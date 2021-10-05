Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 5

STAT BLOG: 10/5/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Brayten Silbor (Chaparral)



The 6-3, 205-pound senior signal caller continued to pile up yards through the air and points on the scoreboard for the Firebirds against O'Connor. Silbor completed 27-of-37 passes for 344 yards in a 42-21 victory. He threw four touchdown passes with Grady Hickey pulling down a pair of them (along with 175 yards). The defending 6A Desert Valley Region Player of the Year is now just 24 yards from 5,000 in his Chaparral career. A New Mexico commit, Silbor has also led his team to four straight wins.

Next Up: Chaparral (4-1) is at home in Scottsdale against Hamilton (5-0) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - AJ Murphy (Casteel)

The 5-10, 185-pound senior had a monster game against Higley. Murphy rushed for 384 yards on 31 carries and scored five touchdowns. Casteel rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the Knights, 47-27. It was ground and pound football for the Colts, who attempted just five passes in the game. Casteel finished with 508 yards on the ground as a team. The versatile Murphy is a four-sport athlete (basketball, track, and wrestling).

Next Up: Casteel (3-1) travels to Queen Creek (4-0) to face the Bulldogs this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Christian Anaya (Hamilton)

The 6-1, 175-pound senior is rapidly approaching a 1,000-yard season as the Huskies' leading receiver. Anaya had nine catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Perry. This was his third 100-yard game and he has 554 yards at the midpoint of the regular season. Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson reviewed Anaya's junior film during the offseason. He is now up to three Big Sky offers, but I've got to believe there's a D-I FBS program out there that would love to have this guy.

Next Up: Hamilton (5-0) is on the road in Scottsdale against Chaparral (4-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Lance Holtzclaw (Desert Ridge)

The senior defensive end had nine tackles and two sacks in the Jaguars' 44-23 road win over previously-undefeated Cesar Chavez. The University of Washington commit also recovered a fumble, forced a fumble, and blocked a punt into the end zone for a safety. Desert Ridge didn't use Holtzclaw on offense last Friday, but he has caught touchdown passes against Ironwood Ridge and Highland this season. The 6-4, 205-pounder, who goes by "Showtime", has 10 sacks in his varsity career.

Next Up: Desert Ridge (3-2) is at home in East Mesa against Higley (0-5) this Friday.

LINEBACKERS - Wyatt Harris and Brock Narveson (Notre Dame)

This week we slide an extra "ninth" into the Eight Shining Stars as it was difficult to separate the two Saints linebackers. Harris (6-2, 220) and Narveson (5-10, 170) may look different in person, but on the field, both were making stops. During a 42-9 road win at Marana Mountain View last Friday, the duo combined for 16 tackles, two interceptions (both by Narveson), and a sack (by Harris). Harris can squat 415 pounds and carries a 3.8 GPA. Narveson can deadlift 390 pounds and also plays on the NDP varsity soccer team in the winter.

Next Up: Notre Dame (2-2) is at home in Scottsdale against South Mountain (2-2) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Treshon Liddile (Desert Edge)

Desert Edge held its opponent to six points for the second straight week. The Scorpions shut Fairfax out over the final three quarters during a 59-6 victory. During a 27-point first quarter, Liddile contributed to the point total by bringing back a pick-six. The junior was back as the free safety, knew where his teammates were on the play, and grabbed a pass attempt that was thrown short. Liddile (5-9, 165) intercepted it at the Fairfax 28 and ran into the end zone untouched. He also flew from his secondary position to limit pass completions and stopped receivers short of first downs.

Next Up: Desert Edge (4-1) travels north to Glendale for a marquee matchup with Cactus (5-0) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Brysen Gardner (Centennial)

The Coyotes were reeling at 1-3, but turned in their best offensive performance to date in a 46-20 win at home against Shadow Ridge. When Centennial wasn't able to score a touchdown, the offense got close enough for range for Gardner. The junior booted four field goals (37, 40, 42, and 44 yards) equaling the 6A record for field goals in a game. Gardner is rated a 4.5-star recruit by Chris Sailer Kicking. He also recovered an onside kick.

Next Up: Centennial (2-3) is at home in Peoria against Williams Field (3-1) this Friday.

TEAM - Queen Creek

With a team that had four players graduate and sign with Power Five programs along with a coaching change, and their star quarterback moving out of state, most people thought Queen Creek would take a step back. They would be wrong as the Bulldogs remained undefeated with a 21-20 victory at Williams Field to move to 2-0 in Fiesta Region play. Queen Creek won the turnover battle 2-1 as Luke Gonzalez and Kade Farrell intercepted passes. The Dawgs trailed at the half 14-7, but brought the defense as they forced a safety and added a touchdown run from quarterback Sebastian Tomerlin to take a 15-14 lead. The Black Hawks took a 20-15 lead early in the fourth forcing QCHS to rally again. Another Tomerlin TD run put the Bulldogs on top for good. Running back Payton Barlow led the way on the ground game with 101 rushing yards. Tomerlin completed passes to seven different receivers. On defense, junior Porter Reynolds had 17 tackles and Cole Lalama added 13. Both Reynolds and Lalama are juniors. Travis Schureman is in his second run as the head coach and has his team playing a physical brand of ball. That opening week win over Chaparral keeps looking better and better each week.

Next Up: Queen Creek (4-0) is at home against Casteel (3-1) this Friday.

