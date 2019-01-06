WEEKLY BLOG: 1/6/19

The "Team, Teammate, Self" motto echoes throughout the Centennial football team.

It's all about the person next to you. That's a sentiment easily embraced by offensive and defensive linemen that are in the trenches arm in arm with one another to fight the battles each snap of the ball.

Another group that fit the mold for the Coyotes this past season was the dynamic group of running backs.

The successes for the Centennial backfield didn't come from a single player, or even a tandem. They had five unique backs: Jaiden Young, Tawee Walker, Jeiel Stark, Davon Fountain, and Marc Jacob. That combination produced 2,737 yards (8.4 yards per carry) and 44 touchdowns in the 14-1 season for the 5A champions. (NOTE: All stats in this article are for the 13 games through the semifinals, none were posted in MaxPreps for the Notre Dame game or for the GEICO Bowl).

It intrigued me this season because of the 412 rushing attempts by the Coyotes, nobody had more than 25 percent of them. That hasn't been typical for Centennial teams in the recent past.

Looking back, Zidane Thomas (now at San Diego State) was a 2,000-yard rusher in 2017 and toted the rock on 52 percent of the team's running plays. In his junior year, he was responsible for 40 percent of the rush attempts. Prior to that, Quentin Gomez (2015) and Dedrick Young (2013 & 2014) were also between 40 and 44 percent of the workload.

Centennial has always had at least two backs. One factor in sharing the workload in 2018 was that Walker and Young were starters on defense and Fountain came in during nickel situations. Rather than just select one player as the starter and run him until he wears out, head coach Richard Taylor used a rotation.

"All of them are good," Taylor said. "So we said, let's use all of them. How do we use all those talents to the best of their abilities and to the best of the team?"

Jaydin Young, who is the younger brother of Dedrick (who is a senior at Nebraska), started at safety as a sophomore. Taylor felt he was in good enough shape to mix in some offense as well. Young averaged nearly 10 yards per carry (552 yards) in his junior year and scored his 14th touchdown in the state championship. He also caught a pair of TD passes this season and brought a kickoff to the house in the semifinals against Higley.

Taylor said Young was a little reluctant in the beginning, because he likes to play defense.

"Little by little, he realized he has great skills on offense," Taylor said. "His skills are exceptional. Very strong and real competitive."

Against Ironwood, Young played some Wildcat quarterback when starter Jonathan Morris left the game with an injury. In one sequence, Young reeled off a 52-yard run that was called back due to a penalty. He immediately rambled for a 57-yard touchdown, which was also flagged. Not deterred, the speedy Young took off again, got to the outside, hurdled a defender, and scored a 65-yard touchdown. And that time, there was no laundry on the field. He will likely draw a lot of attention from college coaches this May during spring ball for the Coyotes in Peoria.



Walker moved to Arizona in June from North Las Vegas. In his junior year at Mojave HS, he was a 1,500-yard rusher and scored 19 touchdowns for a 10-win Rattlers team. Last season, he had more attempts than any other Centennial player (100), but 63 less than the year before. He finished with 878 yards, but once again got his 19 touchdowns.

Walker has a thick build at 5-9, and just over 200 pounds. One of the first things Taylor noticed over the summer was his ability to kick it into another gear.

"He's very explosive," Taylor said of Walker. "Powerful runner. When it's third-and-two, he will get that two. He's a real competitor."

Walker posted a high mark of 133 yards against Sunrise Mountain to close out a 10-0 regular season. In addition to his two touchdowns, he manned the other safety position and had three tackles and a pair of pass deflections in a 48-0 shutout victory. It was one of five blankings the CeHS defense administered last season. Walker has a Division I (FCS) offer from Wagner (N.Y.) and also ones from Adams State (Colo.) and Ottawa.

Stark was a three-year varsity player that was a receiver as a sophomore. Of the backs, he had the most receptions (22) and receiving yards (377). Stark excels in the classroom (4.0 GPA) and had particular success with pitch plays. He brings an abundance of energy not just to Friday nights, but each and every day.

"Once when he was a junior, it was 110 degrees and we had just finished a two-hour practice," Taylor said. "Jeiel was running the stadium bleachers all by himself. He may be the hardest working kid I've ever coached in 47 years. He was a good zone runner and exceptional at catching the ball."

With his speed on the edge, Stark can do a lot with just a few touches. That was the case in the first round of the playoffs against Sunnyslope. Stark had just three carries, but rushed for 60 yards, including a third-down conversion. He caught one pass and that was out of the backfield on a wheel route about 20 yards down the left sideline. After hauling in the pass, he outran the defense the final 40 for a touchdown. Stark has a Division III offer from Trinity University in San Antonio.



Fountain transferred to Centennial from Millennium, where he had 1,011 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. After sitting out the first five games due to the AIA transfer rule, Fountain expanded the options for the Coyotes. He's a bigger runner (6-0, 190) that brought fresh legs as Northwest Region play began.

"When you get to the second half of the season, he was the reinforcement that came," Taylor said. "He's an excellent downhill runner. He's got good speed."

In his first eight games with the Coyotes, Fountain rushed for 445 yards and five touchdowns. He posted a season-best 113 yards against Ironwood, which included a 26-yard scoring run.

Jacob was fourth or fifth on the depth chart, but had carries in every game for the Coyotes. With so many lopsided games (Centennial outscored its opponents 624-102), he ranked second on the team in carries (60) and rushed for 374 yards. He is currently on the wrestling team and is undefeated.

Like Young, Jacob is a junior. With another spring and summer of learning the offense, he will improve to be able to take on a bigger role in 2019.

"That kid is a real competitor," Taylor said of Jacob. "A very hard runner. I believe that experience will help those players that played, but didn't start last year."

One key carry Jacob had didn't come in a blowout game. It was in the August showdown with Bishop Gorman, Centennial was pinned back at its own 5-yard line. Jacob blasted through the middle for a 25-yard run in a game the Coyotes won 13-7.

Now, we could end the article here, but it just wouldn't feel right.

"Running backs realize they don't go anywhere unless the big beauties up front do their jobs," Taylor said.

I watched Centennial's big men take the Universal Athletic West Side lineman challenge trophy over the summer and they kept getting the job done all season, usually away from the limelight. After a big play, the familiar voice in the Centennial press box will bellow "Touchdown Walker!" and the crowd will cheer. Let's see who opened up those holes for the backs.

Senior center Carson Keltner was the leader of the offensive line and took on all challenges. Taylor said he follows direction well. Keltner has committed to Air Force.

Offensive guard Jacob Fyffe had an exceptional year and is an outstanding student. He holds offers from Ottawa, Western New Mexico, and South Dakota School of Mines while also attracting some Ivy League interest.

Junior George Roeder (6-1, 290) plays offensive guard. Both tackles for the Coyotes were sophomores. Caiden Miles (6-5, 285) and Oscar Abundis, Jr. (6-6, 320) should continue the offensive line tradition at Centennial.

Behind that line, all five of the running backs bought into doing whatever it takes for the team. Sacrifices were made and in an era where some will become disgruntled and cause a stir, there was none of that on 79th Avenue.

"Not once this year, did any of the backs say they need the ball more," Taylor said.

