The event is scheduled for June 30th-July 1st at the brand new PHHacility located in Phoenix at 4600 East Gin Loop.

This is the 2nd annual event for Arizona Preps and Arizona Varsity combining to present this camp.

The event is unique since there will be 20+ college coaches attending from every level of play. (D1, D2, D3, NAIA, Junior College) Plus there will be multiple National scouts on hand evaluating the talent.

There will be up to 120 players at the event. Every player will play 3 games plus a possible All-Star game. Every team will get one game on main court and end up with 10 players max per team.





The All-Star games will be the Top-20, Top-40 and Underclassman game.

Only allowed to play in 1 game.





Every team will have at least 2 PGs, 1 shooter, 1 "athlete" and size to make the teams even.





There is about 88 players signed up so far plus players still signing up for around 30 spots left.

The cut-off to sign up is Tuesday June 26th so I can make the college coach packets.





Rosters:

Washington State

2019 5-10 PG Khalid Price (Mountain Pointe)

2021 5-9 PG Corey Perry (Peoria)

2019 6-2 SG Cameron Bender (Ben Franklin)

2019 6-4 SG Zach Hobbs (Mesa)

2019 6-5 SF Majok Deng (Salpointe Catholic)

2019 6-7 SF Stephan Gabriel (Hillcrest)

2019 6-7 PF/C Edin Smjecanin (Mesquite)

2019 7-0 C Jimmy Bell (Bella Vista Prep)





Stanford

2019 5-9 PG Julian Dozier (Bella Vista Prep)

2020 6-3 CG Jeron Artest (Hillcrest)

2019 6-2 W Austin Ponsness (Casteel)

2019 6-4 W Logan McCullough (Horizon)

2020 6-4 SG Amadou Kaba (Phx Country Day)

2019 6-7 W Emmanuel Taban (Apollo)

2020 6-7 PF Roy Eze (Paradise Honors)

2019 6-11 C Emmanuel Tshimanga (Bella Vista Prep)





Colorado

2021 6-0 PG Zay Freeney (South Mountain)

2020 6-1 PG Dayton Harris (Skyline)

2020 5-11 CG Isaac Monroe (Peoria)

2021 6-4 SF Kevin Kogbara (Peoria)

2021 6-4 SG Elijah Cole (Shadow Mountain)

2019 6-5 F JD Tsasa (North Canyon)

2019 6-9 PF Jalen Graham (Mountain Pointe)

2019 6-10 C Lucas Elliott (Pusch Ridge)





USC

2020 6-2 PG Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)

2019 6-3 CG Nicolas Elame (Bella Vista Prep)

2021 6-3 SG Max Majerle (Arcadia)

2019 6-6 F Jonah LaBranche (Mountain Pointe)

2019 6-7 PF Andre Harris (Red Mountain)

2021 6-10 C Matur Dhal (Paradise Honors)





Arizona

2021 5-11 PG Ricardo Sarmiento (Cesar Chavez)

2021 6-1 PG Jalen Scott (Paradise Honors)

2021 6-0 G Xavier Vierra (Peoria)

2019 6-6 SF Jerry Iliya (Paradise Honors)

2019 6-6 F Carson Towt (Gilbert)

2019 6-8 PF Connor Braun (Valley Christian)

2019 6-10 C Cameron Katal (Westview)





Arizona State

2020 5-10 PG Ricky Hernandez (Mesquite)

2020 6-2 PG Jalin Anderson (AZ Compass Prep)

2019 6-3 CG Jake Moore (Basha)

2021 6-4 SG Dimitrios Stragalinos (Hillcrest)

2019 6-4 SF Adam Martin (Ben Franklin)

2019 6-9 C Miles Houston (Hamilton)

2020 6-10 F Shon Robinson (Higley)





Oregon

2022 5-9 PG Dominic Garza (Shadow Ridge)

2020 6-1 PG Tay Boothman (Buckeye)

2019 6-2 SG Josh Ursery (Liberty)

2019 6-5 SF Otis Frazier III (Buckeye)

2020 6-8 PF Anthony Garza (Shadow Ridge)

2019 6-8 PF Adam Hamilton (Buckeye)





Oregon State

2021 5-9 PG Tre Bell (Peoria)

2019 6-4 PG Isaiah Marin (Copper Canyon)

2019 6-2 CG Josh Baker (McClintock)

2019 6-2 SG Jackson Lee (Seton)

2019 6-4 W Jonathan Jackson (Paradise Honors)

2020 6-5 SF Nyjeir Andrews (Cesar Chavez)

2019 6-7 PF Mamane Yaou (Tri-CIty)

2020 6-8 PF JB Mukeba (Hillcrest)





Washington

2021 5-9 PG Steven Cervantes (Mesa)

2021 6-2 PG Tyrone "Ty Ty" Washington Jr. (Cesar Chavez)

2020 6-2 SF Christion Ashe (Mesquite)

2019 6-3 SG Jackson Ruai (Amphi)

2018 6-5 F Michael Davidson (Ventura)

2019 6-6 PF Phoenix Katz (Sabino)

2019 7-0 C Rick Issanza (Bella Vista Prep)





California

2019 5-9 PG Jeffrey Thomas III (Palo Verde)

2020 6-1 SG Samuel Mobisson (Seton)

2019 6-4 PG Jalen Williams (Perry)

2020 6-4 SG Kiimani Holt (Rancho Solano Prep)

2021 6-6 PF Alex Gaylor (Sunnyslope)

2019 6-7 SF Payton Dickerson (Hillcrest)

2020 6-7 F Nathan Tshimanga (Phx Country Day)

2020 6-10 PF/C Fallou Diagne (Tri-City)





Utah

2020 5-10 PG Kahan Shoulders (San Tan Charter)

2018 6-1 PG John Norsworthy III (Mountain Pointe)

2019 6-3 CG Tyrek Chambers (Desert Vista)

2019 6-4 SG Chase Verdugo (Walden Grove)

2020 6-5 F TJ Green (Carl Hayden)

2020 6-8 PF DeAndre Henry (Mountain Pointe)

2019 6-10 PF John Olmsted (Morenci)





UCLA

Orange County Magic