Welcome to the newest feature from ArizonaVarsity.com, a partnership with former Arizona high school football players who launched an apparel company, where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

Jungle Official is an apparel company designed around “Encouraging greater individual heights with construction of a healthy lifestyle.” Make sure to give them a follow Jungle Official on Instagram and give them a follow on Facebook, and to shop their designs, CLICK HERE.

Mesquite ATH Chris Hintze (Ralph Amsden)

Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Liam Phelan (St. Mary's) St. Mary's had a 27-7 win over Washington on Friday, and in the game, 2021 ATH Liam Phelan scored a rushing and receiving touchdown, and added an interception on the defensive side of the ball, while leading the team in solo tackles, to show that he's a beast no matter what the situation is on the field. Defense: Ricardo Ramirez (La Joya) La Joya's entire program is up in the air with head coach Devin Dourisseau resigning over the school's administration accusing the team of running up the score in their 60-0 win over Copper Canyon. But I'm going to ignore all of that to point out that Ricardo Ramirez had a heck of a ballgame, recovering two fumbles, and running one back for a TD, while also accumulating five solo tackles, two for a loss, and a sack. Honorable Mention: Jacob Cisneros (Boulder Creek) Our guy Chris Eaton made him one of the 8 Shining Stars this week, but I wanted to make sure I acknowledged his 533 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns against Perry.



Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Caden Calloway (Campo Verde) Campo Verde RB Caden Calloway got the ball 34 times against Gilbert, and what’d he do? Popped off for 267 yds and 2 TD's. Calloway is now a two-time winner of Beast of the Week, so keep feeding the beast! Defense: Tre Smith (Red Mountain) Beasts gotta eat, and last week the big fella ate a big meal... 6-4, 225 Red ountain DL Tre Smith had 7 tackles, 4 sacks and 6 TFLs in a win over Basha.

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Offense: K'rashee Smith (South Mountain) K'rashee Smith bulldozed over the Camelback defense in South Mountain's 64-28 victory last Friday night. The Senior RB finished with 152 yards on the ground and 3 TDs. He also averaged a whopping 12.7 yards per carry. Smith is well on his way to eclipsing the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the year as he's rushed for 795 yards and 12 TDs in only 6 games this season. Defense: Clay Zupke (Pinnacle) Clay Zupke had a pair of interceptions in the Pioneer's 52-0 shutout win over Valley Vista last Friday night. The Senior DB has 3 interceptions in just 5 games played this season. He's also totaled up 22 tackles and 3 pass break-ups on the year.

Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week