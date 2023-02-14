This is No. 8 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 262) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

SPOTLIGHT: 2/14/23

The Chandler Wolves made it to at least the semifinals in the state's largest classification or the Open Division for the 10th consecutive year in 2022. The Wolves had a strong run game that accounted for 32 touchdowns last season. While Chandler had one workhorse back, the depth was also important. One of those in the CHS running back room was Charles Ennis Jr.



The 5-foot-8, 195-pound back averaged six yards per carry last season at Chandler. Ennis Jr. was on the varsity team in 2020 when the Wolves claimed their fifth consecutive state championship.

Ennis Jr. received his first offer from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He collected another one in late November from Arizona Christian. Following a visit to the Glendale campus, Ennis Jr. committed to the Firestorm in January and signed earlier this month.

"What made ACU so appealing was the coaching staff," Ennis Jr. said in an e-mail interview. "Just hearing (head) Coach (Jeff) Bowen speak, you could just feel his love for his players and his passion for helping develop them into men of faith and the principles really stood out."

ACU added a football program to its sports program in 2014. The Firestorm compete at the NAIA level and have been members of the Sooner Athletic Conference. This fall, Arizona Christian is leaving the SAC to join the Frontier Conference in football.

Ennis Jr. likes the choice of being able to stay close to home with an opportunity to earn a degree and continue to play the game he loves.

"The facilities are great," Ennis Jr. said. "They also have smaller class sizes, which I'm also excited about. The team is always in the running for a conference championship and recently made the NAIA playoffs. I'm extremely excited about the chance to help the program continue to grow on that success."

