The 2018 6A Arizona Varsity Awards
Welcome to the 2018 6A Arizona Varsity Awards.
2018 featured incredible performances all across Arizona's top division, and ArizonaVarsity.com's committee of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton and Chilly worked hard to put together a list of honorees they believed to be worthy of recognition this year.
The goal of the ArizonaVarsity.com team is to be as transparent as possible about what goes in to making our awards selections, so for a taste of how we go about selecting some of our award winners, click play below on the 6A Arizona Varsity Awards deliberations Podcast.
Without further delay, below are our selections for the winners of the 2018 Arizona Varsity Awards, as well as our 6A region-based recognitions, and 6A All-Arizona Varsity teams.
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Player of the Year
Chandler RB DeCarlos Brooks
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Player of the Year
Chandler QB Jacob Conover
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Player of the Year
Desert Vista DL Brett Johnson
Desert Vista’s Brett Johnson is ridiculous. @CalRivals pic.twitter.com/hZQSyVcdg0— ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) June 6, 2018
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Two-Way Player of the Year
Highland RB/DB Kohner Cullimore
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Underclassman of the Year
Desert Vista RB Devon Grubbs
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Underclassman of the Year
Red Mountain DB George Ramirez
Red Mountain RB/SS George Ramirez scored the game's first TD on a 2-yard run, and now adds an INT and a big return on defense!— YurView Arizona (@YurView_AZ) September 22, 2018
The sophomore has a heck of a future. #azpreps #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/uOkj7xxUQA
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year
Pinnacle WR Marcus Libman
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year
Mountain Pointe LB Rashion Hodge
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Coach of the Year
Brock Farrel- Highland
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Assistant Coach of the Year
George Burgess- Westview
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Co-Quarterback of the Year
Chubba Purdy- Perry and Kaleb Herbert- Highland
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Running Back of the Year
Andrew Blitzke- Cesar Chavez
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Wide Receiver of the Year
Hendrix Johnson- Boulder Creek
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Tight End of the Year
Brayden Liebrock- Chandler
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Lineman of the Year
Brayden Rohme- Perry
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Lineman of the Year
Max Sandlin- Chandler
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Linebacker of the Year
Amelec Juntunen- Pinnacle
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Cornerback of the Year
Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson- Mountain Pointe
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Safety of the Year
Travis Calloway- Perry
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Return Specialist of the Year
Ricky Pearsall Jr- Corona del Sol
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Kicker of the Year
Mark Vargas- Tucson
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Punter of the Year
Austin McNamara- Highland
2018 ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Region Awards
METRO
Player of the Year: Andrew Blitzke (Cesar Chavez)
Offensive MVP: Vincen Wagner (Trevor Browne)
Defensive MVP: Antwaun Winfield (Cesar Chavez)
Coach of the Year: Manuel Alcantar (Cesar Chavez)
DESERT VALLEY
Player of the Year: Hendrix Johnson (Boulder Creek)
Offensive MVP: Ethan Moller (O'Connor)
Defensive MVP: Amelec Juntunen (Pinnacle)
Coach of the Year: Dana Zupke (Pinnacle)
SOUTHWEST
Player of the Year: Sebastian Knox (Westview)
Offensive MVP: Isaiah Kellum (La Joya)
Defensive MVP: Andre Johnson (Tolleson)
Coach of the Year: Nick Gehrts (Westview)
EAST VALLEY
Player of the Year: Francis Kumi (Red Mountain)
Offensive MVP: Eddie McClendon (Mesa)
Defensive MVP: Daniel To'oto'o (Skyline)
Coach of the Year: Mike Peterson (Red Mountain)
DESERT SOUTHWEST
Player of the Year: Zeke Rios (Cibola)
Offensive MVP: Tre'Shaun Jones (Kofa)
Defensive MVP: Nick Campos (Cibola)
Coach of the Year: Lucky Arvizo (Cibola)
PREMIER
Player of the Year: DeCarlos Brooks (Chandler)
Offensive MVP: Jacob Conover (Chandler)
Defensive MVP: Max Sandlin (Chandler)
Coach of the Year: Chris McDonald (Basha)
EAST VALLEY
Player of the Year: Kohner Cullimore (Highland)
Offensive MVP: Devin Larsen (Queen Creek)
Defensive MVP: Brett Johnson (Desert Vista)
Coach of the Year: Brock Farrel (Highland)
2018 6A All-ArizonaVarsity.com First Team
QB: Jacob Conover (Chandler)
RB: DeCarlos Brooks (Chandler)
RB: Andrew Blitzke (Cesar Chavez)
WR/TE: Hendrix Johnson (Boulder Creek)
WR/TE: Colby Dickie (Perry)
WR/TE: Brayden Liebrock (Chandler)
OL: Brayden Rohme (Perry)
OL: Nehemiah Magalei (Chandler)
OL: Dakota Banning (Queen Creek)
OL: Roman DeWys (Basha)
OL: Tosh Baker (Pinnacle)
DL: Max Sandlin (Chandler)
DL: Brett Johnson (Desert Vista)
DL: Braxten Croteau (Liberty)
DL: Joquarri Price (Desert Ridge)
LB: Amelec Juntunen (Pinnacle)
LB: Zach Bowers (Chandler)
LB: Sebastian Knox (Westview)
LB: Daniel Wood (Highland)
CB: Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson (Mountain Pointe)
CB: Quinton Powell (Pinnacle)
S: Kohner Cullimore (Highland)
S: Travis Calloway (Perry)
K: Mark Vargas (Tucson)
P: Austin McNamara (Highland)
RET: Ricky Pearsall Jr (Corona del Sol)
2018 6A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Second Team
QB: Chubba Purdy (Perry)
QB: Kaleb Herbert (Highland)
RB: Jalen Young (Perry)
RB: Jett Kinsch (Liberty)
WR/TE: Tommy Christakos (Chaparral)
WR/TE: Damian Ortiz (O'Connor)
WR/TE: Ty Sifferman (Basha)
OL: Craig McFarland (Chaparral)
OL: Josh Pena (Chandler)
OL: Zachary Quilhuis (Mountain Pointe)
OL: Ben Fuenmayor (O'Connor)
OL: Finley Lecky (Hamilton)
DL: Daniel To'oto'o (Skyline)
DL: Miles McNair (Chandler)
DL: Jaxon Richards (Chaparral)
DL: Alexander Baker (Maryvale)
LB: Rashion Hodge (Mountain Pointe)
LB: Braxton Smith (Perry)
LB: Zach Kriens (Skyline)
LB: Tate Romney (Chandler)
CB: Haudarie Andrews (Valley Vista)
CB: Isaiah Kellum (La Joya)
S: Cade Camac (Highland)
S: Andre Johnson (Tolleson)
K: Daniel Obarski (Hamilton)
P: Kyle Ostendorp (Desert Vista)
RET: Deavon Craword (Chaparral)
2018 6A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Third Team
QB: Devin Larsen (Queen Creek)
RB: Zeke Rios (Cibola)
RB: Vincen Wagner (Trevo Browne)
WR/TE: Marcus Libman (Pinnacle)
WR/TE: Dominique Davis (Mountain Pointe)
WR/TE: Thairyk Blue (Cesar Chavez)
OL: RJ Jones (Desert Vista)
OL: Kolton Allen (Highland)
OL: Matt Mickelson (Pinnacle)
OL: Noah Barta (Skyline)
OL: Declan Kyler (Skyline)
DL: Travis Beckman (Perry)
DL: Cooper Holman (Highland)
DL: Alex Randle (Red Mountain)
DL: Jalen Vandiver (Alhambra)
LB: Braxen Tessler (Chaparral)
LB: Zien Tessler (Chaparral)
LB: Alexander Zacek (Valley Vista)
LB: Malik Reed (Chandler)
CB: Kamdan Hightower (Chaparral)
CB: Shaq Daniels (Red Mountain)
S: Sully Shannon (Brophy)
S: Ryan Puskas (Liberty)
K: Samuel Cross (Perry)
P: Cameron Weinberg (Desert Ridge)
RET: Camden Mateen (Basha)
2018 All-ArizonaVarsity.com Honorable Mention
Quarterback:
Ethan Moller (O'Connor)
Jack Miller (Chaparral)
Nick Wallerstedt (Mountain Pointe)
Miguel Valdovinos (La Joya)
Spencer Rattler (Pinnacle)
JD Johnson (Pinnacle)
Runningback:
Manny Collier (Westwood)
Aaron Wood (Skyline)
Jakim McKinney (Mountain Pointe)
Arnell Christen Jr (Tolleson)
Dylan Borja (Queen Creek)
Alfred Jordan (La Joya)
Albert Curry (Westview)
Tyson Grubbs (Desert Vista)
Kenji Roland (Pinnacle)
Jaheim Brown-Taylor (Chandler)
Jamar Mcfarlane (Kofa)
Wide Receiver:
Brenden Rice (Hamilton)
Darius Moore (Shadow Ridge)
Cameron Ellis (Liberty)
Jaleel Walker (Cesar Chavez)
Jake Robinson (Liberty)
Kaleb Covington (Pinnacle)
Dominique Davis (Mountain Pointe)
Cash Clark (Mountain View)
Elijah Ervin (Desert Vista)
Tight End:
Kyle Patterson (Perry)
Rafael Aldecoa (Queen Creek)
Carter Wheat (Red Mountain)
Michael Eyde (Liberty)
Brandon Schenks (Hamilton)
Offensive Line:
Robert Miller (Copper Canyon)
Javier Diaz (Tucson)
Jay Martin (Cesar Chavez)
Andrew Rumary (Valley Vista)
Ben Bray (Red Mountain)
Reshard Antone (Westwood)
Andrew Milek (Brophy)
Defensive Line:
Kenneth Lofton (Mountain Pointe)
Jake Griffin (Red Mountain)
Derrick Porter (Hamilton)
Jayden Jackson (Shadow Ridge)
Grant Collins (Liberty)
Linebacker:
X Enrique (North)
Ryan Guerrero (Hamilton)
Jeremiah Hollen (Mountain View)
Will Broucek (Brophy)
Alonzo Maya (Pinnacle)
Fritzny Niclasse (Queen Creek)
Javan Ah Quin (Chandler)
Michael Diaz (Brophy)
Ethan Shannon (Westview)
Charles Gilbert (Basha)
Defensive Back:
Chase Hanson (O'Connor)
Kyle Bryant (Pinnacle)
Will Driggs (Westwood)
Makai Obregon (Valley Vista)
Jett Koester (Queen Creek)
George Poland (Cesar Chavez)
Michael Lopez (Westview)
Clayton Schmitz (Perry)
Anthony Porras (Liberty)
Eli Pittman (Liberty)
Dayton Huffman (Highland)
Latrell Tellis (Chandler)
Nick Campos (Cibola)
Specialist:
Jose Deharo (Tolleson)
Daniel Osorio (Westview)
Coner Gardner (Red Mountain)
Steven Castle (Skyline)
Octavius Thomas (Tucson)
Utility/Two-Way:
Major Shepherd (Maryvale)
Wyatt Campos (Tucson)
Shane Sunday (Pinnacle)
Underclassmen:
Devon Grubbs (Desert Vista)
Denzel Burke (Brophy)
Gabby Mendoza (Mesa)
Trey Reynolds (Queen Creek)
Jared Williams (Chaparral)
Jalen Kitna (Brophy)
Eli Sanders (Mountain Pointe)
Nicolas Nesbitt (Chandler)
Liam Kelleher (Valley Vista)
Brock Mast (Liberty)
George Ramirez (Red Mountain)
Brandon Buckner (Chandler)
Jax Stam (Liberty)
Anthony Gonzalez (Brophy)
Sekope Vaha'i (Mesa)
Diego Villalpando (Maryvale)
Cam'ron Granado (Westview)
Damian Duarte (Dobson)
Avantae Barrett (Desert Ridge)
Zachary Blackwood (La Joya)
Cooper Brown (Highland)