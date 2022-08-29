Made it out to California for the second straight week, and got to take in Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon! The field was absolutely beautiful. Both teams came in to the game 0-1 and trying to figure out some things offensively. If you wanna see some game highlights you can click the link to watch The Sideline Vlog or visit my Tik Tok @JustChillyTV and click follow!

Oaks Christian RB Johnny Thompson Jr runs for a 35 yard TD in the first quarter (Just Chilly)

Who Balled for Oaks Christian: Devin Tate - The '24 quarterback is still gaining familiarity with his new team, but did a great job using his feet to buy him time, and improvise. Threw two long strikes of 50+ yards. Johnny Thompson Jr. - the running back was a workhorse taking 17 carries for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns. The '23 back is strong, and doesn't get brought down easily. Deshonne Redeaux - The future is bright for Oaks with this '26 running back coming up. Redeaux had 11 carries for 75 yards, and looked good busting loose for a 27 yard gain. Chase Farrell - Only had 1 catch but it was for a 57 yard touchdown and he showed good speed gettin past the defender and displayed good balance shaking the defender off after the catch and running for the touchdown, and is a physical run blocker. Justice Williams - long wide receiver that is capable of stretching the field as evidenced by his 1 reception for the 59 yard touchdown. Also blocks well down field and makes the effort to at least make/create contact. Devon Benjamin - '26 defensive back plays well in space, and shows the ability to play either safety or corner. was impressive with 8 tackles, a blocked punt, and made a hell of a play on a punt to pin the offense at the one. Hayden Lowe - The '25 defensive end has great length at 6'3+ gave the offensive line fits all night. He was disruptive up front and eating in the backfield all night with 3 TFLs and 2 sacks. Isaiah Green - A '23 defensive back looked good making tackles, including one that probably saved a touchdown,, and gettin involved in the pass game breaking up a bunch of passes and ran the tip drill to perfection on an interception.

Who balled for Sierra Canyon: Nevada Miller - a talented '25 probably projects better as a nickel/safety, but is currently playing linebacker. Has great awareness and puts himself in the right spots, just has to make sure to finish. Had a great interception where he clearly read the play and made it. Dane Dunn - The '25 running back runs well inside and out. Had a lot of carries including I think 5 straight on his first touchdown, and it didn't seem to wear on him. Wide receivers - Josiah Phillips and Lavon Brown are both VERY talented pass catchers that both should have been way bigger factors. Body language is everything with these two. Brown had 2 TDs and Phillips had 0, but I didn't see either of them complain visibly once, they showed a ton of maturity.

Game recap: Initially it looked like Sierra Canyon was going to come out and control things, running the ball for a score on the first drive behind RB Dane Dunn. Oaks Christian got it together, however, scoring the next three touchdowns (two on the ground by running back Johnny Thompson). at 21-7 Oaks looked like they were in full control, but with about two mins left in the half Sierra Canyon QB Alonzo Esparza found receiver Lavon Brown for a touchdown to cut the lead in half. However Oaks Christian had an answer in the form of QB Devin Tate throwing a 59 yard touchdown to receiver Justice Williams to give the Lions a 28-14 lead goin into halftime. Coming out of halftime Sierra Canyon defense looked inspired getting their offense the ball back after an interception by '25 LB/Ni Nevada Miller, but the offense couldn't capitalize. Sierra Canyon defense gave their offense opportunities, but the offense couldn't generate anything.. In the 4th Quarter after an Oaks Christian Field goal Sierra Canyon switched quarterbacks and turned to '24 Damon Wrighster who was trying to find a rhythm with his receivers with about 8 mins left. Wrighster hit his receivers in the mitts, but they couldn't hold on, one tipped up and led to a short touchdown run, by QB Devin Tate. The junior QB composed himself and drove the team for a touchdown with about 4 minutes left. The game ended with Oaks Christian in victory formation.

What's next: Sierra Canyon is incredibly talented they have two VERY talented receivers that any quarterback would be grateful to throw to, and a solid offensive line that can protect the QB and make holes for the running back. The defense has some dudes, and they showed their worth in that third quarter. The Trailblazers need to settle the quarterback position- Esparza flashes talent and was good especially right before the half. The dual threat Wrighster deserves a longer look, and at 6-2 he can use his athletic ability to create a little bit and possibly provide more punch for the offense. Coach Ellinghouse is going to do what's best for the program- after all he built this thing from the ground up. This team is better than their record, and it's not too late to turn it around. Oaks Christian is sitting at 1-1 right now, and off to San Diego to play traditionally strong Regis Jesuit from Colorado is at an early cross roads. QB Devin Tate showed what he is capable of on an offense that is loaded outstanding receivers.

'24 Chase Farrell looks like he can be electric, and '23 Justice Williams could be a big sleeper. Oaks Christian has a tough defense with some young guys that can match intensity with anyone. Coach Collins has this team well put together with a great mix of talent across the classes, and while they might not be a major player this year, watch out for them in years to come.

