ArizonaVarsity - Ironwood basketball prepares to defend title

Ironwood boys' basketball enters the season fresh off its first 5A championship, as the Eagles defeated Millennium 78-70 on March 3 in the championship game. A pandemic later, mixed with weeks of quarantine, uncertainty of games and a delay to the winter sports season, the Eagles will try to do it again in January.

In order to do so, the returning seniors, set to lead a young Ironwood squad, believe they need to forget about last season.

“A lot of people have the perception that we’re the same team, but we don’t feel that. We have everything to lose and we have to prove it again," said senior Bailon Black.

“As great as the championship was, we don’t want to think about it anymore. It’s a new team, and we don’t want to get too caught up with that," added senior JJ White.

Ironwood graduated a 2020 class special to the heart of coach Jordan Augustine. The group oversaw the transformation of the Eagles into a perennial playoff contender in recent years from a squad that had consecutive losing seasons before.

But, rather than try to simply replace their production, Augustine has challenged the 2021 Eagles to find a new identity. It is a slow process, after losing so much talent and leadership, but he believes the current group can still be special.

"The reality is there was five college basketball players on that team, but I think I have guys now that will be that too and can lead in their own way. So we focus on how we can be the best version of Ironwood this year," he said.

“I think we have a long way to go before we find our identity. I think they’re motivated to get there though, which is really important because of how young we are.”

On the court, the Eagles have a litany of shooters, and nearly all five guys on the floor will be similar in height and wingspan. Like last season, the Eagles will likely rely on each player to switch assignments defensively, especially on screens and other motion.

White and Black may take on more of a scoring role, having lost the top two scorers from the 2020 squad, but the Augustine said the Eagles will spread the ball around offensively while playing fast and trying to out-hustle other teams.

From early weeks of practice, White believes the Eagles might be better in the margins.

“When it comes to the defensive side, drawing charges, the little things, we could even be a little better than before," he said.