I’m excited to announce I am committed to the University of California, Berkeley! I would like to thank God, my family, teammates, and coaches for helping me reach my goals! Special thanks to @JGermaine7 & @TSchureman for all that you’ve done throughout this process! Go Bears!🐻 pic.twitter.com/XZtbrByDMR

For the second time this April, The Cal Bears have landed an Arizona high school football player in their 2021 recruiting class. Queen Creek High School 3-star safety, Hunter Barth, took to Twitter last Thursday to pledge his commitment to the Golden Bears, becoming the 10th Arizona player in the last three recruiting cycles (2019-2021) to choose Cal as their collegiate destination. Barth’s recruitment skyrocketed last October after the Junior defensive-back landed four Power 5 offers in a single week. Barth’s verbal commitment to the Golden Bears was selected over six other PAC-12 schools, which included USC, UCLA, Washington State, Oregon, Utah, and the University of Arizona.

Cody Cameron: This is obviously a bizarre time for most of you recruits because you can’t physically be on campus to check things out, but what put Cal above the rest?

Hunter Barth: Cal has always stood out to me because of the great academic opportunity as well as the great football. I’m also very intrigued by the upward trend of the program under Wilcox. I’m also really excited for the talent we have in the 2021 class. Coach Charlie Ragle and Coach Yates did a great job recruiting me!



Cody Cameron: Cal has recruited Arizona tremendously well in the last couple recruiting cycles. Arizona has 4 P5 commits from the Class of ‘21 now with 2 already committed to the Bears. What does that say about the Cal staff and their ability to not only recruit but LAND AZ talent?



Hunter Barth: I think it’s a huge credit to Charlie Ragle. He really emphasized that I would be taken care of at Cal. Since Cal offered, Coach Ragle has been working to build a relationship with me as a recruit.



Cody Cameron: Hunter, ever since you picked up that USC offer back in October your recruitment has just been rapid fire with offers, describe the feeling of having locked in on a school before your Senior season even begins.



Hunter Barth: It feels good to be done with recruiting so I can really focus on having a great senior season! All the attention I have received has been a blessing and I’m excited for my future at Cal.



Cody Cameron: What excites you the most about living in Berkeley and the Bay Area?



Hunter Barth: I’ve been to the Bay Area a few times and I love it there. The weather isn’t too much different from AZ. I’m excited to be able to call Berkeley home for the next 4 years of my life.

