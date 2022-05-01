Gridiron Weekly: Jaguars excited for start of Spring Ball
Defense looks to be a strength way up north at Boulder Creek
With an 0-3 start to the 2021 season, it looked like Boulder Creek's four-year streak of 6A playoff appearances would come to an end. The Jaguars surrendered 40-plus points in losses to Highland, Liberty, and Millennium.
But, the Jaguars didn't back down. The offense was up to the challenge in a 56-42 win over Higley. After that, Boulder Creek didn't allow more than 24 in a game for the rest of the regular season. The team captured its final three "must-win" games over Shadow Ridge, Valley Vista, and La Joya to finish even up at 5-5 and secured the No. 14 seed in the playoffs to extend that postseason streak to five.
The first seven games of that schedule came against six schools that made the playoffs. Boulder Creek also had to deal with some major injuries early on.
"We had to make adjustments and when we figured it out, we became a much better team," Boulder Creek head coach Tony Casarella said in an e-mail interview. "If not for the injuries, we really felt like we could have gone deep in the playoffs."
The calendar now shows that it's May and we have 124 days until the season starts. That may seem like it's a big number, but this week is when the work on the field begins for those Friday nights under the lights. Spring football starts on Monday for the Jaguars and many other programs across the state. It's an exciting time for all.
"It signifies the start of the football season and everyone in town is excited for that," Casarella said. "Spring football goes right into summer football (7-on-7 tournaments), and then right into fall football. The kids have worked so hard through the winter months and they can't wait to get out there on the field."
Boulder Creek will have two weeks of practices leading up to the Spring Football Showcase at Legacy Sports Complex in Mesa on Friday, May 13. That will be the largest of the showcase events designed so college coaches can see players from multiple schools at one stop. Teams will be holding independent practices (not against one another).
One thing the Jaguars have done prior to the launch of these events is set its captains for the coming year.
Heading into this season, the Jaguars return five starters on offense and eight on defense. Boulder Creek will have its quarterback, who performed at a high level as a sophomore, a couple of real good offensive linemen, a tough running back, and a good receiver/return man.
Rowan McKenzie led a balanced offense that averaged 26.7 points per game. He is a dual-threat that threw for 1,753 yards and 14 touchdown passes while also running for 457 yards and four scores. McKenzie is 6-2, 180 pounds, and a three-sport athlete (basketball & baseball).
Sinjin Schmitt was limited to just three games in 2021 due to injury. He is 6-3, and 215 pounds. Schmitt was just starting to hit his stride with 78 yards against Liberty and then a complete breakthrough game against Higley (179 yards & 5 TDs). He averaged 6.9 yards per carry in 2021 and is good to go for his senior season.
Casarella expects the offense to remain balanced with his returning skill players.
"Rowan and Sinjin are two of the best football players in the Valley in my opinion," Casarella said. "We are going to utilize both of them as much as possible."
The top returning receiver is Andrew McKenzie (no relation to Rowan). He had 29 catches for 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Andrew also plays a role on special teams as he was a Second Team All-6A Southwest Region selection at both kick returner and punt returner. He recently attended Northern Arizona's Junior Day with a couple of his teammates. During the winter, McKenzie played 7-on-7 club ball with the Arizona Dolphins.
Boulder Creek returns linemen Gage Maras (6-3, 300) and Sean Esparza (6-0, 255) for their senior seasons. Both were starters in 2021 and made Second Team All-Region. Maras has been getting his blocking training in with TBA. Esparza wrestled over the winter and was a state qualifier. He's now on the track team throwing discus and shot and even ran a 100-meters recently (13.7 seconds at 255 pounds).
Casarella is entering his seventh season as the head coach and has been at the Anthem campus since Day One in 2004 (first varsity season was in 2006). He has 21 assistants and seven them have played for him in the past.
"Many of my assistants have been coaching with me for several years," Casarella said. "I love my staff! All great guys and good friends. They all live local too, which is important, because we are so far up here. It's great to have (the alums) as part of the program again and it's a testament to the brotherhood that's being created here at BC. They are great with the kids and they know how to relate to them. They also understand our philosophy and how to teach it to the kids."
Two of the defensive captains are Evan Reed and Caleb Wikoff. The linebackers combined for nearly 200 tackles and six sacks last season.
"Caleb and Evan are terrific football players," Casarella said. "They both have great instincts, they are fierce competitors, they have motors that don't stop, and they are relentless in the weight room every day. They are two major returners on our defense and we will be good because of them."
Up front, Boulder Creek returns seniors Joey Parrish and Jackson Boop. Parrish, a Second Team All-Region selection, had 55 tackles and seven sacks. He also plays baseball for the Jaguars. Boop, a defensive end, had 43 tackles, five sacks, and a pair of fumble recoveries. The 6-4, 190-pounder is also a multi-sport athlete as he is a talented lacrosse player.
In the secondary, safeties Hunter Davis and Bryant Burton are back to add two more experienced seniors to the defense. Davis was a First Team All-Region player and had 48 tackles along with three interceptions. Burton had 75 tackles for the Jaguars last season.
One of the challenges for Boulder Creek is depth. The team is taking steps to increase the numbers in the program.
"We have really good kids, but we need more of them," Casarella said. "We are not a true 2-platoon system. Most of our kids are 2-way and 3-way players. We think we can compete with some of the best teams in 6A, but it's difficult to sustain the effort without the manpower."
Boulder Creek moves to the 6A Desert Valley Region this season along with Mountain Ridge and O'Connor. Joining them there will be Peoria powers Centennial and Liberty. The Jaguars' schedule begins with a pair of home games against North and Salpointe. There will also be non-region road trips to Sunrise Mountain and Perry. The full schedule for the Jaguars can be found HERE.
On the docket for the summer 7's season are tournaments at the Scottsdale Sports Complex (May 28), Arizona Christian University (May 31), Arizona State University (June 2), Northern Arizona University (June 11), and Chilly's Flight Club competition in Maricopa on June 25.
After that, there is a four-day weekend camp in July in Carlsbad to bond and get away together. The first official practice is on August 8.
Boulder Creek made the 6A semifinals in 2020 and lost to Highland in a game that came down to the final drive in the closing seconds. This is a team that will be tested during the season, but if it can stay healthy, it could be primed for another postseason run.
"We have some good players at BC," Casarella said. "They are good kids! They work hard in the weight room and in the classroom, all throughout the year. They have helped change the culture of our program and I am very proud of all their efforts. I love coming to work every day!"
