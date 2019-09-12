UPDATED: 9/11/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

This week was a busy one, particularly with one of our local NAIA colleges.



Millennium still has eight games left (plus postseason) this year. It took just one start for Jalan Early to receive his first FBS offer last Thursday from UTEP. That was a four-touchdown game against Maricopa. Early followed that up with 248 yards and a pair of TDs in a victory over Ironwood Ridge to boost the Tigers to 2-0. He's also a threat to run the ball and has scored three touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per attempt (12 carries). The 6-3, 205-pound quarterback is versatile and also played basketball and baseball last year. UTEP played up last week traveling to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech from the Big 12. The result (a 38-3 loss) wasn't as important as battling and improving defensively. On the plus side, the Miners did not turn the ball over. This week, it's an early bye for UTEP (1-1). The Miners will host Nevada on Sept. 21 in the Sun Bowl.



A look at the state's passing leaders through three weeks shows Rand Jensen leading the way in touchdown passes with 16. The ALA-Queen Creek signal caller has had back-to-back weeks with six TD tosses in wins over Thatcher and Monument Valley. Jensen (6-0, 195) collected his first offer from Jacksonville last Saturday. Jensen is completing 71 percent of his passes for the 3-0 Patriots and hasn't thrown an interception. Last spring, he was on the track team and competed in the sprints and high jump. Jacksonville was off last week and will travel to South Carolina to face Presbyterian this Saturday. The Dolphins (0-1) are members of the Pioneer Football League (FCS).

One of the most productive pass catchers of the past two seasons has been Damian Ortiz. The 6-2, 190-pound slot receiver at O'Connor has scored a touchdown in the last nine games that he's played in. Ortiz was out for the Eagles' game against Basha a couple weeks ago, but was back at it in Hawaii with nine receptions for 90 yards and a score. On Tuesday, he earned an offer from Valparaiso. Ortiz has been playing football since his Pee Wee League days as an eight-year old. Valpo is in its centennial season and for this Saturday's home opener against Central Connecticut, a member of the 1949 team (Don Findling) will toss the coin. Valparaiso, located in Indiana, is coming off a bye week. The Crusaders (0-1) are also part of the Pioneer Football League, but do not face Jacksonville this season.

Pinnacle is off to a 3-0 start and the Pioneers have multiple weapons for JD Johnson to throw to. Playing on the opposite side of Marcus Libman is Cade Horton. Horton gained a pair of offers this week from Saint Anselm and Concordia College. The 5-10, 170-pound receiver is going stride for stride with Libman hauling in 10 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns. Last week against Horizon, he took off on a go route and had his longest reception of the season - a 55-yard touchdown. Saint Anselm (0-1), a Division II school in New Hampshire, tries for its first win on the road this Saturday at Assumption (Mass.). Concordia College is a Division III school in Minnesota. Willie Julkes, a senior that played his high school ball at Desert Ridge, was the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week last week as he blocked two punts. He will look to continue that for the Cobbers (0-1) this Saturday at home against No. 3 Wisconsin-Whitewater.



A teammate of Ortiz makes the Recruiting Page this week as Chase Folkestad brought in a slew of offers. The O'Connor defensive end has equaled his sack output from last year with three in the Eagles' first three games. Folkestad got offers from five different schools over the past week. They were St. Olaf (Minn.), DePauw (Ind.), Graceland (Iowa), The College of New Jersey, and Jamestown (N. Dak.). Folkestad is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a GPA of 3.97. A beast in the weight room, he has benched 375 pounds.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Combs kicker Ian Loggins received offers from Crown (Minn.) and Clarke (Iowa).

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Josh Garcia received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Cesar Chavez offensive tackle Jay Martin received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Centennial wide receiver Andre Dimbiti received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Deavon Crawford received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Pinnacle running back Kenji Roland received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Phoenix Christian center Zach Cole received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Phoenix Christian running back Man-Man Freeman received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

La Joya wide receiver Carlos Fernandez received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Valley Christian wide receiver Tanner Canfield received an offer from Arizona Christian.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.



