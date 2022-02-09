Senior Signing Spotlight: Chris Cappellini

This is No. 4 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 228) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

SPOTLIGHT: 2/9/21

Lake Forest College, a Division III school located 30 miles north of Chicago, is considered a very high-quality college at a good price. With less students (1,600) than most 6A high schools, the students boast an average GPA of 3.62. The school's football program has also long recruited Arizona.

There were 36 players from the state on the Foresters roster last season. And at least four more new recruits are set to join them for training camp late this summer with head coach Jim Catanzaro. One of those is Chris Cappellini.

Cappellini, who is 6-2 and 185 pounds, is a receiver at Pinnacle. He had college interest and offers from several schools from across the country. The efforts that LFC has made in recruiting Arizona got his attention. Combine that with the success graduates have after leaving the school, and it led to his commitment in January.

"Coach Cat was persistent in recruiting me, which stood out a lot," Cappellini said in an e-mail interview. "Football comes to an end eventually, and having great opportunities after is a big part of what led me to sign with Lake Forest."

Football actually came to a stop for Cappellini during his time at Pinnacle. After coming up through the system on the Pioneer frosh team and then playing JV his sophomore year, he lost the 2020 season with a torn hamstring. He spent the offseason rehabbing it and made his comeback during spring ball last May.

Cappellini visited Lake Forest in mid-January. The main thing that stood out to him was building the relationship with Catanzaro, who gave his feedback throughout the whole process.

"Visiting the school was great," Cappellini said. "The campus and facilities were amazing. Being located 30 miles north of Chicago also stood out to me."

He hasn't decided what major he is going to study yet, but he does know that he'll be at LFC.

