UPDATED: 10/23/19
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
This was another busy week with more than 20 players receiving offers!
Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).
A combination of lots of work in the weight room, excellent grades, and getting to the quarterback have helped Chase Folkestad attain his first Division I offer on Wednesday. The 6-1, 225-pound defensive end at O'Connor also received an offer from Fort Lewis last Friday. Folkestad can bench 375 and squat 500 and is a National Honor Society member that carries a 3.97 GPA. This season, he has 5.5 sacks for the Eagles. This is his third year on the varsity team at SDO and his second as a starter. Valparaiso (0-7) started off this year playing three of the top teams in the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Crusaders fell at San Diego last Saturday, 42-17. One bright spot - Valpo did not commit a penalty in the game for the first time in five years. This week, the team will be home in Indiana at Brown Field against Stetson (5-1). Fort Lewis also found tough sledding on the road last week as the Skyhawks dropped a 42-0 decision to No. 11 Colorado Mines. The Skyhawks fell below the .500 mark for the first time this season. It's back to the road this week for another Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Division II) game at Western Colorado. Both teams will enter that contest with 3-4 records.
Centennial has another strong offense averaging 39 points and 216 yards on the ground per game. Getting the plays started is center Josh Hovatter. The 6-1, 260-pound lineman collected his first two offers this week from St. John's and Anna Maria. Hovatter is another beast in the weight room that has squatted 495 and deadlifted 625. Known to his teammates as "Batman", he is also the team's long snapper and an honor student. St. John's, located in Minnesota, is the No. 4 team in Division III. Last week, the Johnnies erased a 14-0 deficit with 558 yards of offense in a 38-20 win over St. Thomas in front of a sellout crowd of almost 20,000 in St. Paul. This week, SJU takes a 6-0 record on the road to St. Olaf (5-1), located a couple hours southeast. This will be the 59th meeting in the long series. Anna Maria renamed its field Caparso Field last Saturday, but fell to Dean College on Homecoming, 41--20. The Amcats are home again in Massachusetts this week against Maritime (2-4). Anna Maria (1-6) plays in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (Division III).
Another East Coast Division III school offered a Valley player this week as Josh Tata earned one from St. John Fisher on Monday. Tata, a linebacker at Marcos de Niza, has 38 tackles this year. This is the fifth offer for the 6-foot, 185-pound player that is also a long snapper. Tata is a National Honor Society member that has a 4.24 GPA. He has visited Fisher, which is located in Upstate New York. St. John Fisher erupted for its highest point total of the year in a 49-21 win at Hartwick (N.Y.). The Cardinals (4-3) will welcome the first-place team in the Empire 8 this Saturday when SUNY Cortland (6-0) comes to Growney Stadium.
Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:
Centennial linebacker Seth Lane received his first offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Cactus quarterback Conner Cordts received offers from Montana State-Northern and Clarke (Iowa).
Apache Junction linebacker Michael Jada received his first offer from Pacific (Ore.).
Pinnacle safety Trevor Crawford received his first offer from Pacific.
Trivium Prep offensive guard Zion Gamilla received an offer from Pacific.
Casteel running back Ben Blancas received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Shadow Ridge quarterback Kaiden Lansford received an offer from Ottawa.
Trivium Prep running back David Marquez received an offer from Pacific.
Centennial offensive guard George Roeder IV received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Horizon linebacker Ryan Alsup received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Horizon wide receiver Canaan Mullins received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Salpointe cornerback Charlie Raetzman received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).
North Canyon defensive end Trajan Forrester received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Perry safety AJ Owen received his first offer from Ripon.
Desert Ridge defensive end Colton Weier received offers from Concordia College (Minn.), Lake Forest (Ill.), Wesleyan (Conn.), and Puget Sound (Wash.).
Gilbert Christian running back Weston Zierer received an offer from Pacific.
Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from George Fox (Ore.) and Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Horizon wide receiver Austin Alosi received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2020 OFFERS
Jace Accurso - Liberty (RB/LB): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado
Drew Achor - Pinnacle (DT): Mary, Mount Union, Puget Sound
Carter Adams - Notre Dame (OG): Puget Sound
Zeke Alfonso - Valley Vista (ATH): Whittier
Austin Alosi - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian
Ryan Alsup - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian
Lucas Arnds - Cesar Chavez (QB): Arizona Christian, Dickinson State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Arvay - Hamilton (QB): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rick Avelar - Walden Grove (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Occidental
Tosh Baker - Pinnacle (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Brandon Barrios - Ironwood Ridge (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound
Riley Barton - Chandler (LB): Bates, Carleton, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman
Kadin Beler - Arcadia (QB): Whittier
Braeden Belnap - Desert Vista (TE): Southern Nazarene
Israel Benjamin - Saguaro (RB): Alabama State, Army, Brown, BYU, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, Lehigh, Liberty, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, Yale
Cade Bennett - Notre Dame (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, OKLAHOMA STATE, Purdue, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wyoming, Yale
Dylan Benvenuto - Notre Dame (DE): Bowdoin
Tyler Beverett - Saguaro (QB): Abilene Christian, BUCKNELL, Columbia, Georgetown, Indiana, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Colorado
Ben Blancas - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian
Isaiah Blanco - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette
Jace Bond - Queen Creek (RB): Pacific
Jovoni Borbon - Buena (QB): Whittier
Dellinger Boyd - Prescott (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Jean Boyd - Corona del Sol (CB): Arizona State
Ben Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, California, Colgate, Columbia, Harvard, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UC Davis, Utah State, Yale
Henry Brown - Valley Vista (RB): Carleton, Grinnell, Judson, Mary, Occidental, Rhodes
Jaheim Brown-Taylor - Chandler (RB): New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee Tech, UNLV, Wyoming
Jamar Brown - Hamilton (FS): Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylon Brown - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette
Jack Bullard - Corona del Sol (LS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Bowling Green
Jordan Bunting - Sahuaro (FS): Western New Mexico
Ethan Burts - Boulder Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
John Butler - Desert Ridge (WR): Puget Sound
Connor Butt - Notre Dame (LB): ARMY, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego
Gus Campbell - Queen Creek (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trinity Bible
Matt Canada - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian
Thor Canales - Mountain Pointe (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Canfield - Valley Christian (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Capwell - Verrado (SS): Puget Sound, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dalton Card - Casteel (DE): Carleton, Rocky Mountain, Whittier
Trey Cartledge - Notre Dame (FS): Drake
James Chadwick - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell
Dae Han Chang - Salpointe (WR): Alderson Broaddus
Tommy Christakos - Chaparral (WR/K): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Yale
Arnell Christen Jr. - Tolleson (RB): Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Bethel (Kans.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Zach Cole - Phoenix Christian (C): Arizona Christian, Minot State
Benjamin Cook - Salpointe (OT): Alderson Broaddus
Costen Cooley - Red Mountain (C): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Conner Cordts - Cactus (QB): Clarke, Montana State-Northern, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacobe Covington - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Washington, Washington State
Deavon Crawford - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Trevor Crawford - Pinnacle (SS): Pacific
Brayden Crotz - Moon Valley (WR): Arizona Christian, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Cucitrone - Cactus Shadows (LB): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Grinnell, Hamline, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, Trinity International, Willamette
Ameer Dalbik - Campo Verde (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kevin Daniels - Glendale (RB): Northern Arizona
Cooper Darling - Williams Field (OG): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Diego State
Dominique Davis - Mountain Pointe (WR): Abilene Christian
Gavin Davis - Canyon del Oro (RB): Mayville
Eric DeCoster - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Grinnell, Puget Sound
Jose DeHaro - Tolleson (K): Western New Mexico
Michael Diaz - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Andre Dimbiti - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Cameron Drescher - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Lyon, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound
Paxton Earl - Arcadia (RB): Carleton, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Whittier
Jalan Early - Millennium (QB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, UTEP, Yale
Isaiah Eastman - Higley (WR): Mary
Ben Eddleblute - Chaparral (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary, Oberlin, Occidental, Rhodes, Whittier
Andre Eden - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Brevard, La Verne, Occidental, Ottawa, Whittier
Tommy Ellis - Mountain Ridge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Ervin - Desert Vista (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State
Carlos Fernandez - La Joya (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Ray Figueroa - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus
Bruno Fina - Salpointe (OG): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Ben Finley - Paradise Valley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Jayden Fletcher - Campo Verde (LB): Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Illinois Coll., Lake Forest, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Whittier
Michael Flood - Maricopa (OT): Georgetown, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UC Davis
Chase Folkestad - O'Connor (DE): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Erie, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, RPI, St. Olaf, The College of New Jersey, Valparaiso, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Ford - Perry (LB): Colorado School of Mines, PRINCETON, San Diego
Trajan Forrester - North Canyon (DE): Arizona Christian
Trenton Foster - Valley Vista (LB): Pacific
Mac Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): San Diego
Man-Man Freeman - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian
Gabe Friend - Basha (QB): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Joshua Gale - Williams Field (TE): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, Idaho, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Toledo, UC DAVIS, UTEP
Blake Gamez - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zion Gamilla - Trivium Prep (OG): Pacific, Puget Sound
Collin Gapen - Casteel (WR): Arizona Christian, Mary, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Garcia - Williams Field (OT): Liberty, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Josh Garcia - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Joshua Garcia - Pueblo (CB): Arizona Christian
Xavier Garcia - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain
Conrad Gingg - Verrado (LB): Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Goodlow - Pinnacle (RB): South Dakota State
Brandt Goodwin - Saguaro (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Donte Gordon - Apollo (RB): Arizona Christian, Whittier
Tommy Graif - Horizon (OT): Concordia Univ. (Chicago)
Aaron Greene - Prescott (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Jake Griffin - Red Mountain (DE/OT): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota State, Weber State
Tyson Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, BYU, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Utah State
Devon Guest - Mountain Pointe (WR): Rose-Hulman
Kade Gutierrez - Trivium Prep (LB): Puget Sound
David Haen - Sunnyslope (WR): Idaho
Niko Haen - Sunnyslope (QB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Eric Haney - Centennial (CB): San Diego
Hunter Hanna - Mesquite (DE): Rose-Hulman
Micah Harper - Basha (CB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Azusa Pacific, BYU, Colgate, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lehigh, Montana State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Syracuse, Tulane, UTEP, Wyoming, Yale
Jason Harris - Higley (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mercer, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah
Koby Hathcock - Desert Ridge (LS): IOWA STATE
Lingi Havea - Chandler (DT): BYU, Idaho
Jack Havener - Pinnacle (CB): BOWDOIN, Carleton, Rhodes
Jack Helsten - Chaparral (TE): Georgetown, San Diego
Kamdan Hightower - Chaparral (CB): Abilene Christian, Army, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UC DAVIS
Carter Hill - Liberty (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Lawrence, St. Norbert
Peyton Hill - Higley (RB): Mary
Rashion Hodge - Mountain Pointe (LB): New Mexico State
Cade Horton - Pinnacle (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Hovatter - Centennial (C): Anna Maria, St. John's
Donzell Howard - Casteel (DT): Clarke, Ripon
Darvon Hubbard - Willow Canyon (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Bowling Green, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, San Diego State, Tennessee, Toledo, Utah
Colby Humphrey - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Dae Dae Hunter - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, Nebraska-Kearney, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Wyoming
Devontae Ingram - South Mountain (CB): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, South Dakota State, UNLV
Michael Jada - Apache Junction (LB): Pacific
Jaylan Jeffers - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
Rand Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Jacksonville
JD Johnson - Pinnacle (QB): Arizona, Colorado State, MICHIGAN, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UNLV
Ahlias Jones - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Willamette
Dean Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): BYU
Tucker Jones - Hamilton (LB): Carroll, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain
Y'Marius Joshlin - Sierra Linda (DE): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Tye Kassen - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Washington State
Trevor Klein - Brophy (SS): Brevard
Zach Kriens - Higley (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Northern Arizona, Southeast Missouri State
Broc Lane - Perry (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Penn
Seth Lane - Centennial (LB): Ripon
Kaiden Lansford - Shadow Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
AJ Laux - Higley (OT): Mary, Rocky Mountain, Southeast Missouri State
Miles LeBlanc - Desert Vista (OG): Concordia-Chicago, Culver-Stockton, Mary, Rocky Mountain, San Diego
Finley Lecky - Hamilton (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, San Diego, Willamette
Aidan Lee - Desert Ridge (WR): Abilene Christian, Army, CALIFORNIA, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Ja'Sean Lee - Highland (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Lewis - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Parker Lewis - Saguaro (K): Arizona, USC
Marcus Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Georgetown, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State
Gibson Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Case Western Reserve, Lawrence
Alex Lines - Higley (TE): Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse, UNLV, Utah, Utah State
Brail Lipford - Higley (CB): Whittier
Jack Littleton - Casteel (LB): Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Locnikar - Notre Dame (LB): Abilene Christian, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, HARVARD, Holy Cross, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Penn, Princeton, Rice, South Dakota State, Yale
Ian Loggins - Combs (K): Clarke, Crown
Alex Lopez - Walden Grove (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jordan Lopez - Walden Grove (WR): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Whittier
Lloyd Love - Flowing Wells (TE): Benedictine (Kans.)
Matthew Macdonald - Cactus Shadows (SS): Ripon
Nehemiah Magalei - Chandler (OG): Air Force, Georgetown, Memphis, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Joshua Maignan - Florence (RB): Black Hills State
Gunner Maldonado - Chandler (S/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Indiana, Iowa State, Memphis, NORTHWESTERN, South Dakota State, Utah State
Jihad Marks - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
David Marquez - Trivium Prep (RB): Pacific, Puget Sound
Jay Martin - Cesar Chavez (OT): Arizona Christian, Sioux Falls
Jake Martinelli - Horizon (QB): Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Carleton, Case Western Reserve, Grinnell, Lawrence, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Camden Mateen - Basha (WR): Rocky Mountain
Alonzo Maya - Pinnacle (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Andrei Mayberry - Perry (SS): Abilene Christian, Army, Columbia, Fordham, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego, Texas State
Dylan Mayginnes - Hamilton (OT): WASHINGTON STATE
Cole McCutcheon - O'Connor (LS): ARMY
Jay McEuen - Chandler (TE): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain, Southern Nazarene
Danny McFarland - Campo Verde (WR): Mary
Easton Meier - Northwest Christian (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell, Jamestown
Isaiah Mercado - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico
Bryce Michael - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa
Andrew Milek - Brophy (OT): Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, USC, Utah State, Yale
Dyelan Miller - Centennial (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Wisconsin
Jack Miller - Chaparral (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA
Michael Molio'o - Sahuarita (LB): Arizona Christian
Ahmed Momoh - Fountain Hills (SS/RB): Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Morris - Centennial (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain
Dawson Moulesong - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Grinnell
Ihtiram Muhtady - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell
Canaan Mullins - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific, Whittier
Cameron Nash - Saguaro (CB): Army, Idaho, Penn
Parker Navarro - Desert Vista (QB): Idaho, Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico
Noah Nelson - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisiana, Memphis, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, OKLAHOMA, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Yale
Carter Niebling - Brophy (CB): Brevard
Kyle Noble - Verrado (LB): Willamette
Makai Obregon - Valley Vista (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Mary, Rose-Hulman
Damian Ortiz - O'Connor (WR): San Diego, Valparaiso
AJ Owen - Perry (FS): Ripon
Cody Pacheco - Empire (WR): Arizona Christian, Ohio Wesleyan
Will Parker - Catalina Foothills (LB): COLGATE, Middlebury
Phoenix Payton - O'Connor (WR): Mary, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Willamette
Jayson Petty - Sabino (DE/TE): Idaho, Western Colorado
Will Plummer - Gilbert (QB): ARIZONA, Colorado, Duke, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State
Matt Polk - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon State, Purdue, Tennessee, UCLA
Spencer Ponce - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Joquarri Price - Desert Ridge (DE): Iowa State, Montana State, Rice, SAN DIEGO STATE, Texas State
Chubba Purdy - Perry (QB): Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Central Florida, Colorado, Dartmouth, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, LOUISVILLE, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, UNLV, Utah, Washington State, Yale
Charlie Raetzman - Salpointe (CB): Minot State, Presentation, Whittier
Mason Ramirez - Liberty (SS): Clarke
Lathan Ransom - Salpointe (FS): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington
Malik Reed - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon State, Purdue, UCLA, Washington State, WISCONSIN, Yale
Owen Reinhart - Brophy (OG): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Washington & Lee
Brenden Rice - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Carroll, COLORADO, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jaxon Richards - Chaparral (DE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Memphis, South Dakota State
Kelee Ringo - Saguaro (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Howard, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington
Danny Rivera - Saguaro (FS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Caden Robbins - Casa Grande (RB): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Occidental
Bijan Robinson - Salpointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington
Ramone Robinson - Chandler (CB): Rocky Mountain
Brian Rodosta - O'Connor (OG): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Blake Roebuck - Skyline (QB): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
George Roeder IV - Centennial (OG): Anna Maria, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Rocky Mountain, Trinity Bible
Kenji Roland - Pinnacle (RB): Arizona Christian
Kobe Rome - Perry (FS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tate Romney - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Mason Ross - Casteel (DE): Luther
Spencer Roy - Notre Dame (DT): ARMY
TJ Rucker - Cactus (WR): Clarke
Jay Rudolph - Horizon (TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colgate, Georgetown, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE
Andrew Rumary - Valley Vista (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming
Jake Ruther - Brophy (LB): Brevard
Cole Sabetta - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Olandis Sanchez - North Canyon (QB): Alvernia, Concordia Univ. (Chicago)
Kody Say - O'Connor (WR): Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Willamette
Kyle Schoeppe - Shadow Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dickinson State, Kansas Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon
Cameron Secor - Horizon (FS): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman
Damian Sellers - Saguaro (LB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Will Shaffer - Saguaro (LB/TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Texas State, UTEP
McCade Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Occidental, SMU (preferred walk-on), Stanford (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Dylan Simonton - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound, Willamette
Malachi Siquieros - Casteel (DT): Rocky Mountain
Tre Smith - Red Mountain (DE): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Kyle St. Pierre - Millennium (WR): Minot State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Luke Stephenson - Liberty (DE): Arizona Christian
Justin Stinson - Valley Christian (CB): Abilene Christian, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Western New Mexico
Trent Strong - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Carleton
Kolbe Stuckwisch - Gilbert (C): San Diego
Treydan Stukes - Millennium (CB): Dixie State
Shane Sunday - Pinnacle (TE/DE): Army, Georgetown, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Grady Svetly - Chaparral (LS): Carleton, Rose-Hulman
Josh Tata - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dean, Nichols, St. John Fisher
Osaiasi Taueli - Mesa (LB): California, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP
Jace Taylor - Lake Havasu (WR): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Regen Terry - Florence (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah
Collin Thompson - Thatcher (DE): Bates, Carleton, Grinnell, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Pacific, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Trinity Bible
Frank Thompson - Liberty (OG): ARIZONA STATE, Northern Arizona
Kade Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (C): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Southern Virginia
Sione Tonga'uiha - Tempe (DT): Air Force
Jeremiah Trojan - Hamilton (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UCLA, Utah State, Yale
Regis Velez - Brophy (WR): La Verne, Mary, Ottawa, San Diego, Sioux Falls
Adam Verbalaitis - Pinnacle (C): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Mary, Rocky Mountain
Drew Vurpillat - Higley (OT): Mary, Rocky Mountain
Cody Walker - Queen Creek (FB): Pacific
Sam Way - North Canyon (OG): Alvernia, Concordia (Chicago), Kansas Wesleyan
Eddie Weigl - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Colton Weier - Desert Ridge (DE): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wesleyan
Thomas Welky - Walden Grove (DE): Arizona Christian
Steven Williams - Mountain Pointe (OG): Mary, Minot State
Connor Witthoft - Salpointe (TE): Georgetown
Daniel Wood - Highland (LB/RB): Drake, Northern Arizona, Whittier
Brad Young - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Judson, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaydin Young - Centennial (S/RB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Texas State, Yale
Jorden Young - Perry (WR): Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls
Weston Zierer - Gilbert Christian (RB): Pacific, Puget Sound
Saar Zutshi - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Willamette
Hamilton WR Rice commits to Colorado Buffaloes
UPDATED: 10/16/19
Looking back on Colorado's trip to the desert last month, you have to say it was a win-win.
In the primary order of business at the time, the Buffs edged Arizona State, 34-31 on Sept. 21. A day prior, head coach Mel Tucker stopped by Hamilton High School in Chandler to get a first-hand look at Brenden Rice. The wide receiver didn't disappoint with five catches for 69 yards along with 75 kick return yards in a 42-13 victory over Mountain Pointe.
The 6-2, 205-pound wideout announced his commitment to CU on Tuesday in a video.
Rice selected Colorado over several other schools, including Michigan, Arizona State, and Oregon. He took his official visit to Boulder in the spring and returned for the Colorado's thrilling comeback win against Nebraska on Sept. 7.
He told Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron that he plans to take on a leadership role and help change the way people view Colorado football. Cody's full interview with Rice can be found here.
Rice has scored 23 touchdowns in his three-year varsity career and has more than 2,000 all-purpose yards.
Colorado faced Air Force's option-heavy team earlier this year and on Saturday, the Buffs will go against the Air Raid of Washington State (3-3). Colorado (3-3) will travel to Pullman for the game, which will be televised by ESPNU and will kick off at 4 p.m. CU has lost its last two games, but have 12 takeaways this season and are a +4 in turnover differential.
Another member of Williams Field's offensive line is heading for the Division I ranks.
Joshua Gale, a 6-4, 215-pound tight end will be playing his college ball at UC Davis as he made it known on Tuesday night.
Gale just went on his official visit to the Northern California school last weekend during the Black Hawks' bye week.
"Every time I went to UC Davis on visits, I would fall in love with the school and the community more and more," Gale said in a text message. "The people at the campus and on the team took me in right away and I believe that they can teach me a lot more to help me on my football and academic careers."
Williams Field has used the tight end quite a bit in the passing game this season. Gale has 22 catches for 492 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those scores of come in the last two games in region wins over Casteel and Gilbert.
Gale is the second Arizona senior to commit to the Aggies, joining Chaparral cornerback Kamdan Hightower. He is also the third WFHS lineman to commit as Noah Nelson (Oklahoma) and Cooper Darling (Oregon State) have previously announced their college intentions.
UC Davis is coming off a Homecoming win over Cal Poly (48-24). The Aggies scored 34 straight points in the first half. This week, UC Davis (3-4) takes to the road and will go to Cedar City to face Southern Utah (1-6) in a Big Sky Conference game.
CLASS OF 2020 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Costen Cooley (C) - Red Mountain
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Dyelan Miller (WR) - Centennial
Jack Plummer (QB) - Gilbert
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Ben Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Will Shaffer (LB/TE) - Saguaro
Frank Thompson (OG) - Liberty
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Butt (LB) - Notre Dame
Cole McCutceon (LS) - O'Connor
Spencer Roy (DT) - Notre Dame
BOWDOIN POLAR BEARS
Jack Havener (CB) - Pinnacle
BUCKNELL BISON
Tyler Beverett (QB) - Saguaro
BYU COUGARS
Lingi Havea (DT) - Chandler
Dean Jones (CB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Tommy Christakos (WR/K) - Chaparral
Aidan Lee (WR) - Desert Ridge
COLGATE RAIDERS
Will Parker (LB) - Catalina Foothills
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Brenden Rice (WR) - Hamilton
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Riley Barton (LB) - Chandler
HARVARD CRIMSON
Brock Locnikar (LB) - Notre Dame
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Koby Hathcock (LS) - Desert Ridge
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS
Chubba Purdy (QB) - Perry
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
JD Johnson (QB) - Pinnacle
NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK
Ben Finley (QB) - Paradise Valley
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Gunner Maldonado (S/WR) - Chandler
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Tosh Baker (OT) - Pinnacle
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Jack Miller (QB) - Chaparral
Lathan Ransom (FS) - Salpointe
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Noah Nelson (OT) - Williams Field
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Cade Bennett (OT) - Notre Dame
Matt Polk (WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Jaylan Jeffers (OT) - Saguaro
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Cooper Darling (OG) - Williams Field
PRINCETON TIGERS
Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Joquarri Price (DE) - Desert Ridge
Jay Rudolph (TE) - Horizon
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Bijan Robinson (RB) - Salpointe
UC DAVIS AGGIES
Joshua Gale (TE) - Williams Field
Kamdan Hightower (CB) - Chaparral
UCLA BRUINS
Bruno Fina (OG) - Salpointe
Jeremiah Trojan (LB) - Hamilton
USC TROJANS
Parker Lewis (K) - Saguaro
Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Dylan Mayginnes (OT) - Hamilton
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Malik Reed (LB) - Chandler