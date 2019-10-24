UPDATED: 10/23/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was another busy week with more than 20 players receiving offers!



Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

A combination of lots of work in the weight room, excellent grades, and getting to the quarterback have helped Chase Folkestad attain his first Division I offer on Wednesday. The 6-1, 225-pound defensive end at O'Connor also received an offer from Fort Lewis last Friday. Folkestad can bench 375 and squat 500 and is a National Honor Society member that carries a 3.97 GPA. This season, he has 5.5 sacks for the Eagles. This is his third year on the varsity team at SDO and his second as a starter. Valparaiso (0-7) started off this year playing three of the top teams in the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Crusaders fell at San Diego last Saturday, 42-17. One bright spot - Valpo did not commit a penalty in the game for the first time in five years. This week, the team will be home in Indiana at Brown Field against Stetson (5-1). Fort Lewis also found tough sledding on the road last week as the Skyhawks dropped a 42-0 decision to No. 11 Colorado Mines. The Skyhawks fell below the .500 mark for the first time this season. It's back to the road this week for another Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Division II) game at Western Colorado. Both teams will enter that contest with 3-4 records.



Centennial has another strong offense averaging 39 points and 216 yards on the ground per game. Getting the plays started is center Josh Hovatter. The 6-1, 260-pound lineman collected his first two offers this week from St. John's and Anna Maria. Hovatter is another beast in the weight room that has squatted 495 and deadlifted 625. Known to his teammates as "Batman", he is also the team's long snapper and an honor student. St. John's, located in Minnesota, is the No. 4 team in Division III. Last week, the Johnnies erased a 14-0 deficit with 558 yards of offense in a 38-20 win over St. Thomas in front of a sellout crowd of almost 20,000 in St. Paul. This week, SJU takes a 6-0 record on the road to St. Olaf (5-1), located a couple hours southeast. This will be the 59th meeting in the long series. Anna Maria renamed its field Caparso Field last Saturday, but fell to Dean College on Homecoming, 41--20. The Amcats are home again in Massachusetts this week against Maritime (2-4). Anna Maria (1-6) plays in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (Division III).

Another East Coast Division III school offered a Valley player this week as Josh Tata earned one from St. John Fisher on Monday. Tata, a linebacker at Marcos de Niza, has 38 tackles this year. This is the fifth offer for the 6-foot, 185-pound player that is also a long snapper. Tata is a National Honor Society member that has a 4.24 GPA. He has visited Fisher, which is located in Upstate New York. St. John Fisher erupted for its highest point total of the year in a 49-21 win at Hartwick (N.Y.). The Cardinals (4-3) will welcome the first-place team in the Empire 8 this Saturday when SUNY Cortland (6-0) comes to Growney Stadium.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Centennial linebacker Seth Lane received his first offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Cactus quarterback Conner Cordts received offers from Montana State-Northern and Clarke (Iowa).

Apache Junction linebacker Michael Jada received his first offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Pinnacle safety Trevor Crawford received his first offer from Pacific.

Trivium Prep offensive guard Zion Gamilla received an offer from Pacific.

Casteel running back Ben Blancas received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Shadow Ridge quarterback Kaiden Lansford received an offer from Ottawa.

Trivium Prep running back David Marquez received an offer from Pacific.

Centennial offensive guard George Roeder IV received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Horizon linebacker Ryan Alsup received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Horizon wide receiver Canaan Mullins received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Salpointe cornerback Charlie Raetzman received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).

North Canyon defensive end Trajan Forrester received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Perry safety AJ Owen received his first offer from Ripon.

Desert Ridge defensive end Colton Weier received offers from Concordia College (Minn.), Lake Forest (Ill.), Wesleyan (Conn.), and Puget Sound (Wash.).

Gilbert Christian running back Weston Zierer received an offer from Pacific.

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from George Fox (Ore.) and Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Horizon wide receiver Austin Alosi received his first offer from Arizona Christian.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.



