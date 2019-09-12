News More News
Photo Courtesy of Jalan Early/Erick De santiago
Photo Courtesy of Jalan Early/Erick De santiago
UTEP is first FBS scholarship offer for Millennium quarterback Early

UPDATED: 9/11/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

This week was a busy one, particularly with one of our local NAIA colleges.

Millennium still has eight games left (plus postseason) this year. It took just one start for Jalan Early to receive his first FBS offer last Thursday from UTEP. That was a four-touchdown game against Maricopa. Early followed that up with 248 yards and a pair of TDs in a victory over Ironwood Ridge to boost the Tigers to 2-0. He's also a threat to run the ball and has scored three touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per attempt (12 carries). The 6-3, 205-pound quarterback is versatile and also played basketball and baseball last year. UTEP played up last week traveling to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech from the Big 12. The result (a 38-3 loss) wasn't as important as battling and improving defensively. On the plus side, the Miners did not turn the ball over. This week, it's an early bye for UTEP (1-1). The Miners will host Nevada on Sept. 21 in the Sun Bowl.

A look at the state's passing leaders through three weeks shows Rand Jensen leading the way in touchdown passes with 16. The ALA-Queen Creek signal caller has had back-to-back weeks with six TD tosses in wins over Thatcher and Monument Valley. Jensen (6-0, 195) collected his first offer from Jacksonville last Saturday. Jensen is completing 71 percent of his passes for the 3-0 Patriots and hasn't thrown an interception. Last spring, he was on the track team and competed in the sprints and high jump. Jacksonville was off last week and will travel to South Carolina to face Presbyterian this Saturday. The Dolphins (0-1) are members of the Pioneer Football League (FCS).

One of the most productive pass catchers of the past two seasons has been Damian Ortiz. The 6-2, 190-pound slot receiver at O'Connor has scored a touchdown in the last nine games that he's played in. Ortiz was out for the Eagles' game against Basha a couple weeks ago, but was back at it in Hawaii with nine receptions for 90 yards and a score. On Tuesday, he earned an offer from Valparaiso. Ortiz has been playing football since his Pee Wee League days as an eight-year old. Valpo is in its centennial season and for this Saturday's home opener against Central Connecticut, a member of the 1949 team (Don Findling) will toss the coin. Valparaiso, located in Indiana, is coming off a bye week. The Crusaders (0-1) are also part of the Pioneer Football League, but do not face Jacksonville this season.

Pinnacle is off to a 3-0 start and the Pioneers have multiple weapons for JD Johnson to throw to. Playing on the opposite side of Marcus Libman is Cade Horton. Horton gained a pair of offers this week from Saint Anselm and Concordia College. The 5-10, 170-pound receiver is going stride for stride with Libman hauling in 10 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns. Last week against Horizon, he took off on a go route and had his longest reception of the season - a 55-yard touchdown. Saint Anselm (0-1), a Division II school in New Hampshire, tries for its first win on the road this Saturday at Assumption (Mass.). Concordia College is a Division III school in Minnesota. Willie Julkes, a senior that played his high school ball at Desert Ridge, was the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week last week as he blocked two punts. He will look to continue that for the Cobbers (0-1) this Saturday at home against No. 3 Wisconsin-Whitewater.

A teammate of Ortiz makes the Recruiting Page this week as Chase Folkestad brought in a slew of offers. The O'Connor defensive end has equaled his sack output from last year with three in the Eagles' first three games. Folkestad got offers from five different schools over the past week. They were St. Olaf (Minn.), DePauw (Ind.), Graceland (Iowa), The College of New Jersey, and Jamestown (N. Dak.). Folkestad is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a GPA of 3.97. A beast in the weight room, he has benched 375 pounds.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Combs kicker Ian Loggins received offers from Crown (Minn.) and Clarke (Iowa).
Cesar Chavez wide receiver Josh Garcia received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Cesar Chavez offensive tackle Jay Martin received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Centennial wide receiver Andre Dimbiti received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Cesar Chavez wide receiver Deavon Crawford received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Pinnacle running back Kenji Roland received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Phoenix Christian center Zach Cole received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Phoenix Christian running back Man-Man Freeman received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
La Joya wide receiver Carlos Fernandez received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Valley Christian wide receiver Tanner Canfield received an offer from Arizona Christian.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.


CLASS OF 2020 OFFERS

Drew Achor - Pinnacle (DT): Mary, Mount Union, Puget Sound

Zeke Alfonso - Valley Vista (ATH): Whittier

Lucas Arnds - Cesar Chavez (QB): Dickinson State

Nick Arvay - Hamilton (QB): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tosh Baker - Pinnacle (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Riley Barton - Chandler (LB): Bates, Carleton, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman

Kadin Beler - Arcadia (QB): Whittier

Braeden Belnap - Desert Vista (TE): Southern Nazarene

Israel Benjamin - Saguaro (RB): Alabama State, Army, Brown, BYU, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, Lehigh, Liberty, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, Yale

Cade Bennett - Notre Dame (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, OKLAHOMA STATE, Purdue, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wyoming, Yale

Dylan Benvenuto - Notre Dame (DE): Bowdoin

Tyler Beverett - Saguaro (QB): Abilene Christian, BUCKNELL, Columbia, Georgetown, Indiana, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Colorado

Isaiah Blanco - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette

Jovoni Borbon - Buena (QB): Whittier

Dellinger Boyd - Prescott (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Jean Boyd - Corona del Sol (CB): Arizona State

Ben Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, California, Colgate, Columbia, Harvard, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UC Davis, Utah State, Yale

Henry Brown - Valley Vista (RB): Carleton, Grinnell, Judson, Mary, Occidental, Rhodes

Jaheim Brown-Taylor - Chandler (RB): New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee Tech, UNLV, Wyoming

Jamar Brown - Hamilton (FS): Puget Sound, Willamette

Jaylon Brown - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette

Marcus Brown - Red Mountain (WR/CB): Rocky Mountain

Jack Bullard - Corona del Sol (LS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Bowling Green

Jordan Bunting - Sahuaro (FS): Western New Mexico

Connor Butt - Notre Dame (LB): ARMY, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego

Gus Campbell - Queen Creek (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Culver-Stockton

Tanner Canfield - Valley Christian (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Capwell - Verrado (SS): Puget Sound, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dalton Card - Casteel (DE): Carleton, Rocky Mountain, Whittier

Dae Han Chang - Salpointe (WR): Alderson Broaddus

Tommy Christakos - Chaparral (WR/K): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Yale

Arnell Christen Jr. - Tolleson (RB): Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Bethel (Kans.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Zach Cole - Phoenix Christian (C): Arizona Christian, Minot State

Benjamin Cook - Salpointe (OT): Alderson Broaddus

Costen Cooley - Red Mountain (C): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jacobe Covington - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Deavon Crawford - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Brayden Crotz - Moon Valley (WR): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Cucitrone - Cactus Shadows (QB): Grinnell, Puget Sound, Willamette

Ameer Dalbik - Campo Verde (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kevin Daniels - Glendale (RB): Northern Arizona

Cooper Darling - Williams Field (OG): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Diego State

Dominique Davis - Mountain Pointe (WR): Abilene Christian

Gavin Davis - Canyon del Oro (RB): Mayville

Eric DeCoster - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Puget Sound

Jose DeHaro - Tolleson (K): Western New Mexico

Michael Diaz - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Andre Dimbiti - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Cameron Drescher - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Lyon, Oberlin

Paxton Earl - Arcadia (RB): Carleton, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Whittier

Jalan Early - Millennium (QB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, UTEP, Yale

Isaiah Eastman - Higley (WR): Mary

Ben Eddleblute - Chaparral (FS): Mary, Oberlin, Rhodes, Whittier

Andre Eden - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Brevard, La Verne, Occidental, Ottawa, Whittier

Elijah Ervin - Desert Vista (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State

Carlos Fernandez - La Joya (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Ray Figueroa - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus

Bruno Fina - Salpointe (OG): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Ben Finley - Paradise Valley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Michael Flood - Maricopa (OT): Georgetown, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UC Davis

Chase Folkestad - O'Connor (DE): Carleton, DePauw, Graceland, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Erie, Occidental, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, RPI, St. Olaf, The College of New Jersey, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Ford - Perry (LB): Colorado School of Mines, PRINCETON, San Diego

Man-Man Freeman - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian

Gabe Friend - Basha (QB): Rocky Mountain

Joshua Gale - Williams Field (TE): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, Idaho, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Toledo, UC Davis, UTEP

Blake Gamez - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Collin Gapen - Casteel (WR): Mary, Whittier

Andrew Garcia - Williams Field (OT): Liberty, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Josh Garcia - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Joshua Garcia - Pueblo (CB): Arizona Christian

Xavier Garcia - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain

Conrad Gingg - Verrado (LB): Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Goodlow - Pinnacle (RB): South Dakota State

Brandt Goodwin - Saguaro (WR): Georgetown, Sioux Falls

Donte Gordon - Apollo (QB): Whittier

Aaron Greene - Prescott (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Jake Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Rocky Mountain

Tyson Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, BYU, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Utah State

Devon Guest - Mountain Pointe (WR): Rose-Hulman

David Haen - Sunnyslope (WR): Idaho

Niko Haen - Sunnyslope (QB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Eric Haney - Centennial (CB): San Diego

Hunter Hanna - Mesquite (DE): Rose-Hulman

Micah Harper - Basha (CB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Azusa Pacific, BYU, Colgate, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lehigh, Montana State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Syracuse, Tulane, UTEP, Wyoming, Yale

Jason Harris - Higley (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mercer, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah

Koby Hathcock - Desert Ridge (LS): IOWA STATE

Lingi Havea - Chandler (DT): BYU, Idaho

Jack Havener - Pinnacle (CB): BOWDOIN, Carleton, Rhodes

Jack Helsten - Chaparral (TE): Georgetown, San Diego

Kamdan Hightower - Chaparral (CB): Abilene Christian, Army, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UC DAVIS

Carter Hill - Liberty (WR): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Peyton Hill - Higley (RB): Mary

Rashion Hodge - Mountain Pointe (LB): New Mexico State

Cade Horton - Pinnacle (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls

Donzell Howard - Casteel (DT): Clarke

Darvon Hubbard - Willow Canyon (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Bowling Green, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, San Diego State, Tennessee, Toledo, Utah

Colby Humphrey - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

Dae Dae Hunter - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, Nebraska-Kearney, Wyoming

Devontae Ingram - South Mountain (CB): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, South Dakota State, UNLV

Jaylan Jeffers - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State

Rand Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Jacksonville

JD Johnson - Pinnacle (QB): Arizona, Colorado State, MICHIGAN, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UNLV

Ahlias Jones - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Willamette

Dean Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): BYU

Tucker Jones - Hamilton (LB): Carroll, Montana Tech

Tye Kassen - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Washington State

Trevor Klein - Brophy (SS): Brevard

Zach Kriens - Higley (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Northern Arizona, Southeast Missouri State

Broc Lane - Perry (TE): Georgetown

Kaiden Lansford - Shadow Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

AJ Laux - Higley (OT): Mary, Rocky Mountain, Southeast Missouri State

Miles LeBlanc - Desert Vista (OG): Concordia-Chicago, Culver-Stockton, Mary, Rocky Mountain, San Diego

Finley Lecky - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, San Diego, Willamette

Aidan Lee - Desert Ridge (WR): Abilene Christian, Army, CALIFORNIA, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Kyle Lewis - Horizon (OG): Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Parker Lewis - Saguaro (K): Arizona, USC

Marcus Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Georgetown, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State

Gibson Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Case Western Reserve, Lawrence

Alex Lines - Higley (TE): Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse, UNLV, Utah, Utah State

Brail Lipford - Higley (CB): Whittier

Brock Locnikar - Notre Dame (LB): Abilene Christian, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, HARVARD, Holy Cross, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Penn, Princeton, Rice, South Dakota State, Yale

Ian Loggins - Combs (K): Clarke, Crown

Jordan Lopez - Walden Grove (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico, Whittier

Lloyd Love - Flowing Wells (TE): Benedictine (Kans.)

Nehemiah Magalei - Chandler (OG): Air Force, Georgetown, Memphis, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Gunner Maldonado - Chandler (S/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Indiana, Iowa State, Memphis, NORTHWESTERN, South Dakota State, Utah State

Jihad Marks - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

Jay Martin - Cesar Chavez (OT): Arizona Christian, Sioux Falls

Jake Martinelli - Horizon (QB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Case Western Reserve, Grinnell, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Camden Mateen - Basha (WR): Rocky Mountain

Alonzo Maya - Pinnacle (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Andrei Mayberry - Perry (SS): Abilene Christian, Army, Columbia, Fordham, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego, Texas State

Dylan Mayginnes - Hamilton (OT): WASHINGTON STATE

Cole McCutcheon - O'Connor (LS): Army

Jay McEuen - Chandler (TE): Rocky Mountain, Southern Nazarene

Danny McFarland - Campo Verde (WR): Mary

Isaiah Mercado - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Bryce Michael - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa

Andrew Milek - Brophy (OT): Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, USC, Utah State, Yale

Dyelan Miller - Centennial (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Wisconsin

Jack Miller - Chaparral (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA

Ahmed Momoh - Fountain Hills (SS/RB): Southern Nazarene

Jonathan Morris - Centennial (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain

Canaan Mullins - Horizon (WR): Whittier

Cameron Nash - Saguaro (CB): Army, Idaho, Penn

Parker Navarro - Desert Vista (QB): Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls

Noah Nelson - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisiana, Memphis, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, OKLAHOMA, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Yale

Carter Niebling - Brophy (CB): Brevard

Kyle Noble - Verrado (LB): Willamette

Makai Obregon - Valley Vista (SS): Carleton, Mary, Rose-Hulman

Damian Ortiz - O'Connor (WR): San Diego, Valparaiso

Will Parker - Catalina Foothills (LB): Colgate, Middlebury

Phoenix Payton - O'Connor (WR): Mary, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Willamette

Jayson Petty - Sabino (DE/TE): Idaho

Will Plummer - Gilbert (QB): ARIZONA, Colorado, Duke, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State

Matt Polk - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, Tennessee, UCLA

Spencer Ponce - Pinnacle (OT): Puget Sound

Joquarri Price - Desert Ridge (DE): Iowa State, Montana State, Rice, SAN DIEGO STATE, Texas State

Chubba Purdy - Perry (QB): Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Central Florida, Colorado, Dartmouth, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, LOUISVILLE, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, UNLV, Utah, Washington State, Yale

Charlie Raetzman - Salpointe (CB): Minot State, Whittier

Lathan Ransom - Salpointe (FS): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington

Malik Reed - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon State, Purdue, UCLA, Washington State, WISCONSIN, Yale

Owen Reinhart - Brophy (OG): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa

Brenden Rice - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Carroll, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jaxon Richards - Chaparral (DE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Memphis, South Dakota State

Kelee Ringo - Saguaro (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Howard, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington

Danny Rivera - Saguaro (FS): Western New Mexico

Bijan Robinson - Salpointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington

Ramone Robinson - Chandler (CB): Rocky Mountain

Brian Rodosta - O'Connor (OG): Culver-Stockton

Blake Roebuck - Skyline (QB): Whittier

Kenji Roland - Pinnacle (RB): Arizona Christian

Tate Romney - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Mason Ross - Casteel (DE): Luther

Spencer Roy - Notre Dame (DT): ARMY

Jay Rudolph - Horizon (TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colgate, Georgetown, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE

Andrew Rumary - Valley Vista (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming

Jake Ruther - Brophy (LB): Brevard

Cole Sabetta - Perry (LB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Cameron Secor - Horizon (FS): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman

Damian Sellers - Saguaro (LB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Will Shaffer - Saguaro (LB/TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Texas State, UTEP

McCade Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Western New Mexico

Dylan Simonton - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound, Willamette

Malachi Siquieros - Casteel (DT): Rocky Mountain

Tre Smith - Red Mountain (DE): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State

Kyle St. Pierre - Millennium (WR): Minot State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Stinson - Valley Christian (CB): Abilene Christian, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Western New Mexico

Trent Strong - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Carleton

Kolbe Stuckwisch - Gilbert (C): San Diego

Treydan Stukes - Millennium (CB): Dixie State

Shane Sunday - Pinnacle (TE): Army, Georgetown, Northern Colorado

Grady Svetly - Chaparral (LS): Carleton, Rose-Hulman

Josh Tata - Marcos de Niza (LB): Dean, Nichols

Osaiasi Taueli - Mesa (LB): California, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP

Jace Taylor - Lake Havasu (WR): Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Regen Terry - Florence (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah

Collin Thompson - Thatcher (DE): Bates, Carleton, Grinnell, Rhodes

Frank Thompson - Liberty (OG): ARIZONA STATE, Northern Arizona

Kade Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (C): Culver-Stockton, Southern Virginia

Sione Tonga'uiha - Tempe (DT): Air Force

Jeremiah Trojan - Hamilton (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UCLA, Utah State, Yale

Regis Velez - Brophy (WR): La Verne, Mary, Ottawa, San Diego, Sioux Falls

Adam Verbalaitis - Pinnacle (C): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Mary, Rocky Mountain

Drew Vurpillat - Higley (OT): Mary, Rocky Mountain

Eddie Weigl - Desert Vista (OT): Rocky Mountain

Colton Weier - Desert Ridge (DE): Carleton

Thomas Welky - Walden Grove (DE): Arizona Christian

Steven Williams - Mountain Pointe (OG): Mary, Minot State

Daniel Wood - Highland (LB): Whittier

Brad Young - Centennial (WR): Judson, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaydin Young - Centennial (S/RB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Texas State, Yale

Jorden Young - Perry (WR): Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls

Saar Zutshi - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Willamette

Chandler Defensive Tackle (formerly at Mesa) Havea commits to BYU

UPDATED: 8/28/19

When Lingi Havea decided to transfer from Mesa to Chandler this offseason, it meant having to sit out the first five Friday nights of the schedule.

After his senior year, in which he hopes to help deliver the Wolves a fourth straight title, the offensive guard will be hanging up his cleats - but only temporarily.

The 6-1, 330-pound defensive tackle will be serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints before accepting a scholarship from BYU.

Havea, who received the offer from the Cougars just over a week ago, announced his commitment late Saturday night on social media.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play there," Havea said in a text message. "My family lives around there and I love Utah. Just being at their camps felt good."

He becomes the second Arizona senior to commit to Brigham Young, joining ALA-Queen Creek cornerback Dean Jones.

BYU starts its season this Thursday with a nationally televised game against in-state rival Utah. ESPN will have the broadcast at 7:15 p.m. for those watching at home. For those in Provo, a new game day experience called Cougar Canyon is opening. It will provide entertainment such as local food trucks, a large video board displaying BYU highlights, and even axe throwing. The traditional Cougar Walk will come through the Canyon allowing fans to greet the players and coaches as they make their way to the stadium. BYU, an FBS Independent, was 7-6 last season and won the Idaho Potato Bowl. In addition to Pac-12 member Utah, the Cougars will also host USC and Washington this year.


Jack Havener started off his senior year with an interception against a D-I quarterback. The Pinnacle cornerback will suit up for this week's game knowing where he plans to spend his collegiate future.

The 5-9, 165-pound DB announced on Monday that he is committing to the admissions process to attend Bowdoin, a Division III school in Maine.

Bowdoin is ranked as the No. 5 best Liberal Arts College by U.S. News & World Report. It is a very selective school with an acceptance rate of just 14 percent. The Polar Bears play in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Bowdoin hired a new coach in January following a 1-8 season. B.J. Hammer took the job after turning around Allegheny College from 1-9 to 6-4 over the past two seasons. Hammer recruits in Arizona and Indiana for the Polar Bears, who open their season on Sept. 14 against Hamilton (N.Y.).

Following its win over Chubba Purdy and Perry, the Pioneers look to make their record 2-0 with a game at Mountain Pointe on Friday.

CLASS OF 2020 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Costen Cooley (C) - Red Mountain

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Dyelan Miller (WR) - Centennial
Jack Plummer (QB) - Gilbert

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Ben Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Will Shaffer (LB/TE) - Saguaro
Frank Thompson (OG) - Liberty

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Butt (LB) - Notre Dame
Spencer Roy (DT) - Notre Dame

BOWDOIN POLAR BEARS

Jack Havener (CB) - Pinnacle

BUCKNELL BISON

Tyler Beverett (QB) - Saguaro

BYU COUGARS

Lingi Havea (DT) - Chandler
Dean Jones (CB) - ALA-Queen Creek

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Tommy Christakos (WR/K) - Chaparral
Aidan Lee (WR) - Desert Ridge

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

Riley Barton (LB) - Chandler

HARVARD CRIMSON

Brock Locnikar (LB) - Notre Dame

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Koby Hathcock (LS) - Desert Ridge

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

Chubba Purdy (QB) - Perry

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

JD Johnson (QB) - Pinnacle

NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK

Ben Finley (QB) - Paradise Valley

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Gunner Maldonado (S/WR) - Chandler

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Tosh Baker (OT) - Pinnacle

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Jack Miller (QB) - Chaparral
Lathan Ransom (FS) - Salpointe

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Noah Nelson (OT) - Williams Field

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Cade Bennett (OT) - Notre Dame

OREGON DUCKS

Jaylan Jeffers (OT) - Saguaro

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Cooper Darling (OG) - Williams Field

PRINCETON TIGERS

Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Joquarri Price (DE) - Desert Ridge
Jay Rudolph (TE) - Horizon

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Bijan Robinson (RB) - Salpointe

UC DAVIS AGGIES

Kamdan Hightower (CB) - Chaparral

UCLA BRUINS

Bruno Fina (OG) - Salpointe
Jeremiah Trojan (LB) - Hamilton

USC TROJANS

Parker Lewis (K) - Saguaro
Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Jacobe Covington (CB) - Saguaro

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Dylan Mayginnes (OT) - Hamilton

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Malik Reed (LB) - Chandler

