ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 7

STAT BLOG: 11/18/20

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Mikey Keene (Chandler)



This signal caller at Chandler continued his steady season (16 TDs, 1 INT) with four touchdown passes in a 42-19 win against Highland. Keene was 27-of-33 for 290 yards while completing passes to six different receivers. Jalen Richmond (7 catches for 131 yards) had two of those TD receptions. The other ones went to running back Eli Sanders and receiver Kyion Grayes. The 5-11, 180-pound UCF commit won the Battle of Arizona Avenue last year (putting up 282 passing yards) and is looking to go 2-0 as a starter against his city rivals.

Next Up: Chandler (6-0) is home against Hamilton (6-0) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Kavaughn Clark (Centennial)

The 5-8, 180-pound sophomore keeps on rolling week after week. Clark rushed for 284 yards on 24 carries with four touchdowns. In a game that the Coyotes had to rally in, Centennial knotted things up at 28 after three quarters. Clark scored both the go-ahead and game-sealing touchdowns. The last of those was an 86-yard jaunt with two minutes remaining. Clark is averaging 8.6 yards per carry this season and has posted four straight 100-yard games. Cody Cameron was there and has his analysis of Clark and several other players from the big 6A game. This week, the Coyotes compete for a region title and a return trip to the Open Division tournament.

Next Up: Centennial (5-2) stays in Peoria, but is on the road at Liberty (5-2) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Isaiah Roebuck (Marana)

In just his team's second game of the season, Roebuck had a breakout performance against Walden Grove. The Tigers ended up losing a tough one that was close throughout (49-35), but the 5-10, 185-pound athlete stood out on both sides of the ball. Roebuck had six receptions for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also tallied 10 tackles, intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble. MHS has its third of six planned games for the season this week.

Next Up: Marana (0-2) is on the road at Tucson (1-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Tristan Monday (Saguaro)

The junior defensive end had eight tackles (four for a loss) and two sacks in a 26-0 shutout at Horizon. The 6-4, 240-pounder was clogging up run lanes and chasing down quarterbacks as the Sabercats limited the Huskies to just 47 yards of total offense. Monday has seven offers already, including Colorado, Florida State, and Iowa State. He leads Saguaro in both tackles (37) and sacks (4). This week, SHS looks to put the finishing touches on what should be another Open Division appearance.

Next Up: Saguaro (4-1) is at home in Scottsdale against Gilbert (3-4) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Wyatt Zellner (Gilbert)

The 6-foot, 200-pound senior had 11 tackles and a sack as the Tigers shut Maricopa out in the second half during a 13-7 victory. Zellner leads Gilbert in tackles with 98 and also has three fumble recoveries this season. The Tigers have back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

Next Up: Gilbert (3-4) is on the road in Scottsdale against Saguaro (4-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Jacob Lemieux (McClintock)

Like Gilbert, McClintock has won two straight. The Chargers have held each opponent to a single touchdown. In a 34-8 win over North Canyon, Lemieux intercepted two passes. The 5-9, 160-pound safety had five tackles and also played some offense, catching three passes for 43 yards. Unfortunately on Monday, the MHS found out its season came to an end a week early.

Next Up: McClintock (3-4) had to shut it down this week due to COVID-19.

SPECIAL TEAMS - D'Ante Caston (Agua Fria)

The 5-8, 155-pound athlete not only had seven tackles from his safety position, he put points on the board in a couple of ways. Caston intercepted a pass and brought it back 38 yards for a score. He also took a punt to the house 48 yards for a touchdown in the Owls' 52-7 victory over Independence. Agua Fria can clinch its first region title since 2006 with a win at home this week.

Next Up: Agua Fria (4-3) is at home in Avondale against Canyon View (4-3) this Friday.

TEAM - Basha

The Bears began the season at 0-2 with both defeats by 10 or less. Basha got rolling the next week and it hasn't stopped. Last Friday, BHS had notched its biggest victory by taking down previously-undefeated Mountain View. In a thrilling finish, the Toros tied the game at 20 with a minute to go. Freshman QB Demond Williams Jr. led the team down the field completing a long pass to Trent Pennington to set up a touchdown by Caleb Jones. Williams, who has started since Day One, had a season-high 252 yards and had a pair of TD passes. Pennington had 7 receptions for 104 yards and caught one of those touchdowns. On defense, Cayden Camacho had a dozen tackles and a sack. Kicker Derek Bass booted a pair of short field goals to give him six for the season. It's been five years since Basha has won the Battle for Val Vista. The Bears are primed (and heavily favored) to take that back this week.

Next Up: Basha (5-2) is at home in Chandler against Perry (0-5) this Friday.

