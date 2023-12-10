WEEKLY BLOG: 12/9/23

It was back in May of 2021 that I first learned about Navi Bruzon. He was finishing up his freshman year at Liberty with the Lions' annual spring game. Bruzon was one of four quarterbacks that saw action with the varsity players that night. In his first fall at the Peoria school, he led the freshman team to a 7-1 record on a team that averaged 50 points per game. Bruzon threw one pass on varsity during the 2020 season, but it doesn't show up on his stats as it was a two-point conversion to defeat Centennial in the Open quarterfinals on a trick play.

Three years later, on a Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale, at a ceremony put on by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club and its new steward of the award, the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission, Bruzon was announced as the recipient of this year's Ed Doherty Award.

The 5-11, 190-pound senior quarterback led the Lions to a 12-1 record and the school's first Open Division championship last weekend. Bruzon passed for 3,287 yards and 32 touchdowns, plus he rushed for 972 yards and 21 scores. He was named the 6A Northeast Valley Region Player of the Year by the league's coaches.

"It means a lot," Bruzon said. "I'm happy to bring the first-ever hardware like this to Liberty. It's a great feeling."

In addition to the Ed Doherty Award, Bruzon has earned the Frank Kush Player of the Year from the National Football Foundation and the QB of the Year from BJ Media. In his career, Bruzon was 28-3 as a starter.



Bruzon joins recent Ed Doherty Award winners Brock Purdy (2017), Bijan Robinson (2018 & 2019), Ty Thompson (2020), Nicco Marchiol (2021), and Devon Dampier (2022).

"He's a playmaker," Liberty head coach Colin Thomas said. "He's the smartest, toughest leader you're ever going to coach. There's no limitation to what he can do. I've been blessed to coach him for four years. He's an amazing player and he's been a big part of our success."

Bruzon has not committed to a college yet. He holds offers from Air Force and San Diego and also preferred walk-on opportunities exist at Arizona State and Northern Arizona.

Despite his success at the freshman level, Bruzon didn't necessarily see it continuing on throughout the rest of his high school years. Liberty ended up averaging 46 points per game during its championship season and totaled over 600 points.

"I didn't really think about getting this big," Bruzon said of his goals in high school. "I'm not going to lie. I just try to be the best version of me every day and the best version of me has worked, so I'll continue that in the future."

Bruzon is the first player from Liberty to win the Ed Doherty Award. In addition to Bruzon, three of his Lion teammates were recognized with weekly medallion awards. Wide receiver Braylon Gardner, offensive tackle Kaden Haeckel, and linebacker Keaton Stam were also nominees. All of them are seniors.

Prior to the announcement of the winner, the top five candidates were brought up to the stage. They were Gage Baker (QB-Paradise Honors), Adam Mohammed (RB-Apollo), Brandon Phelps (WR-ALA-Gilbert North), and Demond Williams Jr. (QB-Basha). Of that group, Mohammed, Phelps, and Williams Jr. are all committed to the University of Arizona.

