Howard made a big impact from the day he set foot on Marquette's campus, and left as someone being mentioned in the same breath as Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.

During his senior year alone, which was unfortunately cut short prior to the completion of the conference and NCAA tournaments because of COVID-19, he was named first team All-American from five different entities, including the NCAA and Associated Press. He was also named first team All-Big East and a 2020 Wooden Award Finalist. In addition, he became Marquette’s All-time leading scorer, all-time leader in three point field goals made, and had three career 50 point games.

Off the court, Howard engrained himself into the community and was given the Marquette University Senior Class Award, as well as the Ralph H. Metcalf Leadership through Service Award. For those of us who have known him since he laced up his shoes in Chandler as a young kid, Howard has been a phenomenal representative and roll model for not just the Marquette community, but also young kids growing up in and around the city of Phoenix.

Now, Markus is preparing himself for a life-long dream of being selected in the upcoming NBA Draft. He was nice enough to catch up with us at ArizonaVarsity about his life, where he’s been, and where he’s headed.