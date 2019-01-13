Ticker
The 2018 6A Arizona Varsity Awards

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
Welcome to the 2018 6A Arizona Varsity Awards.

2018 featured incredible performances all across Arizona's top division, and ArizonaVarsity.com's committee of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton and Chilly worked hard to put together a list of honorees they believed to be worthy of recognition this year.

You can view the 6A Arizona Varsity Awards semifinalists HERE

You can watch Chilly announce the 6A Arizona Varsity Awards finalists HERE

The goal of the ArizonaVarsity.com team is to be as transparent as possible about what goes in to making our awards selections, so for a taste of how we go about selecting some of our award winners, click play below on the 6A Arizona Varsity Awards deliberations Podcast.


Without further delay, below are our selections for the winners of the 2018 Arizona Varsity Awards, as well as our 6A region-based recognitions, and 6A All-Arizona Varsity teams.

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Player of the Year

Chandler RB DeCarlos Brooks

Mevajcteahmk3vyfnrtf
DeCarlos Brooks
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Player of the Year

Chandler QB Jacob Conover

Wesmpxaq3gbhmdrldwte
Jacob Conover
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Player of the Year

Desert Vista DL Brett Johnson

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Two-Way Player of the Year

Highland RB/DB Kohner Cullimore

Ps4pwpn59kbtx0soyxzv
Kohner Cullimore
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Underclassman of the Year

Desert Vista RB Devon Grubbs

L8ofuvahffegb9gxteuy
Devon and Tyson Grubbs
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Underclassman of the Year

Red Mountain DB George Ramirez

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year

Pinnacle WR Marcus Libman

Jagxa7vkvxl6vgoet1nk
Marcus Libman
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year

Mountain Pointe LB Rashion Hodge

Uhgllceljw7hkbkknvap
Rashion Hodge
Zach Alvira/Tribune

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Coach of the Year

Brock Farrel- Highland

Oflm81fgyqspzeqx2tbj
Brock Farrel
JustChilly.TV

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Assistant Coach of the Year

George Burgess- Westview

Rw3ankujyifksmsxbl1u
George Burgess
Eric Newman/WestValleyView

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Co-Quarterback of the Year

Chubba Purdy- Perry and Kaleb Herbert- Highland

C8th0vo6oe4gv7qqbwbv
Chubba Purdy
Ralph Amsden
Mrm9t4qrasywdzxxlntf
Kaleb Herbert
Chilly

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Running Back of the Year

Andrew Blitzke- Cesar Chavez

Xr44po5ovdjgr2ztrabn
Andrew Blitzke
via Twitter

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Wide Receiver of the Year

Hendrix Johnson- Boulder Creek

Puajvzlavnbgueq1p9cj
Hendrix Johnson
via Twitter

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Tight End of the Year

Brayden Liebrock- Chandler

Ei0m4qw40gfpmbuu42b7
Brayden Liebrock
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Lineman of the Year

Brayden Rohme- Perry

Zbmaiusv4mpsfzqw0rop
Brayden Rohme
Cody Cameron

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Lineman of the Year

Max Sandlin- Chandler

Kdx5tjjfv6ujtnirsglz
Max Sandlin
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Linebacker of the Year

Amelec Juntunen- Pinnacle

Rp2sy8gqrnq8urlbdurw
Amelec Juntunen
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Cornerback of the Year

Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson- Mountain Pointe

Aem9tizi7ocqred14yfs
Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Safety of the Year

Travis Calloway- Perry

Ss2sksfjzbumcasexucn
Travis Calloway
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Return Specialist of the Year

Ricky Pearsall Jr- Corona del Sol

Xfv5brekkqzmjoy597rq
Ricky Pearsall Jr.
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Kicker of the Year

Mark Vargas- Tucson

X6mcxxfo24uttnsylpc8
Mark Vargas
Ari Alexander/KVOA

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Punter of the Year

Austin McNamara- Highland

V1f43k8qhx2zu6hjrpsf
Austin McNamara
Ralph Amsden

2018 ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Region Awards

METRO

Player of the Year: Andrew Blitzke (Cesar Chavez)

Offensive MVP: Vincen Wagner (Trevor Browne)

Defensive MVP: Antwaun Winfield (Cesar Chavez)

Coach of the Year: Manuel Alcantar (Cesar Chavez)

DESERT VALLEY

Player of the Year: Hendrix Johnson (Boulder Creek)

Offensive MVP: Ethan Moller (O'Connor)

Defensive MVP: Amelec Juntunen (Pinnacle)

Coach of the Year: Dana Zupke (Pinnacle)

SOUTHWEST

Player of the Year: Sebastian Knox (Westview)

Offensive MVP: Isaiah Kellum (La Joya)

Defensive MVP: Andre Johnson (Tolleson)

Coach of the Year: Nick Gehrts (Westview)

EAST VALLEY

Player of the Year: Francis Kumi (Red Mountain)

Offensive MVP: Eddie McClendon (Mesa)

Defensive MVP: Daniel To'oto'o (Skyline)

Coach of the Year: Mike Peterson (Red Mountain)

DESERT SOUTHWEST

Player of the Year: Zeke Rios (Cibola)

Offensive MVP: Tre'Shaun Jones (Kofa)

Defensive MVP: Nick Campos (Cibola)

Coach of the Year: Lucky Arvizo (Cibola)

PREMIER

Player of the Year: DeCarlos Brooks (Chandler)

Offensive MVP: Jacob Conover (Chandler)

Defensive MVP: Max Sandlin (Chandler)

Coach of the Year: Chris McDonald (Basha)

EAST VALLEY

Player of the Year: Kohner Cullimore (Highland)

Offensive MVP: Devin Larsen (Queen Creek)

Defensive MVP: Brett Johnson (Desert Vista)

Coach of the Year: Brock Farrel (Highland)

2018 6A All-ArizonaVarsity.com First Team

Ucydunrwmwpdoknngeoz
Tosh Baker and Braxten Croteau
Ralph Amsden

QB: Jacob Conover (Chandler)

RB: DeCarlos Brooks (Chandler)

RB: Andrew Blitzke (Cesar Chavez)

WR/TE: Hendrix Johnson (Boulder Creek)

WR/TE: Colby Dickie (Perry)

WR/TE: Brayden Liebrock (Chandler)

OL: Brayden Rohme (Perry)

OL: Nehemiah Magalei (Chandler)

OL: Dakota Banning (Queen Creek)

OL: Roman DeWys (Basha)

OL: Tosh Baker (Pinnacle)

DL: Max Sandlin (Chandler)

DL: Brett Johnson (Desert Vista)

DL: Braxten Croteau (Liberty)

DL: Joquarri Price (Desert Ridge)

LB: Amelec Juntunen (Pinnacle)

LB: Zach Bowers (Chandler)

LB: Sebastian Knox (Westview)

LB: Daniel Wood (Highland)

CB: Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson (Mountain Pointe)

CB: Quinton Powell (Pinnacle)

S: Kohner Cullimore (Highland)

S: Travis Calloway (Perry)

K: Mark Vargas (Tucson)

P: Austin McNamara (Highland)

RET: Ricky Pearsall Jr (Corona del Sol)

2018 6A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Second Team

Ga41zkdh5xhk2nmujzar
Jaxon Richards
Ralph Amsden

QB: Chubba Purdy (Perry)

QB: Kaleb Herbert (Highland)

RB: Jalen Young (Perry)

RB: Jett Kinsch (Liberty)

WR/TE: Tommy Christakos (Chaparral)

WR/TE: Damian Ortiz (O'Connor)

WR/TE: Ty Sifferman (Basha)

OL: Craig McFarland (Chaparral)

OL: Josh Pena (Chandler)

OL: Zachary Quilhuis (Mountain Pointe)

OL: Ben Fuenmayor (O'Connor)

OL: Finley Lecky (Hamilton)

DL: Daniel To'oto'o (Skyline)

DL: Miles McNair (Chandler)

DL: Jaxon Richards (Chaparral)

DL: Alexander Baker (Maryvale)

LB: Rashion Hodge (Mountain Pointe)

LB: Braxton Smith (Perry)

LB: Zach Kriens (Skyline)

LB: Tate Romney (Chandler)

CB: Haudarie Andrews (Valley Vista)

CB: Isaiah Kellum (La Joya)

S: Cade Camac (Highland)

S: Andre Johnson (Tolleson)

K: Daniel Obarski (Hamilton)

P: Kyle Ostendorp (Desert Vista)

RET: Deavon Craword (Chaparral)

2018 6A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Third Team

U7lhhpn80gzddtyrbgch
Devin Larsen
Ralph Amsden

QB: Devin Larsen (Queen Creek)

RB: Zeke Rios (Cibola)

RB: Vincen Wagner (Trevo Browne)

WR/TE: Marcus Libman (Pinnacle)

WR/TE: Dominique Davis (Mountain Pointe)

WR/TE: Thairyk Blue (Cesar Chavez)

OL: RJ Jones (Desert Vista)

OL: Kolton Allen (Highland)

OL: Matt Mickelson (Pinnacle)

OL: Noah Barta (Skyline)

OL: Declan Kyler (Skyline)

DL: Travis Beckman (Perry)

DL: Cooper Holman (Highland)

DL: Alex Randle (Red Mountain)

DL: Jalen Vandiver (Alhambra)

LB: Braxen Tessler (Chaparral)

LB: Zien Tessler (Chaparral)

LB: Alexander Zacek (Valley Vista)

LB: Malik Reed (Chandler)

CB: Kamdan Hightower (Chaparral)

CB: Shaq Daniels (Red Mountain)

S: Sully Shannon (Brophy)

S: Ryan Puskas (Liberty)

K: Samuel Cross (Perry)

P: Cameron Weinberg (Desert Ridge)

RET: Camden Mateen (Basha)

2018 All-ArizonaVarsity.com Honorable Mention

Quarterback:

Ethan Moller (O'Connor)

Jack Miller (Chaparral)

Nick Wallerstedt (Mountain Pointe)

Miguel Valdovinos (La Joya)

Spencer Rattler (Pinnacle)

JD Johnson (Pinnacle)

Runningback:

Manny Collier (Westwood)

Aaron Wood (Skyline)

Jakim McKinney (Mountain Pointe)

Arnell Christen Jr (Tolleson)

Dylan Borja (Queen Creek)

Alfred Jordan (La Joya)

Albert Curry (Westview)

Tyson Grubbs (Desert Vista)

Kenji Roland (Pinnacle)

Jaheim Brown-Taylor (Chandler)

Jamar Mcfarlane (Kofa)

Wide Receiver:

Brenden Rice (Hamilton)

Darius Moore (Shadow Ridge)

Cameron Ellis (Liberty)

Jaleel Walker (Cesar Chavez)

Jake Robinson (Liberty)

Kaleb Covington (Pinnacle)

Dominique Davis (Mountain Pointe)

Cash Clark (Mountain View)

Elijah Ervin (Desert Vista)

Tight End:

Kyle Patterson (Perry)

Rafael Aldecoa (Queen Creek)

Carter Wheat (Red Mountain)

Michael Eyde (Liberty)

Brandon Schenks (Hamilton)

Offensive Line:

Robert Miller (Copper Canyon)

Javier Diaz (Tucson)

Jay Martin (Cesar Chavez)

Andrew Rumary (Valley Vista)

Ben Bray (Red Mountain)

Reshard Antone (Westwood)

Andrew Milek (Brophy)

Defensive Line:

Kenneth Lofton (Mountain Pointe)

Jake Griffin (Red Mountain)

Derrick Porter (Hamilton)

Jayden Jackson (Shadow Ridge)

Grant Collins (Liberty)

Linebacker:

X Enrique (North)

Ryan Guerrero (Hamilton)

Jeremiah Hollen (Mountain View)

Will Broucek (Brophy)

Alonzo Maya (Pinnacle)

Fritzny Niclasse (Queen Creek)

Javan Ah Quin (Chandler)

Michael Diaz (Brophy)

Ethan Shannon (Westview)

Charles Gilbert (Basha)

Defensive Back:

Chase Hanson (O'Connor)

Kyle Bryant (Pinnacle)

Will Driggs (Westwood)

Makai Obregon (Valley Vista)

Jett Koester (Queen Creek)

George Poland (Cesar Chavez)

Michael Lopez (Westview)

Clayton Schmitz (Perry)

Anthony Porras (Liberty)

Eli Pittman (Liberty)

Dayton Huffman (Highland)

Latrell Tellis (Chandler)

Nick Campos (Cibola)

Specialist:

Jose Deharo (Tolleson)

Daniel Osorio (Westview)

Coner Gardner (Red Mountain)

Steven Castle (Skyline)

Octavius Thomas (Tucson)

Utility/Two-Way:

Major Shepherd (Maryvale)

Wyatt Campos (Tucson)

Shane Sunday (Pinnacle)

Underclassmen:

Devon Grubbs (Desert Vista)

Denzel Burke (Brophy)

Gabby Mendoza (Mesa)

Trey Reynolds (Queen Creek)

Jared Williams (Chaparral)

Jalen Kitna (Brophy)

Eli Sanders (Mountain Pointe)

Nicolas Nesbitt (Chandler)

Liam Kelleher (Valley Vista)

Brock Mast (Liberty)

George Ramirez (Red Mountain)

Brandon Buckner (Chandler)

Jax Stam (Liberty)

Anthony Gonzalez (Brophy)

Sekope Vaha'i (Mesa)

Diego Villalpando (Maryvale)

Cam'ron Granado (Westview)

Damian Duarte (Dobson)

Avantae Barrett (Desert Ridge)

Zachary Blackwood (La Joya)

Cooper Brown (Highland)


