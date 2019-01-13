Welcome to the 2018 6A Arizona Varsity Awards.

2018 featured incredible performances all across Arizona's top division, and ArizonaVarsity.com's committee of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton and Chilly worked hard to put together a list of honorees they believed to be worthy of recognition this year.

You can view the 6A Arizona Varsity Awards semifinalists HERE

You can watch Chilly announce the 6A Arizona Varsity Awards finalists HERE

The goal of the ArizonaVarsity.com team is to be as transparent as possible about what goes in to making our awards selections, so for a taste of how we go about selecting some of our award winners, click play below on the 6A Arizona Varsity Awards deliberations Podcast.