OPEN PLAYOFF BLOG: 11/23/19

With a defense that has shut five opponents out this season, the Chandler Wolves have had some people saying that this is the best unit in school history. On Saturday night at Hamilton HS, the defending champs leaned on that group while battling a tough opponent from Tucson in another tight semifinal.

And boy did that defense deliver.

Fueled by six sacks and five turnovers, Chandler handed Salpointe Catholic it's first loss of the season, 24-16 to return to the championship game in the state's highest classification for the fourth straight season. This year's isn't the normal 6A variety. It's the Super-8, or the Open State Championship, consisting of the top teams in 6A, 5A, and 4A.

The Wolves will face another 4A school - Saguaro (11-1) - in a Lords of the Rings-type battle in the first Open title game at Sun Devil Stadium on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. Over the last six years, Saguaro (6) and Chandler (4) have combined for 10 state championship victories.

"I knew it was going to be a difficult game," Chandler head coach Rick Garretson said. "You know that great players like Bijan (Robinson) and Lathan (Ransom) are going to have their moments, and they got two."

Both Salpointe and Chandler came in with high-powered offenses averaging more than 57 points per game. However, they both possess defenses that can shut teams down and that was the style of game that transpired on this night.

In a scoreless first quarter, the Lancers had the early chance. From the 1-yard line, Robinson was stopped on third down. Salpointe went for it from there and brought in Ransom as a Wildcat quarterback. He tried to run it up the middle out of the shotgun and was dropped for a loss. Each side crossed midfield, but suffered a turnover.

Chandler (12-0) converted on fourth-and-five with a 15-yard completion from junior Mikey Keene to Kyion Grayes to the 5. However, a holding penalty pushed the Wolves back and they settled for a field goal to open the scoring.

That early lead lasted just 37 seconds, because sophomore Treyson Bourguet made a statement with a deep ball for Ransom. The Ohio State commit grabbed the pass in stride and let loose with his speed for a 68-yard scoring play for Salpointe (10-1). A missed extra point left the score at 6-3.

Chandler played this game without star running back Dae Dae Hunter. The senior suffered an injury in last week's win over Chaparral. He was suited up, but took just one carry in the second quarter. The Wolves used four different backs, including Jaheim Brown-Taylor. The speedy senior back has rarely been used this season. He had just 20 carries all season, and none in the past month. But, his 41-yard run set up the go-ahead score. It came on Keene's 20th touchdown pass of the season. He rolled right and found tight end Jay McEuen for an 11-yard play. The 10-6 score held up as the game hit halftime.

Despite three first-half turnovers, Salpointe was very much in it.

"I thought our defense being really undersized, played unbelievably well," Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene said. "Our defense played tremendous."

Robinson was held to 52 yards on eight carries in the first half, but he nearly doubled that on his first touch of the third quarter. He ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run to go over the 7,000-yard mark for his career. He added one more to his record that someone else will have to try and catch one day with his 114th career touchdown. More importantly, he gave Salpointe a 13-10 lead.

He also gave the fans in attendance one for the highlight reel with this catch.

