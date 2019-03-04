This is No. 20 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 297) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

There are athletes that rack up many offers during the recruiting process. For others, there may be just a single offer. But, you can only commit and sign with one school and if you feel it's the right one for you and you don't want to pass up that shot, you do what Adam Rivera did.

And that's sign with Arizona Christian. The 5-11, 160-pound cornerback at Cactus knows that not many people get the opportunity to continue playing the sport that they love while pursuing a college degree.

"I knew this was a once in a lifetime shot and I couldn't pass up the chance to play at the next level," Rivera said in an e-mail interview. "From a young age, I was taught to never live life with regrets."

Arizona Christian is beginning its sixth year as a program. Rivera knew the Firestorm hadn't been around too long, but he didn't know how successful ACU has been prior to when he was recruited by them as a senior.

How good have the Firestorm been? Well, Arizona Christian had its winningest year in 2018 going 8-3. Over the past four years, the Firestorm has compiled a record of 28-12. ACU competes at the NAIA level in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Last month, Arizona Christian signed its largest recruiting class with 92 new players. A total of 30 of them are coming to the team straight out of high schools from within the state. In addition to Rivera, the Firestorm were successful in recruiting receiver Zaachary Cullop and cornerback Rylee Williams from Cactus.