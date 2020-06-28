ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Willow Canyon working through logistics & obstacles

Gridiron Weekly: Willow Canyon working through logistics & obstacles
New region gives Wildcats hope for best season in a long time
WEEKLY BLOG: 6/28/20
The goal for every high school football team in the state is the same right now.
No, not necessarily state championships or playoff appearances. It's just making it to August 21, the first football Friday of the season.
After an unprecedented spring which included the movement of education from school to home and the cancellation of spring football practices, teams largely met via Zoom on their computer screens. Some semblance of an offense and defense can be outlined, but wasn't able to be taken outside to the field.
Fast forward to the month of June and in-person strength and skill workouts were able to resume with guidelines first outlined by the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), and then later modified by each district in the state.
For Willow Canyon, the week of June 8 marked the start of practices. The Wildcats are following the outline from the Dysart District, which is allowing summer conditioning. Players are separated for their drills with the whole team not necessarily taking part at once. It certainly isn't the same as a May spring ball practice.
"Small groups and distancing are a logistical challenge," Willow Canyon head coach Justin Stangler said in an e-mail interview. "But, the players adapted well and the coaching staff felt like we accomplished more than we anticipated. . . . all without footballs."
Many who follow the game, find it strange that the AIA created a set of guidelines (suggestions), but no actual rules when it comes to summer workouts. Because it's up to each district, some are progressing into new stages, while others stay in the primary one, and several others haven't been given the green light to get started.
Even though Willow Canyon is one of those fortunate to be able to have practices, Stangler would like to see some fairness in the process.
"I would like to see uniform guidelines for schools," Stangler said. "I think it is a competitive-advantage situation when some schools can work out and others can't."
The summer schedule has forced staffs to think outside of the box with practices, particularly when they can't throw, catch, or even run with a football. Conditioning is the key as some student-athletes may not have gone outside and worked on their bodies on a regular basis during the three-month quarantine.
"When we got back to workouts, you could tell after a light Day One who had been working and who hadn't," Stangler said. "We have really focused on conditioning and have been creative with drills."
Great start to our summer, over 100 players first day! This was sent from a parent:— Willow Canyon Football (@WillowCanyonFB) June 12, 2020
Thank you every coach and player family! This week was great and gave my son purpose! _____ said it kicked his butt but also was a fun week. I appreciate all of you!💯🏈
In addition to being leaders of the football team, coaches have had to become coordinators in the prevention of COVID-19. Of course, like everything else, it's something they've never had to prepare for prior to a season of football. Care is taken from every step including where players are dropped off and picked up to how far apart they should stand during drills.
In Arizona, and other states, high schools have had to quarantine if there is exposure of the virus to a player or a member of his family. Stangler said his school in Surprise does have a plan in place in the event this were to happen.
Another of the casualties of the coronavirus, in terms of football, is the elimination of the 7-on-7 tournaments and lineman competitions. There has been talk of some schools trying to get one together in July. However, Stangler wants no part of that for his Wildcats.
"I am not going to put our players and coaches in a situation where they could be exposed around people we don't know," Stangler said. "The risk is much greater than the reward."
Looking ahead to the season, Stangler is excited about the group of linemen he has returning. Josiah Gardner (6-1, 278) played in the middle at nose guard in a 3-4 defense as a sophomore and had 23 tackles. In addition to Gardner, there are other juniors that either started or saw significant playing time last season. One of the seniors is defensive end Joseph Semien (6-0, 205). He had 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and recently received his first offer from Whittier College.
.@WillowCanyonHS battled @onceademon in their home opener this past Friday night and grabbed a convincing win to move to a 2-0 season. Willow Canyon battles @ShadowRidgeHS on 9/13 while Dysart High travels to Flagstaff to play at NAU Friday. https://t.co/uQpZu3SYax #WeAreDysart pic.twitter.com/VNJq8aU0cP— Dysart School District (@DysartUSD) September 3, 2019
Stangler first joined the staff at WCHS in 2007. He stepped away for a year to coach at Mesa Community College, but returned and was named the Wildcats' head coach following the 2017 season. Stangler's coaching career began back in 1993 at his high school alma mater - Cactus. He was on the staff during the Cobras' undefeated season in 2005.
"Coaching is a great way to develop young men to be great future fathers, husbands, and leaders," Stangler said. "I was blessed to have incredible coaches at Cactus HS and still look for guidance from them today."
The program at Willow Canyon has taken a while to build. In 15 seasons, there have been just three that finished with a playoff game, and none since 2011. In the last 11 years, the Wildcats (3-7 in 2019) have had just one winning season.
So, perhaps the best news of all (outside of actually having the football season) is the realignment that created the new West II Region in the 5A Conference. WCHS will be joined by Agua Fria, Independence, Kofa, Kellis, Canyon View, and West Point. Millennium and Verrado (which defeated the Wildcats by a combined 127-9 score to end last season) are both members of the more difficult West I Region. Canyon View and West Point are playing their first seasons at the varsity level in 2020 and don't have senior classes yet. The other four region opponents were a combined 8-32 last year. In the final AIA rankings, Agua Fria finished highest at No. 24, while Willow Canyon was 30, just ahead of Kellis (31), with Independence coming in at No. 39. Kofa, a Yuma District school, finished 0-10 in the 6A Conference.
Stangler believes it will be competitive every week.
Also providing a boost for the Wildcats will be the addition of a strong sophomore class. That group started off their freshman campaign by going 7-0. That start included wins over Ironwood (60-0), Agua Fria (54-0), and rival Valley Vista (30-0).
What a well rounded Team! Willow Canyon Freshman team is doing amazing. So fun to watch these young men work together and proud of how hard they are working. Keep it up Wildcats🏈Congrats Coaches on Beating all the Dysart District teams! @WillowCanyonFB @wildcatfootbal9 pic.twitter.com/Lh8hdn2YJt— Kindra Cooper (@lovefootball_2) September 19, 2019
Even though his team is doing everything it can while returning to play, Stangler would have liked a pause to continue with the offseason. The activities of others in their everyday lives is likely leading to the spread of the virus and a possible disruption (or worse) of the football season.
"I would have liked the entire state to wait until July, basically knowing the season will somehow or someway get pushed back," Stangler said. "I know many of my fellow coaches felt the same. I think our biggest issue is businesses, especially bars and gyms, that just pack people in and don't limit the amount of customers."
Provided everything is a go, Willow Canyon will start its season on Saturday, Aug. 22 up in the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff against Rio Rancho (NM) with an afternoon game (4 pm). Rio Rancho finished 8-5 last season and played in the 6A state championship game. The Wildcats' first home game will be the following week (Aug. 28) against Flowing Wells.