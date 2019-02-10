WEEKLY BLOG: 2/10/19

The excitement had been building for more than two months since Highland's most successful season ended in mid-November. This past Wednesday, five student-athletes for the Hawks got a chance to sign a National Letter of Intent on the first day of the February signing period.

Kohner Cullimore, who was named Arizona Varsity's 6A Two-Way Player of the Year, signed with Southern Utah. Austin McNamara, who took 6A Punter of the Year honors, signed with Texas Tech. Defensive players Cooper Holman and Griffin Nielson signed with Western Colorado and Kyle Hester will walk-on at New Mexico.

Highland turned things around in 2017 going from a 3-7 record to 8-4 in Brock Farrel's first season as head coach. Hints that the team could take the program to the next level came in Week 2 against Hamilton. Highland ended an eight-game losing streak against the Huskies and chalked up its first win against the former powerhouse since 2004. But it was the way in which the Hawks earned the victory.

It was a very rare occurrence in which the contest began under the lights in Gilbert on Friday night and ended in the sunshine on Saturday morning. Lightning storms suspended the contest with Highland leading 28-7 in the second quarter. Instead of having six days off to recuperate, both teams were back out there about 12 hours after the stoppage. A potent rushing attack (346 yards and 4 TDs) carried Highland to a 49-28 victory.

"The players came back early in the morning and came out with more energy than on Friday night," Farrel said in an e-mail interview. "They responded to a very adverse situation with poise and passion."

Highland's offense averaged 39 points per game and the Hawks posted 38 or more seven times. While the skill position players like senior quarterback Kaleb Herbert, senior wide receiver Noah Burdick, and running backs Cullimore and Daniel Wood garnered most of the headlines, it was the usual suspects, the guys in the trenches, that made the machine go.

"We had a great senior-led offensive line that knew our system intimately," Farrel said. "They would mess with defensive linemen's minds with the things they would say to each other just to throw the opponents off, and then proceed to road grade people."

Highland won the 6A Central Region with a 51-0 shutout of Desert Vista to end the regular season. A victory over Cesar Chavez (45-7) set up a road game at Liberty in the quarterfinals.

In a thrilling, come-from-behind 15-12 victory over the Lions, it was the defense that shined during a rare night in which the offense was slowed. The Hawks kept Liberty under 150 passing yards and 100 rushing. Highland tallied six sacks (three by Wood, a junior) and an interception. Despite all the heroics, it took a missed LHS field goal on the last play of the game to send Highland on to Chandler.

