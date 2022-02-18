Senior Signing Spotlight: Amari Gilmore

Sports Management program helps lead Poston Butte S to SW Minnesota St.

This is No. 9 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 246) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/18/22 Amari Gilmore had a few colleges he was accepted into and some more that reached out to him during the season. The Poston Butte senior chose Southwest Minnesota State because he feels it will give him the whole college experience while being able to explore himself within. "SMSU will allow me the opportunity of a fresh start and become more independent as a young man," Gilmore said in an e-mail interview. It offers a great undergraduate program in Physical Education/Sports Management. They also have great expectations and values for their students. I like that there is a great connection between the players and coaches." And so it is that Southwest Minnesota State, located 150 miles west of Minneapolis, is where the 5-9, 165-pound safety will suit up for on Saturdays. The Mustangs extended him an offer back in May. Gilmore waited until the day before National Signing Day to commit and then signed on Feb. 2.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmVzaCBvZmYgdGhlIHByZXNzLi4uIPCfk53wn5C0PGJyPjxicj5X ZWxjb21lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMkFtYXJpZ2ls bW9yZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMkFtYXJpZ2lsbW9yZTwvYT4g ISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTGV0MjJy aWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTGV0MjJy aWRlPC9hPvCfkLQvLy8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL000TD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I000TDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzU4YnhwT3VHZXMiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81OGJ4cE91R2VzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNNU1Ug Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBTTVNVZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vU01TVWZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg4OTAyNzA5NTgzNTE5 NzQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Gilmore began his high school years at King College Prep in Chicago. Following his sophomore year, he moved to Arizona and went to Poston Butte. In those two seasons, the Broncos went 17-5 and capped it with their first appearance in the 4A Conference championship game. Some of the success for Poston Butte this past year came not just from practicing right and practicing hard, but possessing the right mental attitude. "Being self-confident, staying motivated, putting my best foot forward and believing that the team and I would win every game," Gilmore said of his preparation. "Continually being prepared to deal with any situation that may arise and simply keeping a positive attitude throughout the season. Practice makes perfect, and my team and I put in the work and it showed. Thanks to our coaches for being our biggest cheerleaders." Gilmore led the Broncos in tackles last season with 109 and intercepted three passes, giving him seven in two years. One of those picks was brought back to the house against Prescott. Gilmore also played some offense and had three rushing TDs in his 14 attempts. He was named to the All-4A Conference Team at defensive back. "One of my biggest accomplishments was making the First Team All-Region as well as playing in the 4A Championship at ASU. Off the field, I have become a better student and more disciplined."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ObyByaXNrLWl0IG5vIGJpc2N1aXQuPGJyPjxicj5BbWFyaSBHaWxt b3JlIGdldHMgbG9vc2UgYXJvdW5kIHRoZSBlZGdlIG9uIDR0aCBkb3duIGFu ZCBrZWVwcyBQb3N0b24gQnV0dGXigJlzIGRyaXZlIGFsaXZlLjxicj48YnI+ RW5kIDNyZDxicj48YnI+Q2FzYSBHcmFuZGUgMjE8YnI+UG9zdG9uIEJ1dHRl IDIxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WSnZURWZheFpHIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vVkp2VEVmYXhaRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcml6b25hVmFy c2l0eS5jb20g8J+UpVBSRVBT8J+UpSAoQEFaSFNGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BWkhTRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njk0NzA3NTQxMTA1 Mzc3MzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==