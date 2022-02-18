Senior Signing Spotlight: Amari Gilmore
Sports Management program helps lead Poston Butte S to SW Minnesota St.
This is No. 9 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 246) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/18/22
Amari Gilmore had a few colleges he was accepted into and some more that reached out to him during the season. The Poston Butte senior chose Southwest Minnesota State because he feels it will give him the whole college experience while being able to explore himself within.
"SMSU will allow me the opportunity of a fresh start and become more independent as a young man," Gilmore said in an e-mail interview. It offers a great undergraduate program in Physical Education/Sports Management. They also have great expectations and values for their students. I like that there is a great connection between the players and coaches."
And so it is that Southwest Minnesota State, located 150 miles west of Minneapolis, is where the 5-9, 165-pound safety will suit up for on Saturdays. The Mustangs extended him an offer back in May. Gilmore waited until the day before National Signing Day to commit and then signed on Feb. 2.
Gilmore began his high school years at King College Prep in Chicago. Following his sophomore year, he moved to Arizona and went to Poston Butte. In those two seasons, the Broncos went 17-5 and capped it with their first appearance in the 4A Conference championship game.
Some of the success for Poston Butte this past year came not just from practicing right and practicing hard, but possessing the right mental attitude.
"Being self-confident, staying motivated, putting my best foot forward and believing that the team and I would win every game," Gilmore said of his preparation. "Continually being prepared to deal with any situation that may arise and simply keeping a positive attitude throughout the season. Practice makes perfect, and my team and I put in the work and it showed. Thanks to our coaches for being our biggest cheerleaders."
Gilmore led the Broncos in tackles last season with 109 and intercepted three passes, giving him seven in two years. One of those picks was brought back to the house against Prescott. Gilmore also played some offense and had three rushing TDs in his 14 attempts. He was named to the All-4A Conference Team at defensive back.
"One of my biggest accomplishments was making the First Team All-Region as well as playing in the 4A Championship at ASU. Off the field, I have become a better student and more disciplined."
Aside from football, Gilmore ran on the PBHS track team last year. He competed in the 100-meters (11.30 seconds), 200-meters, and long jump. Last year, he played on the traveling 7-on-7 team, West Coast True Buzz.
Gilmore did get a chance to visit SMSU for an official in January. He has a lot of family in the Midwest in Chicago, but none in Minnesota.
"I am excited about the next four years of my life and beyond," Gilmore said. "I appreciate my village, which includes my entire family, coaches, mentors, and peers who have always supported me throughout my football and track career. It wasn't always easy, but it was worth it."
Gilmore was part of a recruiting class at Southwest Minnesota State that totaled 17 high school seniors and transfer student-athletes. Terryon Rowe (Mountain Pointe) and Matthew Willis (Desert Edge) make it three from Arizona that are part of that contingent. The Mustangs play in the 14-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II). SMSU concluded the 2021 season with a 2-9 record.
