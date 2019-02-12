This is No. 5 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 276) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



SPOTLIGHT: 2/12/19

Avery Carrington is that rare athlete that has been on both sides of the Chandler-Hamilton rivalry. After playing his first two years with the Huskies, he moved up Arizona Avenue to Chandler for two seasons with the Wolves.

In his sophomore year, Hamilton finished with an uncharacteristic record of 7-5. That ended a string of 17 consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins for HHS. Despite the results, Carrington gained knowledge that would help him later in his high school years.

"Being at Hamilton truly made me become a better leader as we had our rough season," Carrington said in an e-mail interview. "I also was learning from the people around me as safety was a new thing for me, and I thank that program for having me."

The transition to Chandler was an easy one as Carrington had played with several of the Wolves players in Pop Warner. In youth football, he was a wide receiver catching passes from Jacob Conover.

In high school, Carrington played safety on the defense and led the Wolves in tackles his junior season with 85 while also intercepting a pair of passes.

Fast forward to 2018 spring football at Chandler. As you might imagine for a team that was the two-time defending champions, many college coaches took in Wolves' practices. It was there that Carrington's relationship with his future school began.

"Nevada felt like the right fit when (defensive coordinator) Jeff Casteel and (defensive backs coach) David Lockwood personally came to see me in spring practices at Chandler and made me the offer the following week," Carrington said. "What interests me is that Nevada has a set plan for what they want to come in the future of teaching us how to play the game and grow as a unit. Honestly, that sometimes outweighs the wins in football."

The upward trajectory started last year as Nevada finished with its best record (8-5) since 2010. It was the most wins for the Wolf Pack since joining the Mountain West Conference. The team ended the year with a thrilling 16-13 victory over Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl, played in Tucson.

A month after the offer, Carrington took an official visit to Reno. It was an opportunity to see first hand, along with his family, the changes that Nevada was making within its program.

"Getting on the beautiful campus and getting to meet the whole staff in person was truly special to my family and me," Carrington said. "Plus, getting to create bonds with current players on the roster."

Before the weekend had ended, Carrington committed to the Pack, selecting Nevada over other offers from Army, Liberty, New Mexico State, and Northern Arizona.

His senior year got off to a strong start with a career-high 12 tackles against Corona Centennial. The following week, he forced a fumble during a home win against Queen Creek.





