News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 01:02:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2020 Recruiting Update: 10/23

Photo Courtesy of Josh Hovatter
Photo Courtesy of Josh Hovatter
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

First two offers for Centennial lineman Hovatter come in

UPDATED: 10/23/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was another busy week with more than 20 players receiving offers!

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

A combination of lots of work in the weight room, excellent grades, and getting to the quarterback have helped Chase Folkestad attain his first Division I offer on Wednesday. The 6-1, 225-pound defensive end at O'Connor also received an offer from Fort Lewis last Friday. Folkestad can bench 375 and squat 500 and is a National Honor Society member that carries a 3.97 GPA. This season, he has 5.5 sacks for the Eagles. This is his third year on the varsity team at SDO and his second as a starter. Valparaiso (0-7) started off this year playing three of the top teams in the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Crusaders fell at San Diego last Saturday, 42-17. One bright spot - Valpo did not commit a penalty in the game for the first time in five years. This week, the team will be home in Indiana at Brown Field against Stetson (5-1). Fort Lewis also found tough sledding on the road last week as the Skyhawks dropped a 42-0 decision to No. 11 Colorado Mines. The Skyhawks fell below the .500 mark for the first time this season. It's back to the road this week for another Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Division II) game at Western Colorado. Both teams will enter that contest with 3-4 records.

Centennial has another strong offense averaging 39 points and 216 yards on the ground per game. Getting the plays started is center Josh Hovatter. The 6-1, 260-pound lineman collected his first two offers this week from St. John's and Anna Maria. Hovatter is another beast in the weight room that has squatted 495 and deadlifted 625. Known to his teammates as "Batman", he is also the team's long snapper and an honor student. St. John's, located in Minnesota, is the No. 4 team in Division III. Last week, the Johnnies erased a 14-0 deficit with 558 yards of offense in a 38-20 win over St. Thomas in front of a sellout crowd of almost 20,000 in St. Paul. This week, SJU takes a 6-0 record on the road to St. Olaf (5-1), located a couple hours southeast. This will be the 59th meeting in the long series. Anna Maria renamed its field Caparso Field last Saturday, but fell to Dean College on Homecoming, 41--20. The Amcats are home again in Massachusetts this week against Maritime (2-4). Anna Maria (1-6) plays in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (Division III).

Another East Coast Division III school offered a Valley player this week as Josh Tata earned one from St. John Fisher on Monday. Tata, a linebacker at Marcos de Niza, has 38 tackles this year. This is the fifth offer for the 6-foot, 185-pound player that is also a long snapper. Tata is a National Honor Society member that has a 4.24 GPA. He has visited Fisher, which is located in Upstate New York. St. John Fisher erupted for its highest point total of the year in a 49-21 win at Hartwick (N.Y.). The Cardinals (4-3) will welcome the first-place team in the Empire 8 this Saturday when SUNY Cortland (6-0) comes to Growney Stadium.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Centennial linebacker Seth Lane received his first offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Cactus quarterback Conner Cordts received offers from Montana State-Northern and Clarke (Iowa).
Apache Junction linebacker Michael Jada received his first offer from Pacific (Ore.).
Pinnacle safety Trevor Crawford received his first offer from Pacific.
Trivium Prep offensive guard Zion Gamilla received an offer from Pacific.
Casteel running back Ben Blancas received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Shadow Ridge quarterback Kaiden Lansford received an offer from Ottawa.
Trivium Prep running back David Marquez received an offer from Pacific.
Centennial offensive guard George Roeder IV received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Horizon linebacker Ryan Alsup received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Horizon wide receiver Canaan Mullins received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Salpointe cornerback Charlie Raetzman received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).
North Canyon defensive end Trajan Forrester received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Perry safety AJ Owen received his first offer from Ripon.
Desert Ridge defensive end Colton Weier received offers from Concordia College (Minn.), Lake Forest (Ill.), Wesleyan (Conn.), and Puget Sound (Wash.).
Gilbert Christian running back Weston Zierer received an offer from Pacific.
Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from George Fox (Ore.) and Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Horizon wide receiver Austin Alosi received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.


O'Connor DE Chase Foklestad (Photo by Ralph Amsden)
O'Connor DE Chase Foklestad (Photo by Ralph Amsden)

CLASS OF 2020 OFFERS

Jace Accurso - Liberty (RB/LB): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado

Drew Achor - Pinnacle (DT): Mary, Mount Union, Puget Sound

Carter Adams - Notre Dame (OG): Puget Sound

Zeke Alfonso - Valley Vista (ATH): Whittier

Austin Alosi - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian

Ryan Alsup - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian

Lucas Arnds - Cesar Chavez (QB): Arizona Christian, Dickinson State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nick Arvay - Hamilton (QB): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rick Avelar - Walden Grove (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Occidental

Tosh Baker - Pinnacle (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Brandon Barrios - Ironwood Ridge (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound

Riley Barton - Chandler (LB): Bates, Carleton, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman

Kadin Beler - Arcadia (QB): Whittier

Braeden Belnap - Desert Vista (TE): Southern Nazarene

Israel Benjamin - Saguaro (RB): Alabama State, Army, Brown, BYU, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, Lehigh, Liberty, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, Yale

Cade Bennett - Notre Dame (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, OKLAHOMA STATE, Purdue, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wyoming, Yale

Dylan Benvenuto - Notre Dame (DE): Bowdoin

Tyler Beverett - Saguaro (QB): Abilene Christian, BUCKNELL, Columbia, Georgetown, Indiana, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Colorado

Ben Blancas - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian

Isaiah Blanco - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette

Jace Bond - Queen Creek (RB): Pacific

Jovoni Borbon - Buena (QB): Whittier

Dellinger Boyd - Prescott (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Jean Boyd - Corona del Sol (CB): Arizona State

Ben Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, California, Colgate, Columbia, Harvard, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UC Davis, Utah State, Yale

Henry Brown - Valley Vista (RB): Carleton, Grinnell, Judson, Mary, Occidental, Rhodes

Jaheim Brown-Taylor - Chandler (RB): New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee Tech, UNLV, Wyoming

Jamar Brown - Hamilton (FS): Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylon Brown - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette

Jack Bullard - Corona del Sol (LS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Bowling Green

Jordan Bunting - Sahuaro (FS): Western New Mexico

Ethan Burts - Boulder Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

John Butler - Desert Ridge (WR): Puget Sound

Connor Butt - Notre Dame (LB): ARMY, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego

Gus Campbell - Queen Creek (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trinity Bible

Matt Canada - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian

Thor Canales - Mountain Pointe (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Canfield - Valley Christian (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Capwell - Verrado (SS): Puget Sound, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dalton Card - Casteel (DE): Carleton, Rocky Mountain, Whittier

Trey Cartledge - Notre Dame (FS): Drake

James Chadwick - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell

Dae Han Chang - Salpointe (WR): Alderson Broaddus

Tommy Christakos - Chaparral (WR/K): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Yale

Arnell Christen Jr. - Tolleson (RB): Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Bethel (Kans.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Zach Cole - Phoenix Christian (C): Arizona Christian, Minot State

Benjamin Cook - Salpointe (OT): Alderson Broaddus

Costen Cooley - Red Mountain (C): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Conner Cordts - Cactus (QB): Clarke, Montana State-Northern, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacobe Covington - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Washington, Washington State

Deavon Crawford - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Trevor Crawford - Pinnacle (SS): Pacific

Brayden Crotz - Moon Valley (WR): Arizona Christian, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Cucitrone - Cactus Shadows (LB): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Grinnell, Hamline, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, Trinity International, Willamette

Ameer Dalbik - Campo Verde (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kevin Daniels - Glendale (RB): Northern Arizona

Cooper Darling - Williams Field (OG): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Diego State

Dominique Davis - Mountain Pointe (WR): Abilene Christian

Gavin Davis - Canyon del Oro (RB): Mayville

Eric DeCoster - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Grinnell, Puget Sound

Jose DeHaro - Tolleson (K): Western New Mexico

Michael Diaz - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Andre Dimbiti - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Cameron Drescher - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Lyon, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound

Paxton Earl - Arcadia (RB): Carleton, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Whittier

Jalan Early - Millennium (QB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, UTEP, Yale

Isaiah Eastman - Higley (WR): Mary

Ben Eddleblute - Chaparral (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary, Oberlin, Occidental, Rhodes, Whittier

Andre Eden - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Brevard, La Verne, Occidental, Ottawa, Whittier

Tommy Ellis - Mountain Ridge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Ervin - Desert Vista (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State

Carlos Fernandez - La Joya (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Ray Figueroa - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus

Bruno Fina - Salpointe (OG): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Ben Finley - Paradise Valley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Jayden Fletcher - Campo Verde (LB): Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Illinois Coll., Lake Forest, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Whittier

Michael Flood - Maricopa (OT): Georgetown, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UC Davis

Chase Folkestad - O'Connor (DE): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Erie, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, RPI, St. Olaf, The College of New Jersey, Valparaiso, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Ford - Perry (LB): Colorado School of Mines, PRINCETON, San Diego

Trajan Forrester - North Canyon (DE): Arizona Christian

Trenton Foster - Valley Vista (LB): Pacific

Mac Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): San Diego

Man-Man Freeman - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian

Gabe Friend - Basha (QB): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Joshua Gale - Williams Field (TE): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, Idaho, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Toledo, UC DAVIS, UTEP

Blake Gamez - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zion Gamilla - Trivium Prep (OG): Pacific, Puget Sound

Collin Gapen - Casteel (WR): Arizona Christian, Mary, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Garcia - Williams Field (OT): Liberty, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Josh Garcia - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Joshua Garcia - Pueblo (CB): Arizona Christian

Xavier Garcia - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain

Conrad Gingg - Verrado (LB): Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Goodlow - Pinnacle (RB): South Dakota State

Brandt Goodwin - Saguaro (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Sioux Falls

Donte Gordon - Apollo (RB): Arizona Christian, Whittier

Tommy Graif - Horizon (OT): Concordia Univ. (Chicago)

Aaron Greene - Prescott (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Jake Griffin - Red Mountain (DE/OT): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota State, Weber State

Tyson Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, BYU, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Utah State

Devon Guest - Mountain Pointe (WR): Rose-Hulman

Kade Gutierrez - Trivium Prep (LB): Puget Sound

David Haen - Sunnyslope (WR): Idaho

Niko Haen - Sunnyslope (QB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Eric Haney - Centennial (CB): San Diego

Hunter Hanna - Mesquite (DE): Rose-Hulman

Micah Harper - Basha (CB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Azusa Pacific, BYU, Colgate, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lehigh, Montana State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Syracuse, Tulane, UTEP, Wyoming, Yale

Jason Harris - Higley (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mercer, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah

Koby Hathcock - Desert Ridge (LS): IOWA STATE

Lingi Havea - Chandler (DT): BYU, Idaho

Jack Havener - Pinnacle (CB): BOWDOIN, Carleton, Rhodes

Jack Helsten - Chaparral (TE): Georgetown, San Diego

Kamdan Hightower - Chaparral (CB): Abilene Christian, Army, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UC DAVIS

Carter Hill - Liberty (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Lawrence, St. Norbert

Peyton Hill - Higley (RB): Mary

Rashion Hodge - Mountain Pointe (LB): New Mexico State

Cade Horton - Pinnacle (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Hovatter - Centennial (C): Anna Maria, St. John's

Donzell Howard - Casteel (DT): Clarke, Ripon

Darvon Hubbard - Willow Canyon (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Bowling Green, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, San Diego State, Tennessee, Toledo, Utah

Colby Humphrey - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

Dae Dae Hunter - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, Nebraska-Kearney, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Wyoming

Devontae Ingram - South Mountain (CB): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, South Dakota State, UNLV

Michael Jada - Apache Junction (LB): Pacific

Jaylan Jeffers - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State

Rand Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Jacksonville

JD Johnson - Pinnacle (QB): Arizona, Colorado State, MICHIGAN, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UNLV

Ahlias Jones - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Willamette

Dean Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): BYU

Tucker Jones - Hamilton (LB): Carroll, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain

Y'Marius Joshlin - Sierra Linda (DE): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Tye Kassen - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Washington State

Trevor Klein - Brophy (SS): Brevard

Zach Kriens - Higley (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Northern Arizona, Southeast Missouri State

Broc Lane - Perry (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Penn

Seth Lane - Centennial (LB): Ripon

Kaiden Lansford - Shadow Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

AJ Laux - Higley (OT): Mary, Rocky Mountain, Southeast Missouri State

Miles LeBlanc - Desert Vista (OG): Concordia-Chicago, Culver-Stockton, Mary, Rocky Mountain, San Diego

Finley Lecky - Hamilton (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, San Diego, Willamette

Aidan Lee - Desert Ridge (WR): Abilene Christian, Army, CALIFORNIA, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Ja'Sean Lee - Highland (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Lewis - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Parker Lewis - Saguaro (K): Arizona, USC

Marcus Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Georgetown, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State

Gibson Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Case Western Reserve, Lawrence

Alex Lines - Higley (TE): Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse, UNLV, Utah, Utah State

Brail Lipford - Higley (CB): Whittier

Jack Littleton - Casteel (LB): Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Locnikar - Notre Dame (LB): Abilene Christian, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, HARVARD, Holy Cross, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Penn, Princeton, Rice, South Dakota State, Yale

Ian Loggins - Combs (K): Clarke, Crown

Alex Lopez - Walden Grove (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jordan Lopez - Walden Grove (WR): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Whittier

Lloyd Love - Flowing Wells (TE): Benedictine (Kans.)

Matthew Macdonald - Cactus Shadows (SS): Ripon

Nehemiah Magalei - Chandler (OG): Air Force, Georgetown, Memphis, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Joshua Maignan - Florence (RB): Black Hills State

Gunner Maldonado - Chandler (S/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Indiana, Iowa State, Memphis, NORTHWESTERN, South Dakota State, Utah State

Jihad Marks - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

David Marquez - Trivium Prep (RB): Pacific, Puget Sound

Jay Martin - Cesar Chavez (OT): Arizona Christian, Sioux Falls

Jake Martinelli - Horizon (QB): Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Carleton, Case Western Reserve, Grinnell, Lawrence, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Camden Mateen - Basha (WR): Rocky Mountain

Alonzo Maya - Pinnacle (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Andrei Mayberry - Perry (SS): Abilene Christian, Army, Columbia, Fordham, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego, Texas State

Dylan Mayginnes - Hamilton (OT): WASHINGTON STATE

Cole McCutcheon - O'Connor (LS): ARMY

Jay McEuen - Chandler (TE): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain, Southern Nazarene

Danny McFarland - Campo Verde (WR): Mary

Easton Meier - Northwest Christian (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell, Jamestown

Isaiah Mercado - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico

Bryce Michael - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa

Andrew Milek - Brophy (OT): Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, USC, Utah State, Yale

Dyelan Miller - Centennial (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Wisconsin

Jack Miller - Chaparral (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA

Michael Molio'o - Sahuarita (LB): Arizona Christian

Ahmed Momoh - Fountain Hills (SS/RB): Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Morris - Centennial (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain

Dawson Moulesong - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Grinnell

Ihtiram Muhtady - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell

Canaan Mullins - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific, Whittier

Cameron Nash - Saguaro (CB): Army, Idaho, Penn

Parker Navarro - Desert Vista (QB): Idaho, Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico

Noah Nelson - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisiana, Memphis, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, OKLAHOMA, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Yale

Carter Niebling - Brophy (CB): Brevard

Kyle Noble - Verrado (LB): Willamette

Makai Obregon - Valley Vista (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Mary, Rose-Hulman

Damian Ortiz - O'Connor (WR): San Diego, Valparaiso

AJ Owen - Perry (FS): Ripon

Cody Pacheco - Empire (WR): Arizona Christian, Ohio Wesleyan

Will Parker - Catalina Foothills (LB): COLGATE, Middlebury

Phoenix Payton - O'Connor (WR): Mary, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Willamette

Jayson Petty - Sabino (DE/TE): Idaho, Western Colorado

Will Plummer - Gilbert (QB): ARIZONA, Colorado, Duke, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State

Matt Polk - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon State, Purdue, Tennessee, UCLA

Spencer Ponce - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Joquarri Price - Desert Ridge (DE): Iowa State, Montana State, Rice, SAN DIEGO STATE, Texas State

Chubba Purdy - Perry (QB): Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Central Florida, Colorado, Dartmouth, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, LOUISVILLE, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, UNLV, Utah, Washington State, Yale

Charlie Raetzman - Salpointe (CB): Minot State, Presentation, Whittier

Mason Ramirez - Liberty (SS): Clarke

Lathan Ransom - Salpointe (FS): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington

Malik Reed - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon State, Purdue, UCLA, Washington State, WISCONSIN, Yale

Owen Reinhart - Brophy (OG): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Washington & Lee

Brenden Rice - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Carroll, COLORADO, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jaxon Richards - Chaparral (DE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Memphis, South Dakota State

Kelee Ringo - Saguaro (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Howard, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington

Danny Rivera - Saguaro (FS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Caden Robbins - Casa Grande (RB): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Occidental

Bijan Robinson - Salpointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington

Ramone Robinson - Chandler (CB): Rocky Mountain

Brian Rodosta - O'Connor (OG): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Blake Roebuck - Skyline (QB): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

George Roeder IV - Centennial (OG): Anna Maria, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Rocky Mountain, Trinity Bible

Kenji Roland - Pinnacle (RB): Arizona Christian

Kobe Rome - Perry (FS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tate Romney - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Mason Ross - Casteel (DE): Luther

Spencer Roy - Notre Dame (DT): ARMY

TJ Rucker - Cactus (WR): Clarke

Jay Rudolph - Horizon (TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colgate, Georgetown, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE

Andrew Rumary - Valley Vista (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming

Jake Ruther - Brophy (LB): Brevard

Cole Sabetta - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Olandis Sanchez - North Canyon (QB): Alvernia, Concordia Univ. (Chicago)

Kody Say - O'Connor (WR): Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Willamette

Kyle Schoeppe - Shadow Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dickinson State, Kansas Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon

Cameron Secor - Horizon (FS): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman

Damian Sellers - Saguaro (LB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Will Shaffer - Saguaro (LB/TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Texas State, UTEP

McCade Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Occidental, SMU (preferred walk-on), Stanford (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Dylan Simonton - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound, Willamette

Malachi Siquieros - Casteel (DT): Rocky Mountain

Tre Smith - Red Mountain (DE): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State

Kyle St. Pierre - Millennium (WR): Minot State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Luke Stephenson - Liberty (DE): Arizona Christian

Justin Stinson - Valley Christian (CB): Abilene Christian, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Western New Mexico

Trent Strong - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Carleton

Kolbe Stuckwisch - Gilbert (C): San Diego

Treydan Stukes - Millennium (CB): Dixie State

Shane Sunday - Pinnacle (TE/DE): Army, Georgetown, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Grady Svetly - Chaparral (LS): Carleton, Rose-Hulman

Josh Tata - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dean, Nichols, St. John Fisher

Osaiasi Taueli - Mesa (LB): California, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP

Jace Taylor - Lake Havasu (WR): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Regen Terry - Florence (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah

Collin Thompson - Thatcher (DE): Bates, Carleton, Grinnell, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Pacific, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Trinity Bible

Frank Thompson - Liberty (OG): ARIZONA STATE, Northern Arizona

Kade Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (C): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Southern Virginia

Sione Tonga'uiha - Tempe (DT): Air Force

Jeremiah Trojan - Hamilton (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UCLA, Utah State, Yale

Regis Velez - Brophy (WR): La Verne, Mary, Ottawa, San Diego, Sioux Falls

Adam Verbalaitis - Pinnacle (C): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Mary, Rocky Mountain

Drew Vurpillat - Higley (OT): Mary, Rocky Mountain

Cody Walker - Queen Creek (FB): Pacific

Sam Way - North Canyon (OG): Alvernia, Concordia (Chicago), Kansas Wesleyan

Eddie Weigl - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Colton Weier - Desert Ridge (DE): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wesleyan

Thomas Welky - Walden Grove (DE): Arizona Christian

Steven Williams - Mountain Pointe (OG): Mary, Minot State

Connor Witthoft - Salpointe (TE): Georgetown

Daniel Wood - Highland (LB/RB): Drake, Northern Arizona, Whittier

Brad Young - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Judson, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaydin Young - Centennial (S/RB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Texas State, Yale

Jorden Young - Perry (WR): Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls

Weston Zierer - Gilbert Christian (RB): Pacific, Puget Sound

Saar Zutshi - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Willamette

Hamilton WR Rice commits to Colorado Buffaloes

UPDATED: 10/16/19

Looking back on Colorado's trip to the desert last month, you have to say it was a win-win.

In the primary order of business at the time, the Buffs edged Arizona State, 34-31 on Sept. 21. A day prior, head coach Mel Tucker stopped by Hamilton High School in Chandler to get a first-hand look at Brenden Rice. The wide receiver didn't disappoint with five catches for 69 yards along with 75 kick return yards in a 42-13 victory over Mountain Pointe.

The 6-2, 205-pound wideout announced his commitment to CU on Tuesday in a video.

Rice selected Colorado over several other schools, including Michigan, Arizona State, and Oregon. He took his official visit to Boulder in the spring and returned for the Colorado's thrilling comeback win against Nebraska on Sept. 7.

He told Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron that he plans to take on a leadership role and help change the way people view Colorado football. Cody's full interview with Rice can be found here.

Rice has scored 23 touchdowns in his three-year varsity career and has more than 2,000 all-purpose yards.

Colorado faced Air Force's option-heavy team earlier this year and on Saturday, the Buffs will go against the Air Raid of Washington State (3-3). Colorado (3-3) will travel to Pullman for the game, which will be televised by ESPNU and will kick off at 4 p.m. CU has lost its last two games, but have 12 takeaways this season and are a +4 in turnover differential.


Another member of Williams Field's offensive line is heading for the Division I ranks.

Joshua Gale, a 6-4, 215-pound tight end will be playing his college ball at UC Davis as he made it known on Tuesday night.

Gale just went on his official visit to the Northern California school last weekend during the Black Hawks' bye week.

"Every time I went to UC Davis on visits, I would fall in love with the school and the community more and more," Gale said in a text message. "The people at the campus and on the team took me in right away and I believe that they can teach me a lot more to help me on my football and academic careers."

Williams Field has used the tight end quite a bit in the passing game this season. Gale has 22 catches for 492 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those scores of come in the last two games in region wins over Casteel and Gilbert.

Gale is the second Arizona senior to commit to the Aggies, joining Chaparral cornerback Kamdan Hightower. He is also the third WFHS lineman to commit as Noah Nelson (Oklahoma) and Cooper Darling (Oregon State) have previously announced their college intentions.

UC Davis is coming off a Homecoming win over Cal Poly (48-24). The Aggies scored 34 straight points in the first half. This week, UC Davis (3-4) takes to the road and will go to Cedar City to face Southern Utah (1-6) in a Big Sky Conference game.

Williams Field TE Joshua Gale
Williams Field TE Joshua Gale

CLASS OF 2020 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Costen Cooley (C) - Red Mountain

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Dyelan Miller (WR) - Centennial
Jack Plummer (QB) - Gilbert

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Ben Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Will Shaffer (LB/TE) - Saguaro
Frank Thompson (OG) - Liberty

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Butt (LB) - Notre Dame
Cole McCutceon (LS) - O'Connor
Spencer Roy (DT) - Notre Dame

BOWDOIN POLAR BEARS

Jack Havener (CB) - Pinnacle

BUCKNELL BISON

Tyler Beverett (QB) - Saguaro

BYU COUGARS

Lingi Havea (DT) - Chandler
Dean Jones (CB) - ALA-Queen Creek

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Tommy Christakos (WR/K) - Chaparral
Aidan Lee (WR) - Desert Ridge

COLGATE RAIDERS

Will Parker (LB) - Catalina Foothills

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Brenden Rice (WR) - Hamilton

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

Riley Barton (LB) - Chandler

HARVARD CRIMSON

Brock Locnikar (LB) - Notre Dame

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Koby Hathcock (LS) - Desert Ridge

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

Chubba Purdy (QB) - Perry

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

JD Johnson (QB) - Pinnacle

NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK

Ben Finley (QB) - Paradise Valley

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Gunner Maldonado (S/WR) - Chandler

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Tosh Baker (OT) - Pinnacle

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Jack Miller (QB) - Chaparral
Lathan Ransom (FS) - Salpointe

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Noah Nelson (OT) - Williams Field

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Cade Bennett (OT) - Notre Dame
Matt Polk (WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Jaylan Jeffers (OT) - Saguaro

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Cooper Darling (OG) - Williams Field

PRINCETON TIGERS

Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Joquarri Price (DE) - Desert Ridge
Jay Rudolph (TE) - Horizon

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Bijan Robinson (RB) - Salpointe

UC DAVIS AGGIES

Joshua Gale (TE) - Williams Field
Kamdan Hightower (CB) - Chaparral

UCLA BRUINS

Bruno Fina (OG) - Salpointe
Jeremiah Trojan (LB) - Hamilton

USC TROJANS

Parker Lewis (K) - Saguaro
Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Dylan Mayginnes (OT) - Hamilton

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Malik Reed (LB) - Chandler

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}