ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: CJ Scrivner

Safford RB looks to keep up winning tradition at CSU Pueblo

This is No. 21 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 282) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 3/4/21 The Safford Bulldogs made it a third straight playoff season in 2020 for the first time since a postseason run from 2003-06 more than a decade ago. The SHS offense was a run heavy Wing-T attack that threw the ball on just 17 percent of its plays last season. It was a deep stable at running back for the Bulldogs, which had five players tote the rock more than 35 times. One of those was CJ Scrivner. The 6-foot, 185-pound back averaged more than eight yards per carry over his four years on varsity. He burst out onto the 3A football scene in his sophomore season with 1,149 yards and 14 touchdowns. In total, Scrivner finished his career with 2,327 yards rushing and 35 TDs. Of those scores, 28 came via the ground, four by reception, a pair of kickoff returns, and a fumble runback. Scrivner had offers from Colorado State Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) and Culver-Stockton College (Mo.) as well as interest all across the board. His connection with the coaches led to a commitment to CSU Pueblo in January and a subsequent signing in February. "CSU-P was just different with their staff and the talent on their team," Scrivner said in an e-mail interview. "It was just a no-brainer for me, plus with the great coaching staff they have. I just loved everything about it."

Scrivner is looking forward to challenging himself with the step up from 3A high school ball to that of NCAA Division II. "(I'm excited about) going to the next level and matching my talent with other great talent and being coached by great coaches," Scrivner said. The beginning of the three-year playoff run came when Eric Hjalmerson was hired as Safford's head coach prior to the 2018 season. He brought 13 years of high school coaching experience to the Bulldogs. "Hjalmerson came in and flipped it around with the whole new weight room," Scrivner said. "He just switched the attitude around." Hjalmerson was 15-8 in his two seasons with SHS, which included a 3A South Region title. He stepped down in February of 2020. John O'Mera, who previously led Eastern Arizona College, was named the new Bulldogs coach last summer. Scrivner became a state champion during his sophomore year during the track season. Individually, he won both the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles in the Division III state track meet. Safford's boys team captured the school's 27th track and field championship. Scrivner calls winning state in track his biggest athletic accomplishment. Off the field, it's about getting it done in the classroom so he can go on to college. "(Off the field) doing really well academically, because I wouldn't have the grades if it weren't for my parents pushing me 24/7," Scrivner said. He is running track this spring and will also be dual sporting at CSU Pueblo with football being the main focus. In one of the few meets for the Bulldogs last year, Scrivner ran a 10.4 in the 100-meters.

You can see that track speed on the football field after he burst threw the line and broke a tackle.



Scrivner joins Round Valley tight end Makai Funaki as signees to CSU Pueblo in this class. The ThunderWolves are in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and the team didn't play any games last fall. The prior year, CSUP finished 11-2 (9-1 in RMAC play) and advanced to the second round of the Division II playoffs. The Pack has claimed or shared the league's crown in seven of the past nine years. In the final 2019 D-II rankings, CSU Pueblo was ranked No. 8. "I'd just like to thank everyone that got me to where I am," Scrivner said. "From the coaches I got to get coached by and the great teammates I got to play with for the last four years. It's been amazing and I wouldn't trade anything for it. My parents and family have always been there for me and last, I'd just like to thank the man above because without him, nothing is possible."

