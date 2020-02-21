Pinnacle WR set to join Saint Anselm program in New Hampshire

This is No. 14 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 282) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/21/20 When a school makes the Open Division tournament, it usually takes a breakout season by at least a couple of players. For Pinnacle in 2019, one of those was Cade Horton. The 5-10, 180-pounder was the Pioneers' big-play receiver with 769 yards and nine touchdowns in just 35 catches (22 yards per reception). Many catches were in traffic and he's use his 4.5 speed to outrun defenders.

Horton's strong start to the season led to some offers. Saint Anselm (N.H.) was the first Division II program to offer in September. He also had offers from schools on the West Coast, Colorado, the Midwest, and a preferred walk-on opportunity at Northern Arizona.

Horton opted for New England. "I visited St. A's and really liked the culture they had brewing up there," Horton said in an e-mail interview. "They had been one of the more vocal schools throughout the recruiting process." From a climate standpoint, it will definitely be different than it's been in Arizona. A lot of Horton's family is from Boston though, so he has roots. "I'm excited about the change because I've lived in Arizona my whole life and I think it's going to be a good thing for me to live in a totally different part of the country," Horton said. "The cold is definitely going to be a big adjustment."

Pinnacle finished 8-3 and made the playoffs for the 13th straight season. The Pioneers averaged 242 passing yards per game and scored 447 points (40.6 per game). Many in the preseason believed PHS would be one of those schools in the Super-8. It's also what the players and coaches wanted from the start. "Back in training camp in San Diego, we knew, with this group of seniors, what we were capable of and how we weren't going to strive for anything less than the best," Horton said. "We truly believed in each other." Horton had just 13 catches in five games as a junior, but there was a reason for that. One thing that's been consistent is his work in the classroom as he carries a 3.7 GPA. "One of my biggest accomplishments at Pinnacle was coming off a broken arm and being so under the radar last year," Horton said. "To being able to go out there and show everyone a little bit of what I was really capable of. Off the field, I've never had a C in high school and grades have been something my parents never really had to worry about for me. Just making sure I'm staying on top of my work I think was the biggest key." The first of those 447 points for Pinnacle came on a pass from JD Johnson to Horton in a road win over Perry, the team that knocked the Pioneers out of the playoffs in 2018.



Without a lot of junior film for colleges to see, Horton had to exhibit patience in the recruiting process. He saw a lot of his teammates get offers during Spring Ball. For Horton, his first offers came in late August as he played with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

"It was tough to see my teammates get their first ones and for me to still feel like one of the most slept on guys in the state," Horton said. "But at the same time, I was happy for my brothers, and I knew if I put my head down and worked that my time would come." The Saint Anselm coaching staff says they look for recruits with a "blue-collar mentality" that can also excel socially, academically, and athletically on what they call the Hilltop. The Hawks play in the Northeast-10 Conference and while they finished 4-7 last season, they were interesting to watch. Saint Anselm averaged 294 passing yards per game and in a wild 54-23 loss to Assumption, the Hawks were 42-of-78 passing for 448 yards while calling just 15 running plays. Horton is definitely excited to bring some of his Arizona "JU1C3" to New England and this Air Raid offense. "I don't know a receiver that wouldn't be excited to play in a system that threw the ball 78 times in one game," Horton said. "I'm excited to come in and play with that same chip on my shoulder and create something special."



Cade Horton in the end zone after scoring a road touchdown last season. (Photo by Ralph Amsden)