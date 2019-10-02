STAT BLOG: 10/1/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Ben Finley (Paradise Valley)



The 6-2, 200-pound senior signal caller continued his outstanding run for the Trojans. For the second time this year, Finley had five touchdown passes. He had a season-high 421 yards as Paradise Valley spoiled North Canyon's homecoming, 56-21. Caleb Diaz had half of Finley's 18 completions and accumulated 220 yards. In addition to the trio of TDs from Diaz, running back Kyle Krautstrunk caught a touchdown as did WR Joevanni Haddad. PVHS is now 5-0 for the first time since 2015, when it played in the Division III title game.

Next Up: Paradise Valley (5-0) travels to Scottsdale to take on Desert Mountain (1-5) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Jacob Cisneros (Boulder Creek)

The 5-9, 180-pound junior had a memorable night in defeat for the Jaguars. Cisneros racked up 533 all-purpose yards in a wild 59-43 game at Perry. On the ground, the running back had 19 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Boulder Creek often lined up five-wide and with no backs. From a slot position, Cisneros grabbed 12 passes for 157 yards and a pair of TDs. Finally, he had four kick returns for 190 yards, highlighted by a 97-yard runback to show signs of life for BCHS after it fell behind 28-0. Boulder Creek still takes a winning record into the resumption of 6A Desert Valley Region play this week.

Next Up: Boulder Creek (3-2) is on the road in Scottsdale against Chaparral (3-2) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Nate Duran (Sunrise Mountain)

The 5-10, 155-pound athlete was a big-play receiver during the Mustangs' 41-6 victory at Verrado. Duran caught six passes for 167 yards with half of those resulting in touchdowns. He has developed a solid chemistry with starting QB Alex Gianoli, scoring in every game and totaling seven touchdowns at the midway point. In addition to returning as a starter for SMHS, Duran has become one of the leaders for his position group. Sunrise begins 5A Northwest Region play this week.

Next Up: Sunrise Mountain (3-2) is home in Peoria against Ironwood (4-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Jesse Avina (Buena)

The senior defensive end had a team-high 13 tackles in a 20-7 home win over Apollo. Avina (6-3, 220) was part of a shutdown defense that forced four turnovers. One of those was a 15-yard scoop and score fumble recovery by Avina. Also getting playing time as a tight end, he caught a 10-yard pass. The Colts have aspirations of making the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and they're looking closer to reality as they are 4-1 at the halfway point.

Next Up: Buena (4-1) is home in Sierra Vista against Marana (0-5) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Colby Littleton (Queen Creek)

The 6-1, 185-pound junior kept the Bulldogs rolling with a fourth straight win, 32-0 over Mountain Pointe. Cody Cameron covered the game for Arizona Varsity and has many other standouts. On the night, Littleton had a game-high 11 tackles and recovered two fumbles. He ranks second on Queen Creek with 47 tackles and it's worth noting, the top four tacklers on the Bulldogs this season are all juniors. The win over the Pride was the first 6A Central Region game for QCHS and league play continues this week.

Next Up: Queen Creek (4-1) is on the road in Tempe against Corona del Sol (3-3) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Ashton Yurkiw (Sunnyslope)

The Vikings knocked Agua Fria from the unbeaten ranks with a 41-14 victory. Yurkiw, a junior who plays on both sides of the ball for Sunnyslope, intercepted two passes (giving him five for the year), and caught two passes for 118 yards and his first touchdown of the season. The 5-10, 170-pound athlete plays safety on the Slope defense, which goes for its third straight victory this week.

Next Up: Sunnyslope (3-2) is home in North Phoenix against Kellis (1-4) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Tyson Grubbs (Desert Vista)

Highland had just knotted up the score at 21 in the third quarter, when Grubbs received the ensuing kick. Taking it the length of the field (100 yards officially), the senior gave the Thunder back the lead in a contest it would eventually win, 42-41. In addition to the kick returns, Grubbs had 24 carries for 171 yards and a touchdown as DVHS gained an early upper hand in the 6A Central Region race. The 5-10, 190-pound athlete has scored nine touchdowns this year and this was his first on special teams.

Next Up: Desert Vista (4-1) is on the road in Mesa at Desert Ridge (2-4) this Friday.



TEAM - Corona del Sol

The Aztecs are making strides both on the field and in their community. It was Homecoming at the Tempe school and the (bright) Yellow & Orange defeated Westview, 20-19. Corona del Sol, which was 3-17 over the past two seasons, is now 3-3. Also impressive, is that the Aztecs are doing it with a lot of young players. Junior QB Quade Swearingen had a touchdown pass. Sophomore Anyale Velazquez posted 98 yards and a TD. Junior receiver Bryce Douglass caught Swearingen's 13-yard scoring toss. Another junior, Scott Musgrave, who had five tackles in the game, had just one carry, but punched it in for a 2-yard TD. Junior Alex Rafalski had an interception and, finally another junior, Jasper Schineller kicked two extra points for Corona. Those were big, because each team scored three touchdowns in the game. Westview was just 1-of-3 in conversions, while the Aztecs converted their two kicks (and went for two on the other one). In the report I saw from Ralph Amsden, the Corona students and the local fans packed the bleachers for Homecoming. Great to see a program that has been down for a while (one playoff appearance in the last 10 years), win games and build support!

Next Up: Corona del Sol (3-3) is at home in Tempe against Queen Creek (5-1) this Friday.

