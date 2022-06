OT7 Day 1 Recap

Wow! Overtime kicked off an amazing day 1 for their OT7 event. Overtime really set the new standard for how a premier 7 on event should be set up. There was media everywhere, and I took in 5 games Trillion Boys vs SMSB, Tucson Turf vs SFE, Fast Houston vs Boom, Miami Immortals vs Level 82, and Miami Immortals vs Tucson Turf. Tucson Turf was one of two programs to finish the first day 2-0. Here are the guys that stood out the most to me on day 1.

Devon Dampier QB Tucson Turf - Read the defenses extremely well. Didn't make any mistakes on day 1. If he wasn't perfect he wasn't far off.

Jakobi Lane WR Tucson Turf - Was the best receiver I saw day 1! And he played SFE and Miami Immortals.

Tre Spivey WR Tucson Turf - Showed what kind of competitor he was by flipping to DB and broke up a pass to seal the victory vs the top rated WR in the country!

Cole Teschner QB Midwest boom - Exhibits a certain grittiness, and made a lot of nice throws with great ball placement.

Jamari Ford RB Miami Immortals - Great footwork, and does a great job making defenders miss.

Drelon Miller ATH Fast Houston - Nice route runner on offense, and really controlled the DBs that matched up on him.

Brandon Inniss WR South Florida Express - Fun to watch compete. Elite level concentration when catching passes.