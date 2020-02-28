Brophy offensive lineman Milek signs with USC

This is No. 20 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 289) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/28/20 The state of Arizona represented USC well last season. Quarterback Kedon Slovis (Desert Mountain) stepped into the starting role after an injury to the starter in the season opener. Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (Mountain Pointe) had a 12-tackle game against rival UCLA. Offensive tackle Austin Jackson (North Canyon) elected to leave after his junior year for the NFL Draft, where he could get selected in the first round. Andrew Milek could be the next to make his mark for the Trojans in the next few seasons. The 6-5, 290-pound Brophy Prep offensive tackle committed to USC back in June, visited in November for the Trojans' victory over UCLA, and signed in December during the early signing period. Even though Milek seemed to get the recruiting out of the way early, there were still plenty of schools that made their pitch during his senior year with the Broncos. That list included Auburn, Georgia Tech, Colorado, and Vanderbilt. He felt a sense of belonging at USC.

"I chose USC because I felt like I was at home," Milek said in an e-mail interview. "The campus is beautiful and the academics are outstanding. When I got a chance to meet the team, they made me feel like I was one of them.

Milek helped lead Brophy (8-3) to another winning season. Much of the Broncos' offense came from quarterbacks Matthew Winter and EJ Warner. When it comes to pass protection, Milek said the key was working as a unit. "Throughout the season, we focused on working together and doing our jobs," Milek said. "We also had two great O-Line coaches - Coach (Jim) Grindey and Coach (Steven) Gurrola. Without those coaches, we wouldn't have been as successful as we were."

USC commit Andrew Milek talks after Brophy’s 26-3 win over Mountain View pic.twitter.com/EW0xJZ7IME — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 21, 2019

Away from BCP, Milek has been training with former NFL player Derek Kennard at Pro Edge Performance Training. Kennard, who played for the Cardinals, Saints, and Cowboys, has been working with Milek for three years. "Training with Derek Kennard has elevated my strength, explosiveness, and technique," Milek said. "It has not only given me an advantage in high school football, but gave me the opportunity to play D-I college football." Milek was a three-year starter for the Broncos and did so with three different head coaches. He flourished last season under new head coach Jason Jewell, who was a lineman in his playing days for Washington HS, Glendale CC, and New Mexico State. Milek was a First Team All-6A selection by the coaches and was named by MaxPreps to its All-Arizona Second Team. He was also a finalist for the Ed Doherty Award, given to the top player in the state. Milek credits Jewell for helping with his technique. "All throughout the season, Coach Jewell gave me pointers and helped me break down my technique in the film room," Milek said. "As a result, he helped me not only become a better O-Lineman, but made me a better student of the game as well." USC had just 13 in its signing class this year, and six were offensive linemen. Milek plans to study Business. The Trojans were 8-5 last season and played in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. USC retains many of its key starters on both sides of the ball this year. The Spring Showcase will take place in the L.A. Coliseum on April 11 and the opener is a big one. USC will battle Alabama in a neutral-site game on Sept. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. About a year ago at this time, Milek had just one offer (he would later end up with 10). Consistent work in the weight room has helped shape him into what he'll be a few months from now - a college football player.

