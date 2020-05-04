The second player of Gregg Rosenberg's Q&A series, titled Past and Present, is Agua Fria HS standout Bryce Fowler. Fowler was a 2017 forward who went on to play at Sacramento State Agua Fria's 2015-2016 team lost to Shadow Mountain in the State championship, but that team was loaded, with Fowler and Murray State post Darnell Cowart... plus a really talented guard in Jordan McCants.

Pictured is Bryce Fowler of Agua Fria HS.

Let's learn more about Bryce Fowler

How was your AAU experience playing for Coach Sal Garcia (Team Zona)?

"My experience with Coach Sal and Zona was really fun. Coach Sal is a big reason why I am where I am today. He put some much confidence and showed me and constantly told me how good of a player I could and would be. I appreciate everything he, Coach Vince and Coach Stacy have done for me. They are family and they know that. But I really had a good time playing with those guys. I honestly remember the times in the hotel and in the vans more than the actual games. We had a lot of fun hanging out together."

What was your experience like playing basketball at Agua Fria?

"My HS experience was a good and fun time. Especially the last two years. A lot of people were wondering why I went there and it was because my sister had gone there and graduated three years before. It was a good school even though most may not think that way. It was a lot of fun to create something in the basketball program there. They had a couple good teams in the last 10 years or so but I really think we had people actually talking about the school, and we created that buzz."

What was your most memorable game in High School?

"I don't think I really had a memorable game. I just think about my junior season in whole. That team was so much fun. Only losing three games and going to the state championship was something I'll never forget. I'll have bonds with guys on that team forever. Isaiah Olivera, Darnell Cowart (Murray State), Jordan McCants, Daniel Foster and Isaiah Johns will always be brothers."

What was it like to play for Agua Fria head coach Randy Lavender?

"Playing for Coach Lavender was really fun as well. I think he really saw the potential in me but never really told me that he did. It was like a challenge he set for me by not constantly praising me because that could naturally cause someone to ease off the gas. I appreciate Coach Lav for everything he did and I stay in touch with him. It's actually a coincidence because in junior college he played against the team my college head coach Brian Katz at the time and Katz clearly remembered him. So that's kind of cool."

What scholarship offers did you have out of high school that you were interested in?

"Other serious offers that I had besides Sac State, were from Dixie State (D2), Cal State Eastbay (D2) and American University (D1). Before I went on my visit to Sac State, it was really between Dixie State, American and Sac State. After my visit, it was pretty clear that Sac State was the best option for my academic and basketball career."

How is your experience at Sacramento State so far? Do you already have a major picked out?

"I am a Communications major. "It's going great, and I think I've had some decent seasons in my first three years. Obviously, I think I am capable of more than what those seasons showed. I've really built lifelong brothers that will be there for me forever. My coaching staff does an excellent job of finding guys that are similar to each other so they bond very easily. I really like the city and school. People outside the basketball program have done a lot for me and I really do thank them."



Why did you initially pick Sacramento State?

"I picked Sac State because of the family culture and they really showed consistent interest in me since day one. Also, the coaching staff never told me lies to make me feel better or want to go there more. They always told me the truth and what I'd have to do to earn time there and I did that. Like I said in the last question, the people at the school all really want to help you succeed and that's great to be around. It was just a great fit for me and to do it at the highest level was a dream of mine."

How is it playing for Sacramento State head coach Brian Katz?

"Playing for Brian Katz is interesting that's for sure (in a good way). He really cares about his players and wants what best for them. It feels really nice to play for someone that constantly asks how everything is going and how the family is doing and things of that nature. Also, he pushes me to get better but also lets me know the confidence he and the coaching staff has in me. I'm really excited for my senior season because I think it's going to be a great one."

What have you improved since your freshman year? And what was your height and weight when you started college compared to now?

"I started at 6'5 190 and now I am 6'6 210. Since freshman year, I've really improved on my play-making, ball handling and decision making skills. I think last year really showed how versatile as a player I am being able to play positions 1-4. It's pretty crazy because when I came on my visit, Katz told me he wouldn't be surprised if at some point I started playing the 1, which I did play a lot of this past season, leading the team in assists to turnover ratio in the conference. You could see a big difference if you watched me play my freshman year versus' watching me play now."

Bryce Fowler (via HornetSports.com)

What are you trying to accomplish in college?

"In college, I am trying to secure my degree first and foremost. That is something that is important to me and my family. Next, really want to finish off my collegiate basketball career on the right note, as a team and personally. The way this last season ended really sucked because we really felt good about how we played in the first game of the tournament and thought we created some momentum for ourselves going into the the next game. Having a great senior season would likely set myself up for a professional career. Whether it is overseas or in the G-League. Obviously, no one knows how they are going to be able to play this game but I do think I would want to get into coaching and/or trying to be in a front office of a professional team. I have always found that aspect of putting together and managing a team interesting."

60 seconds of video highlights of junior guard Bryce Fowler. #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/p56Ko9azkn — Sacramento State Men's Basketball (@SacHornetsMBB) April 22, 2020

Rosenberg Report: As you can see from the highlights above, Bryce Fowler has a good feel for the game, and the lefty can shoot it from mid range to the 3-point line, plus make plays for others. He can create his own shot with his tighter handle, and with his added 20 pounds, he now can take the contact inside the paint to score it.