This is No. 3 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 273) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/10/19

Academics and a Division I football program led Cam Brown to Valparaiso.

Brown, a 5-10, 187-pound safety from Casteel, signed with the FCS school in Indiana earlier this week. He also had offers from Mary (N. Dak.), San Diego, and Penn.

He visited Valparaiso last weekend and committed to the Crusaders on Tuesday.



"Valpo is a high-academic school with a football program to match and I felt like family as soon as I arrived to campus," Brown said in an e-mail interview. "The head coach (Dave Cecchini) came to our house to meet me in person and discuss the quality and rigor of both the academics and the football program and thought I'd be a great fit."

Brown will also have the opportunity to get to know some of his extended family as his grandfather was born and raised in Southern Indiana and there are several relatives throughout the state.

Apart from that is the change in moving from the city to a smaller town, and of course, a different climate. After his visit, they are changes that Brown is positive in anticipating.

"I'm looking forward to the bonds I will develop with my new teammates as well as getting to know my new Coaching Staff, and just the independence of the 'College Experience' overall," Brown said. "I think I'm really going to enjoy the small-town feel of Valparaiso, Indiana and am hopeful my next four years 1,700 miles away from home will be marked with new adventures and help me become a better man on and off the field."

