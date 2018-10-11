(Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club Press Release) The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 7 Performance Medallions. Six players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, October 5, 2018: Spencer Brash (Sr. QB, Gilbert Higley); Tommy Christakos (Jr. WR/K, Scottsdale Chaparral); Jacob Conover (Sr. QB, Chandler); Gunner Cruz (Sr. QB, Gilbert Casteel); Michael Densmore (Sr. DE/TE, Winslow); and Jack Miller (Jr. QB, Scottsdale Chaparral). “Week 7 showed that the football talent in Arizona is extremely deep and the performances delivered by these athletes during region play showed us they were prime time players,” said Selection Committee Co-Chairman, Ward Hickey. “This is the time of year where the cream rises to the top and our committee nominated over 20 players for consideration. These six young men showed why football in Arizona is on the rise and deserve their official nominations for the Ed Doherty Award.” Brasch, Christakos, Conover, Cruz and Miller were named on the 47-player Watch List released on September 5, 2018. All six players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week. By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon on December 8, 2018 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award. Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits. Details regarding how they earned the medallions are as follows:

Spencer Brasch, Gilbert Higley, QB, Sr.

Ralph Amsden

The Cal commit completed 25 of 37 passes for 280yds and 4TDs, while also rushing for 100yds on 20 carries and 2TDs in a 45-28 win over Campo Verde. On the season, Brasch has 2,250yds and 29TDs for the Knights.

Tommy Christakos, Scottsdale Chaparral, WR/K, Jr.

The dual threat made all four of his receptions count for TDs in the Firebirds 40-37 win over Sandra Day O'Connor. He also added 4 PATs and boomed 5 kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks. On the season, he has 11 TD receptions, 880yds and 35 kicking points.

Jacob Conover, Chandler, QB, Sr.

Ralph Amsden

The BYU commit threw for 547yds and 6TDs over the past two weeks in convincing Wolves wins over Perry and Brophy Prep. He looks ready to lead the 2-time defending 6A champs with 1,627yds and 20TDs on the season.

Gunner Cruz, Gilbert Casteel, QB, Sr.

Ralph Amsden

The Wazzu commit threw for 382yds on 23/30 passing and 5TDs in a 41-10 Colts victory over Gilbert. Cruz has completed over 73% of his passes on the season, totaling 2,632yds and 25TDs.

Michael Densmore, Winslow, DE/TE, Sr.

The Bulldogs senior leads the nation with 17 sacks and added to his total in a 50-0 win over Holbrook. He also has 11 catches on the season, 4 for TDs.

Jack Miller, Scottsdale Chaparral, QB, Jr.

Ralph Amsden

In a 40-37 win over Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor, the Ohio State commit completed 24 or 38 for 369yds and 6TDs for the Firebirds. On the season, Miller has passed for 2,164 yds, 24TDs in leading Chaparral to a 5-2 record in their first year in 6A.