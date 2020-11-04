ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 5

STAT BLOG: 11/4/20

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Gavin Goulette (Gilbert)

The 6-3, 200-pound senior signal caller made his senior season debut for the Tigers and he made people take notice. Goulette, who had to sit the first four games after transferring from Hamilton, completed 24-of-37 passes for 341 yards against the No. 1 team in 4A (and defending champion) in Mesquite. The Tigers almost pulled off the upset, falling by a 47-46 count. He threw four TD passes and ran for another one. Sophomore Tylon Thompson led the GHS receiving corps with seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. Goulette spread it around also as he tossed TD passes to Karter Doucett (two of them) and Carter Dickie.

Next Up: Gilbert (1-4) is at home against Combs (2-1) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Anyale Velazquez (Corona del Sol)

The 6-1, 225-pound junior keeps finding the end zone and the Aztecs continue to stack up victories. Velazquez rushed for 109 yards and scored three touchdowns for the third straight week. Corona del Sol defeated Mountain Pointe 45-9. He uses that size to add more yards after contact. Zach Alvira was there and has his Top 5 Players (including Velazquez). For those who have yet to see him play, the JV Sports Show YouTube page will provide a chance to in its weekly Thursday night game.

Next Up: Corona del Sol (5-0) is at home in Tempe against Dobson (2-3) this Thursday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Harrison Wood (Notre Dame)

The 6-2, 185-pound senior helped the Saints end a two-game losing streak in resounding fashion. Wood had eight catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Maricopa. The offense started slowly (zero points in the first quarter), but picked it up after that and finished drives. Notre Dame got over the .500 mark, but will now have to wait a little while to play its final game.

Next Up: Notre Dame (3-2) is down for the next two weeks (COVID-19). The Saints are next scheduled to play on Nov. 20 (at Horizon).

DEFENSIVE LINE - David Lutz (Cactus Shadows)

The senior defensive end had seven tackles and four sacks in the Falcons' 21-12 road victory over Verrado. For the second straight week, the 6-2, 205-pound lineman forced a fumble. Lutz had a big sack to end the first half in a Saturday afternoon game that was a defensive struggle (7-0 CSHS) at the half. In addition to defense, Lutz plays some tight end as well and had a 10-yard reception last week as the Falcons remained unbeaten.

Next Up: Cactus Shadows (3-0) is at home in Cave Creek against Agua Fria (3-2).

LINEBACKER - Leo Palelei (Shadow Ridge)

The 6-2, 190-pound athlete had a productive game for the Stallions in a 48-9 win over Dobson. Palelei had 11 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. One of those picks was taken back to the house for a score. The Shadow Ridge defense intercepted three passes and sacked the quarterback four times as it got back on the winning path. Palelei, who is a junior, transferred to Surprise from Tennessee over the summer.

Next Up: Shadow Ridge (4-1) is on the road in Anthem at Boulder Creek (4-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Jax Stam (Liberty)

Liberty made it back-to-back quality wins with a 53-27 win over Chaparral. Stam, a junior who has played on varsity since his freshman year, scored his first touchdowns for the Lions. He struck on defense with an interception that he brought back for 85 yards. The other score came on offense as Stam caught the first pass of his varsity career (four yards). The 5-11, 195-pound safety has been getting some recruiting attention and holds an offer from New Mexico.

Next Up: Liberty (3-2) travels across the North Valley to Phoenix to take on Pinnacle (2-2) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Gavin Smith (Notre Dame)

Already leading 27-0, Smith fielded a punt after two bounces, scooped it up and followed his blockers to go 53 yards untouched for a touchdown. He accumulated 103 yards in punt returns (five total) and also caught three passes as the Saints celebrated Homecoming with a 47-0 win over Maricopa. The 5-11, 180-pound junior has scored five touchdowns this season.

Next Up: Notre Dame (3-2) is down for the next two weeks (COVID-19). The Saints are next scheduled to play on Nov. 20 (at Horizon).



TEAM - Ironwood

Ironwood came into last Friday night's game with a record of 3-1, but the jury was still out for me on the Eagles. The three wins had come against teams that were 0-11 and the loss was a 41-7 beating the week prior by Desert Edge. Consider that question answered as Ironwood knocked off previously-unbeaten Sunrise Mountain, 20-11. Will Haskell returned after being leaving the previous week's game with an injury and the San Diego State commit had 303 yards and three TD passes. The Eagles had a pair of 100-yard receivers with seniors Nehemiah Lindo and Elijah Sanders. Linebacker Hunter Forsberg had a pair of sacks as the IHS defense shut down an offense that came in averaging 41.5 points per game. The Mustangs were held scoreless over the last three quarters. Sanders, a two-way player, also had an interception and cornerback Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon forced a fumble and recovered one. The Eagles continue West I Region play this week.

Next Up: Ironwood (4-1) is on the road in Buckeye at Verrado (2-2) this Friday.

