ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Willow Canyon working through logistics & obstacles

WEEKLY BLOG: 6/28/20

The goal for every high school football team in the state is the same right now.

No, not necessarily state championships or playoff appearances. It's just making it to August 21, the first football Friday of the season.

After an unprecedented spring which included the movement of education from school to home and the cancellation of spring football practices, teams largely met via Zoom on their computer screens. Some semblance of an offense and defense can be outlined, but wasn't able to be taken outside to the field.

Fast forward to the month of June and in-person strength and skill workouts were able to resume with guidelines first outlined by the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), and then later modified by each district in the state.

For Willow Canyon, the week of June 8 marked the start of practices. The Wildcats are following the outline from the Dysart District, which is allowing summer conditioning. Players are separated for their drills with the whole team not necessarily taking part at once. It certainly isn't the same as a May spring ball practice.



"Small groups and distancing are a logistical challenge," Willow Canyon head coach Justin Stangler said in an e-mail interview. "But, the players adapted well and the coaching staff felt like we accomplished more than we anticipated. . . . all without footballs."

Many who follow the game, find it strange that the AIA created a set of guidelines (suggestions), but no actual rules when it comes to summer workouts. Because it's up to each district, some are progressing into new stages, while others stay in the primary one, and several others haven't been given the green light to get started.

Even though Willow Canyon is one of those fortunate to be able to have practices, Stangler would like to see some fairness in the process.



"I would like to see uniform guidelines for schools," Stangler said. "I think it is a competitive-advantage situation when some schools can work out and others can't."

The summer schedule has forced staffs to think outside of the box with practices, particularly when they can't throw, catch, or even run with a football. Conditioning is the key as some student-athletes may not have gone outside and worked on their bodies on a regular basis during the three-month quarantine.

"When we got back to workouts, you could tell after a light Day One who had been working and who hadn't," Stangler said. "We have really focused on conditioning and have been creative with drills."

