Highland caps banner season with National Signing Day
Five Hawk players commit to college programs
WEEKLY BLOG: 2/10/19
The excitement had been building for more than two months since Highland's most successful season ended in mid-November. This past Wednesday, five student-athletes for the Hawks got a chance to sign a National Letter of Intent on the first day of the February signing period.
Kohner Cullimore, who was named Arizona Varsity's 6A Two-Way Player of the Year, signed with Southern Utah. Austin McNamara, who took 6A Punter of the Year honors, signed with Texas Tech. Defensive players Cooper Holman and Griffin Nielson signed with Western Colorado and Kyle Hester will walk-on at New Mexico.
Highland turned things around in 2017 going from a 3-7 record to 8-4 in Brock Farrel's first season as head coach. Hints that the team could take the program to the next level came in Week 2 against Hamilton. Highland ended an eight-game losing streak against the Huskies and chalked up its first win against the former powerhouse since 2004. But it was the way in which the Hawks earned the victory.
It was a very rare occurrence in which the contest began under the lights in Gilbert on Friday night and ended in the sunshine on Saturday morning. Lightning storms suspended the contest with Highland leading 28-7 in the second quarter. Instead of having six days off to recuperate, both teams were back out there about 12 hours after the stoppage. A potent rushing attack (346 yards and 4 TDs) carried Highland to a 49-28 victory.
"The players came back early in the morning and came out with more energy than on Friday night," Farrel said in an e-mail interview. "They responded to a very adverse situation with poise and passion."
Highland's offense averaged 39 points per game and the Hawks posted 38 or more seven times. While the skill position players like senior quarterback Kaleb Herbert, senior wide receiver Noah Burdick, and running backs Cullimore and Daniel Wood garnered most of the headlines, it was the usual suspects, the guys in the trenches, that made the machine go.
"We had a great senior-led offensive line that knew our system intimately," Farrel said. "They would mess with defensive linemen's minds with the things they would say to each other just to throw the opponents off, and then proceed to road grade people."
Highland won the 6A Central Region with a 51-0 shutout of Desert Vista to end the regular season. A victory over Cesar Chavez (45-7) set up a road game at Liberty in the quarterfinals.
In a thrilling, come-from-behind 15-12 victory over the Lions, it was the defense that shined during a rare night in which the offense was slowed. The Hawks kept Liberty under 150 passing yards and 100 rushing. Highland tallied six sacks (three by Wood, a junior) and an interception. Despite all the heroics, it took a missed LHS field goal on the last play of the game to send Highland on to Chandler.
With approx 6 min left in the 4th quarter, down by 5 vs Liberty, Highland QB Kaleb Herbert found Noah Burdick for the go ahead TD and a 13-12 lead. A 2 point conv put the Hawks ahead 15-12 which ultimately was the final. Highland advances to the 6A semis vs Chandler
For the signing ceremony, the bleachers were packed just as they are in the stands on Friday nights with Farrel's Fanatics. At the table, each player donned paraphernalia from their future schools as all had previously announced their commitments. Along the front of the table were framed jerseys and photos of each athlete. Multiple media members were present.
It's also possible that the current number of five could grow. A total of 10 Highland seniors received more than 40 offers to play college football. Some are still mulling over offers with smaller schools and working out the financial aid arrangements and academic scholarships.
Cullimore was named the 6A Central Region Player of the Year by the coaches. While he played running back and safety for the Hawks, Southern Utah is recruiting him as a linebacker. Cullimore rushed for 975 yards and 19 touchdowns and scored 21 TDs for the season. Defensively, he had 84 tackles and forced two fumbles.
He will join the Thunderbirds, who play in the Big Sky Conference, following a two-year LDS mission. There is an increase in speed when you move up to the Division I college level, but Cullimore's style of play will pose a problem with opponents.
"Kohner will bring a physicality to the game," Farrel said. "He loves to tackle and hit and just be physical. In the locker room, he is a bonding agent. He has the ability to be friends with all and keep a team moving towards a common goal without even trying."
@AZHSFB— Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) February 8, 2019
Highland ATH K Cullimore
What’re you lookin forward to? How’ll you stay in shape on your mission?
“Playing my LB/DB hybrid position & helping SUU football be the best. Of course pursuing my business management degree. I’ll run every mornin, pushups, etc.” #NSD2019 pic.twitter.com/JVOOKnyLf3
It was on Christmas Day that McNamara announced his commitment to Texas Tech. Red Raider fans may not have realized the present they got at the time, but they will! He boomed 65 of his 89 kickoffs out of the end zone forcing a touchback. He converted all 63 of his extra-point attempts and kicked 12 field goals (long of 45 yards). Texas Tech is recruiting McNamara as a punter, where he netted a 42.6-yard average. He chose Tech over both Arizona schools, Nebraska, and Missouri. Farrel called McNamara his "ace in the hole".
"All I had to do on offense was get to the 35, and I am in scoring range," Farrel said. "It freed me up as a play caller, because even if i didn't pass the 50, I knew if I punt, they would have to go at least 80 yards to score."
Making a team have to go the length of the field also helps the defensive statistics. Holman and Nielson not only made many of those tackles, but they're best friends. They'll remain teammates at Western Colorado, a Division II school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Nielson, a linebacker, led the team with 107 tackles. He had 4.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries. One of those came in the Chandler game, which set the offense up with a short field at the 22-yard line. The Hawks turned that into a touchdown, and a 13-7 halftime lead. Holman, a defensive end, had 63 tackles (11 for a loss) and seven sacks. Holman had one interception, which he turned into a 20-yard touchdown return against Mountain Pointe.
"I know they are excited to go together and be ambassadors for Highland High's defense," Farrel said.
Hester had Division II offers from Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, South Dakota School of Mines, and Western New Mexico, but opted for a preferred walk-on from the University of New Mexico. He's a tight end and had 257 yards in his 14 receptions (18.4 yard-average) with three touchdowns. The Lobos are known for running the triple option, but Farrel believes Hester can do more than just block.
"He will have an opportunity to not only block, but he is deadly in play action," Farrel said. "I think he could thrive if he stays with it, and I believe he will because he is a focused no-nonsense kind of guy."
While the seniors were a part of the two-year turnaround from missing the playoffs to being on the cusp of playing on Championship Saturday, their work with the others during this special season is what could make Highland football continue along as an elite team, instead of it simply being a two-year run.
"The best part of this senior class is that they were so inclusive," Farrel said. "It wasn't just their senior years, it was our team and they really made an effort to make the underclassmen feel welcomed. I think that effort was a huge part of our success and confidence."