we call an upset of No. 8 Cienega, and it wasn't even close at 38-10.

It was a first half for Sunnyslope where it simply couldn't be stopped. In four first-half possessions, the Vikings kept the scoreboard operator busy with three touchdowns and a field goal.



"Our offensive and defensive coaches game planned pretty well," Sunnyslope head coach Damon Pieri said. "They stayed in a vanilla defense for the first part of the game and we saw it on film and we took advantage of it."

On a warm, 103-degree evening in North Phoenix, Vikings quarterback Niko Haen moved the ball with ease. He completed his first eight passes and scored the first points of the game on a run around the right side complete with a stiff arm.

Cienega (1-1) answered by going for it on fourth-and-12 from the SHS 34-yard line. Senior Daniel Montana dropped back and hit junior Sebastian Felix coming across the middle for a touchdown.

Sunnyslope (1-1) equaled its point total from its first game in the opening quarter. Haen was 7-of-7 with 96 yards along with 58 more on the ground in the period. A 12-yard pass to Josh Lang put the Vikings on top for good at 14-7.

"Our coaches had us ready," Lang said. "We watched film all week. There were some looks on that touchdown. He hit me back shoulder. Props to Niko for that one."

Lang, filling in for David Haen (high ankle sprain), was the Vikings' top receiver with eight catches for 110 yards. It is not known yet if David Haen will be back next week at Horizon.

In the second quarter, the teams exchanged field goals and Haen later worked the two-minute offense to perfection. Sunnyslope went 75 yards and senior running back Aizik Robles plowed up the middle from three yards out to make it a 24-10 game at the half.

Haen rushed for 106 yards in the game, with most of that coming in the first half. He also completed 13-of-16 passes in the first two quarters.

"There were vulnerabilities in the defense," Haen said. "Over the No. 2 receiver, they were giving us that all the first half and we took advantage of it. I was using my wheels and it was rolling."

Cienega made a change in the second half, switching to a four-man front. That was successful in slowing down the Sunnyslope offense. The Vikings scored just on just one offensive possession the rest of the way, and that was on a short (36-yard) field.

The second half was about the Sunnyslope defense. The Vikings piled up six sacks on the night, including three from senior defensive tackle Nathan Steffen. Cienega is still figuring out its quarterback situation, and played three different ones in the game. Each had drives end with interceptions in consecutive possessions.



