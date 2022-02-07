Senior Signing Spotlight: Brady Beltz
Cienega wide receiver signs in-state with Ottawa
This is No. 3 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 223) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/7/22
Ottawa University in Surprise had a longer-than-normal calendar year in 2021. The 2020 fall season was postponed and the Spirit played five games in March and April (going 4-1). Then, the regular fall schedule resumed in September and OUAZ went 8-2 and won its second Sooner Athletic Conference title. A group that included 33 seniors took part in the NAIA playoffs for the second time in the program's four seasons of existence.
This year's recruiting class included 14 from within the state, with many of those making their decision on National Signing Day last Wednesday.
One of those is Brady Beltz.
Beltz, who played at Cienega, is one of just two known signings from Southern Arizona. The 5-8, 155-pound athlete was offered by wide receviers coach Angel Ortiz in January. A few days later, Beltz had an official visit at Ottawa and met the staff.
"The school is amazing and the football program is even better," Beltz said in an e-mail interview. "I'm glad I have the opportunity to play collegiate football."
Ottawa and Arizona Christian are the only non-Division I programs in the state. A decade ago, these options did not exist for those players who were not at the D-I level, but still wanted to get an education and keep playing football at a four-year college in Arizona. NAIA football programs can only offer 24 scholarships to be spread out in any way. Partial scholarships are common. Division III schools can only distribute academic scholarships to football recruits. So, if you want to go out of state, there are likely expenses out of pocket (which can be high). Having these two colleges as options not only allow the opportunity to stay close to home and reduce expenses, but get an education and continue to play the game of football.
"This actually means a lot, because it's been a big dream of mine since I was little," Beltz said. "Being able to play the game I love while being close to home really makes me happy."
With the Tucson-area public schools shut out of athletics for most of 2020, the Bobcats only played two varsity football games. This past season, Cienega had a full season, going 8-4 and defeating Verrado on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Beltz had a combined 352 yards rushing and receiving and caught a touchdown. He also played defense in a few games and intercepted a pass. Ottawa is recruiting him as a wide receiver, and that's the spot Beltz prefers.
"I would rather play WR because I know I can do a lot more damage on the field with my athleticism that I have and worked for, but DB will always be a place in my heart," Beltz said.
Beltz played on the Bobcats' baseball team in his freshman year and then decided to focus on football to perfect his technique.
He credits athletics with making him a better version of himself throughout his high school years.
"I just want to thank everyone that made me a better person and athlete," Beltz said. "It started when I was 6 until now. I definitely want to say thank you to my Dad and Mom to guide me to this chance, same with my older brother Bobby (who played quarterback at Cienega). I will always take the time and say they helped and loved me the most and I'm super grateful for them."
