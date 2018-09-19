Rivals released their 2020 Rivals150, and just like in the class of 2019, there are five in-state prospects on the list. The one thing that has become increasingly evident with the 2020 in-state class, is that the prep school revolution is here to stay. Four of the five prospects on the 2020 list are prep school attendees, while three of the prospects moved to Arizona to enroll in either Hillcrest, or Bella Vista Prep. Let's take a look at who made the list, and where they rank:

Kyree Walker

Arizona State commit Kyree Walker has long been rumored to be considering reclassifying to the 2019 class, but as it stands now, the 5-star shooting guard comes in ranked 14th in the nation, and 6th at his position.

Addison Patterson

You might be surprised to know that there's a second 5-star prospect in the state of Arizona in the 2020 class. Addison Patterson is coming to Bella Vista Prep from Athlete's Institute Prep in Toronto, Ontario. Patterson has offers from Arizona State and Florida, and you can likely expect his recruiting to take off this season.

Dalen Terry

The former Corona del Sol guard Dalen Terry has improved his ball handling to the point of seeming like he could make a serious impact at the collegiate level as a point guard. One fourth of the Pac-12 has already offered Terry, and it's not out of the question to expect the rest of the PAC-12 to follow as coaches come through Hillcrest to get a look at what he can bring to the table.

Dayten Holman

Dayten Holman comes to Bella Vista Prep from Norman, Oklahoma, and is someone the University of Arizona is keeping a close eye on. Now Sean Miller and company won't have to travel very far to see the active shooting guard in action. In the meantime, Holman has offers form both major Oklahoma schools should he feel the pull to return to the sooner state after high school.

Jason Harris