UPDATED: 10/16/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was a very busy week with more than 25 players receiving offers!



Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Versatility on both sides of the line has helped Jake Griffin with his recruitment. The 6-6, 265-pound offensive tackle/defensive tackle at Red Mountain received a new offer last week from Northern Colorado. Griffin has 20 tackles and three sacks for a Mountain Lion team that is 6-1. In his last game against Skyline, he helped the RMHS offense pile up 452 yards of balanced offense in a 49-13 victory while playing with passion on both sides of the ball. It's Homecoming week for Northern Colorado as the Bears will host Portland State (4-3) on Saturday. UNC (1-6) lost last week at Eastern Washington 54-21, although the Bears did outscore EWU in the second half, 21-14 after falling behind early. The Bears won the last time they were at home in Greeley against Idaho.



Keeping it in the Big Sky, Daniel Wood was the recipient of an in-state offer from Northern Arizona. Wood, a running back and linebacker at Highland, is having a productive year on both sides of the ball. The 5-10, 205-pound athlete has rushed for 547 yards and 12 touchdowns while also totaling 33 tackles and three sacks. A disruptive player to opposing offenses, Wood has forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles, and blocked a punt. Northern Arizona is coming off its bye week. Last time out, the Lumberjacks topped Northern Colorado 41-23. In that game, NAU (3-3) rallied from a 20-10 third-quarter deficit with 24 consecutive points. Running back Joe Logan (Estrella Foothills) went over the 2,000-yard mark for his career as he posted 81 on the ground. This week, the Jacks travel north to Ogden to face Weber State (4-2). The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the FCS and both of their losses have come to Mountain West schools by six points each.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

North Canyon offensive guard Sam Way received offers from Kansas Wesleyan and Alvernia (Pa.).

Shadow Mountain wide receiver Kyle Schoeppe received offers from Kansas Wesleyan, Dickinson State (N. Dak.), and Pacific (Ore.).

Mountain Pointe linebacker Thor Canales received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Northwest Christian quarterback Easton Meier received offers from Concordia University (Wisc.) and Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Campo Verde linebacker Jayden Fletcher received offers from Whittier (Calif.) and Puget Sound (Wash.).

Centennial offensive guard George Roeder IV received offers from Anna Maria (Mass.) and Trinity Bible (N. Dak.).

Casa Grande running back Caden Robbins received his first offers from Occidental (Calif.) and Concordia University (Chicago).

North Canyon quarterback Olandis Sanchez received an offer from Alvernia.

Centennial wide receiver Brad Young received an offer from Pacific.

Cactus wide receiver TJ Rucker received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Ironwood Ridge cornerback Cameron Drescher received an offer from Puget Sound.

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from Puget Sound and Concordia College (Minn.).

Florence running back Joshua Maignan received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

ALA-Gilbert North center Kade Thorley received offers from Concordia University (Chicago) and Puget Sound.

Trivium Prep linebacker Kade Gutierrez received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Trivium Prep running back David Marquez received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Arizona College Prep Dawson Moulesong received an offer from Grinnell (Iowa).

Trivium Prep offensive guard Zion Gamilla received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Cactus Shadows linebacker Cole Cucitrone received offers from Pacific and Trinity International (Ill.).

Arizona College Prep linebacker Eric DeCoster received an offer from Concordia University (Chicago).

Horizon offensive tackle Tommy Graif received his first offer from Concordia University (Chicago).

Liberty running back/linebacker Jace Accurso received an offer from Western Colorado.

Valley Christian wide receiver Tanner Canfield received an offer from Jamestown.

Desert Ridge wide receiver John Butler received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received an offer from Concordia University (Chicago).

Notre Dame offensive guard Carter Adams received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Gilbert Christian running back Weston Zierer received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Casteel linebacker Jack Littleton received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.