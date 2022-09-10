Blake keys fast start as Coyotes win 2nd game

WEEKLY BLOG: 9/9/22 Confidence is back at Skyline and the culture is changing. With a 47-28 win over Tucson, the Coyotes have started 2-0 for the first time since 2016, following up on a dramatic 21-17 win in Week 1 over North Canyon. Much of the drama was taken out of this one with an early blitz from the hosts in East Mesa, who were breaking in their brand new turf field. On the first play from scrimmage, junior running back Jordan Blake busted loose for an 80-yard touchdown. Linebacker Jace Hardin then recovered a fumble on Tucson's first snap. That was followed by a deep pass from Randall Branton to the left corner of the end zone where Michael Fischer hauled it in for a TD. Aikman Claridge registered a sack on third down forcing a three-and-out punt for the Badgers. Immediately afterwards came another long run (75 yards) by Blake and Skyline had a 20-0 lead on three offensive plays before the game was three minutes old. "It was up to the players executing the plays," Skyline head coach Adam Schiermyer said. "If we got a takeaway, we were going to take a shot." Blake was coming off a 251-yard effort in the Coyotes' opener and likely posted over 300 yards on Friday. "Had to go out and set the mindset for the game and show them that we were coming to win," Blake said. "I wanted to let them know it wasn't going to be easy."



Skyline QB Randall Branton hands off to Jordan Blake while center Mark Hernandez runs downfield to make a block.

The Badgers found a jolt as senior Devin Neumann led the team down the field with a 20-yard completion to Dominic Cano along with a 14-yard run. Junior running back Prince Mugisha went eight yards up the middle for Tucson's first points. But it was Blake setting Skyline up for more with a 62-yard kick return giving Branton the ball at the THS 22-yard line. From the 10, Branton went play action and connected with Gabe Tapia for a touchdown to extend the lead to 26-7. Tucson (1-1) has played two quarterbacks in each of its games. In addition to Neumann, a dual-threat, the Badgers also have freshman Derek Mesa. He accounted for the second Tucson TD of the quarter as he rolled right, avoided the pressure, and hit Jonathon Diaz (also a freshman) in the corner of the end zone. "I was happy with their demeanor that they kept fighting," Tucson head coach Malcolm Nelson said. "It brought a lot of character about the kids to build off this."

It was a frenetic pace with 40 total points in the first seven minutes of the game. In the first quarter alone, Skyline had 265 yards of offense and Tucson was at 108. Skyline (2-0) made it five touchdowns in five possessions when Branton rolled right (odd for a left-handed QB) and released a pass just before hitting the sideline. It was caught by Alex Cook to make the score 33-14. In the Coyotes' opener, the team attempted just 12 passes and had 57 yards. Worth noting though, that game was the first varsity start for Branton. In his second start, he had three touchdown passes.

"Having a game under Randy's belt, we're confident with him,' Schiermyer said. "He's very good at reading progressions and throws a nice ball." Tucson drew closer as Mesa threw his second touchdown pass, this one to Cano. It was right about then that the imminent rain came down. There was no lightning with it (which delayed or postponed several games across the Valley), but the precipitation never stopped the rest of the game.

The new turf field at Skyline got a cleaning from Mother Nature. The good news: the turf didn't get torn up, it didn't puddle, and there was no mud.

The rain brought the scoring down as teams passed less. To wit, the first 19 minutes of the game produced 54 points while the remaining (wet) 29 minutes brought just 21 points. The only touchdown in the third quarter came on a 44-yard drive by Skyline. The great field position was obtained after a stop on fourth-and-seven (incomplete pass). Defenders had trouble bringing Blake down and he ultimately scored for the third time in the game on a one-yard run up the middle. Due to the heavy rains, my stat sheets got washed out. Will edit this later with Blake's final rushing total (but I believe it was just over 300 yards). Blake said breaking more tackles and gaining yards after contact is what he worked on in the offseason. It certainly showed on that second-half drive. "It's really just a testament of who he is as a person," Schiermyer said. "How we works in the weight room. He gets it done in the classroom. He leads by example. We know we can jump on his back and we have the offensive line to do it." Paving the way on that Skyline OL are a pair of returners, and senior captains. It's nice to see Fiatau Palaita and Kai Kohlstedt having success after enduring a 1-9 season during their junior year. Skyline's other touchdown in the half came on defense as Cook brought an interception back 35 yards to give him two scores for the night, one on offense and one on D. He doesn't have a preference of one side or the other when it comes to the enjoyment of scoring. "All I care about is getting in the end zone," Cook said. "Either way."



Skyline WR/DB Alex Cook scored two touchdowns for the Coyotes.

Tucson closed out the scoring with a touchdown run from Neumann. His seven-yard run punctuated an 85-yard drive giving the offense something to feel good about heading into its bye week. The Badgers have posted scores of 29 and 28 points the first two weeks. Last year, Tucson scored 21 or more points just twice all year during a 1-9 season. In July, head coach Richard Sanchez resigned as head coach. Shortly thereafter, Nelson was hired to replace him. Nelson brings 18 years of coaching experience, including some with as an assistant with the Tucson Sugar Skulls in the IFL. Nelson said tackling and fundamentals were the main things the team will be working on these next two weeks before hosting South Mountain (2-0) on Sept. 23. He also alluded to making some personnel changes. "I knew Skyline had a good back," Nelson said. "We had to contain him, but we did a lot of arm tackles. I've got to make some changes to my staff too. They panicked before the kids did." The hire from Skyline of Adam Schiermyer came much earlier. The team had a full offseason to work with him and his staff, including spring ball. Players worked hard during that time and are seeing the results. "It's way better here," Blake said. "The school is better. The weight room, field, and practices are more organized." The Coyotes will be at home again next Friday against Maricopa (0-2). While it should provide a good opportunity to keep the win streak going, Schiermyer knows there still some things to work on. Midway through the second quarter, Skyline already had six penalties called on it for 60 yards. "We need to clean up the stuff we can control," Schiermyer said. "I want the kids to play hard, but we can't play stupid-aggressive and give free yards."



Coyotes 47, Badgers 28 Tucson 14 7 0 7 28 Skyline 26 7 7 7 47

First Quarter:

Sky - Jordan Blake 80 yard run (Preston McCabe kick), 11:46

Sky - Michael Fischer 35 yard pass from Randall Branton (McCabe kick), 11:31

Sky - Blake 75 yard run (run failed), 9:38

Tuc - Prince Mugisha 8 yard run (Luis Alameda Andraux kick), 8:02

Sky - Gabe Tapia 11 yard pass from Branton (run failed), 7:18

Tuc - Jonathon Diaz 11 yard pass from Derek Mesa (Andraux kick), 5:36

Second Quarter:

Sky - Alex Cook 7 yard pass from Branton (McCabe kick), 11:20

Tuc - Dominic Cano 2 yard pass from Mesa (Andraux kick), 5:10

Third Quarter:

Sky - Blake 1 yard run (McCabe kick), 3:34

Fourth Quarter:

Sky - Cook 35 yard interception return (McCabe kick), 9:34

Tuc - Devin Neumann 7 yard run (Andraux kick), 6:24



