Senior Signing Spotlight: Christopher Coty

This is No. 5 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 232) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

SPOTLIGHT: 2/10/21

In keeping tabs on the Recruiting Page throughout the year, I learn about many different Division II, III, and NAIA schools that sometimes, I haven't been familiar with. One such case this winter was with Quincy University.

The school is in Western Illinois along the Mississippi River. It has a Division II football team. It is also starting up an unconventional type of football called Sprint Football. QU is one of six schools that will be charter members of a new independent athletic conference called the Midwest Sprint Football League. The main difference in the game is that players have a 178-pound weight limit. The sport places a premium on speed and agility.



One of the schools in the MSFL that I saw a lot of offers come from was Midway (in Kentucky). However, I haven't seen anyone from Arizona sign there yet. Quincy did have a commitment and it came from Christopher Coty.

The Barry Goldwater cornerback/receiver had offers from both NAIA programs in the state (Arizona Christian and Ottawa). Other schools that extended one were Midway and Fontbonne (another MSFL team), along with a couple of the junior colleges in the Phoenix area (Salt River and Maricopa).

"I take a trip to Illinois on February 17th," Coty said in an e-mail interview. "I'm born and raised in Chicago, so I'm pretty comfortable with the area and how Illinois weather is. What led me to choose Quincy is it's very close back to home (300 miles southwest). I know a couple people that attended Quincy and I have heard lots of good things about the school and how they treat their athletes."

